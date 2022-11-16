Chianti Ristorante Italiano 3900 Clark Rd
3900 Clark Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Popular Items
ANTIPASTI
Calamari Fritti
Flour dusted, deep fried calamari served with our signature marinara & tartar sauce
Carpaccio Di Manzo
*Raw thin sliced beef topped with fresh arugula, capers, onions, shaved Parmesan & EVOO
Bruschetta
Oven flatbread with marinated tomatoes and balsamic reduction
Melanzane Alla Parmigiana APP
Fried eggplant with our signature marinara, melted mozzarella & Parmesan
Cozze Al Vino Bianco
PEI Mussels sautéed with garlic, fresh tomato, fine herbs & white wine
Lumache In Crema D'Aglio
Sautéed escargot in white wine, garlic & butter, finished with bread crumbs & parsley
Salsiccia Peperoni E Cipolle
Spicy sautéed sausage with peppers & onions
INSALATA
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts tossed in house made dressing, croûtons & shaved Parmesan*Contains raw eggs Spinaci
Spinaci Salad
Organic baby spinach, tender beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
Chianti Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onions with balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese
Sliced ripe tomato & fresh mozzarella finished with basil pesto, balsamic reduction & EVOO
Pere Gorgonzola
Mixed greens tossed in house vinaigrette with pears, candied walnuts & gorgonzola cheese
COLD PLATES
Natalia Salad
Grilled salmon over bed of arugula, marinated artichoke & goat cheese with oil lemon dressing
Antipasto Misto
Imported Italian cured meats & cheeses, and marinated grilled vegetables. Perfect for sharing
Antipasto Chianti
Assortment of capponata, grilled eggplant, marinated artichoke & roasted red bell peppers
Prosciutto E Mozzarella
Board with prosciutto, mozzarella and arugula garnish
Speck Gorgonzola E Pere
Smoked prosciutto, gorgonzola and sliced pear
SIDES
Side Of Pasta
Choice of spaghetti or rigatoni with Bolognese or marinara
Side Rapini
Sautéed rapini in garlic and olive oil
Vegetable Of The Day
Side order of our vegetable of the day
Potato Of The Day
Side order of our potato of the day
Side Spinach
Baby spinach sautéed in garlic and olive oil
1 Meatball
1 Sausage
2 Meatball
2 Sausage
Side Marinara
Side Meat Sauce
Ricotta Cheese
Meat Sauce To Go
Marinara Sauce To Go
Side Grilled Chicken
Soup of the Day
PASTA
Cappelli Pescatore
Sautéed shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari & fish over angel hair in light tomato
Fettuccine Alfredo 123
Fettuccine Alle Vongole
Sautéed whole & chopped clams tossed with white wine sauce, fresh herbs & garlic
Fettuccine Allesandro
Sautéed shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach & garlic in olive oil & white wine sauce
Fettuccine Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Pan-seared jumbo shrimp, fresh tomato and spicy tomato sauce, over fettucine
Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola
Hand crafted potato pasta with imported gorgonzola and cream
Lasagna Bolognese
Hand rolled pasta layered with spinach, bechamel, ricotta & mozzarella in Bolognese sauce
Pappardelle Alla Bolognese
Hand made egg pasta tossed in our signature Bolognese sauce
Pappardelle Olga
5 shrimp & asparagus pan-seared & tossed in vodka sauce over our ribbon pasta
Parmigiana Di Melanzane
Fried eggplant layered with marinara & mozzarella, then baked & served with rigatoni
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Rigatoni Salsiccia E Rapini
Spicy Italian sausage & rapini with roasted garlic, EVOO, cherry tomatoes & cheese
Shrimp Scampi
5 Large Shrimp in white wine sauce with garlic & lemon over spaghetti
Spaghetti Aglio Olio
Garlic roasted in olive oil with red chili flake, fresh basil and cherry tomato over spaghetti
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
Spaghetti tossed with crispy pancetta in cream sauce with egg yolk and parmesan
Spaghetti Con Polpette
Our signature meatballs with slow cooked Bolognese sauce over spaghetti
Tortelloni Alla Romana
Cheese tortelloni tossed with crispy prosciutto, green peas & onions in Parmesan cream sauce
PESCE
Salmon Piccata
Sautéed Atlantic salmon fillet in lemon butter sauce with capers, served with potato and vegetable of the day
Cacciucco Alla Mediterranea
Italian fish stew with mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & white fish in light tomato,served with potato and vegetable of the day
Sogliola Capri
Fillet of Sole sautéed with cherry tomato, garlic, Kalamata olives & capers,served with potato and vegetable of the day
Mixed Seafood Grill
Grilled 8oz salmon & (3) shrimp,served with potato and vegetable of the day
CARNE
Veal Saltimbocca
Pan-seared veal layered with prosciutto, fresh sage & sharp provolone with white wine sauce
Bistecca Di Maiale
14oz rib chop, pan roasted with sautéed peppers & onions (*cooked to order)
Agnello Scottadito
Lamb chops, grilled in balsamic reduction
Chicken Marsala
Tender medallions of chicken sautéed with sliced mushrooms finished in rich marsala sauce
Veal Marsala
Tender medallions of veal sautéed with sliced mushrooms finished in rich marsala sauce
Chicken Piccata
Flour dusted and sautéed chicken with silky lemon butter sauce & capers
Veal Piccata
Flour dusted and sautéed veal with silky lemon butter sauce & capers
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded and fried chicken topped with parmesan cheese, baked & served with pasta marinara
Veal Parmesan
Breaded and veal chicken topped with parmesan cheese, baked & served with pasta marinara
HOUSEMADE DESSERTS
Tiramisu
Lady fingers dipped in espresso, layered with cream made from mascarpone cheese and topped with cocoa.
Cannoli
Crunchy Italian tube pastry filled with sweet cream made with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
Creme Brulee
Rich and creamy custard base with a hard caramelized sugar top.
Zabaione w/ Fresh Berries
Italian cream made with Marsala wine, egg yolks and sugar. Served with fresh berries.
Profiteroles
Puff pastries stuffed with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce.
Bindi Tartufo
Italian ice cream with a mix of two flavors and a hard chocolate shell.
Gelato
Birthday Tiramisu
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
3900 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233