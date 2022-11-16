Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chianti Ristorante Italiano 3900 Clark Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3900 Clark Rd

Sarasota, FL 34233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Veal Marsala
Chicken Marsala
Bistecca Di Maiale

ANTIPASTI

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$17.95

Flour dusted, deep fried calamari served with our signature marinara & tartar sauce

Carpaccio Di Manzo

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$13.95

*Raw thin sliced beef topped with fresh arugula, capers, onions, shaved Parmesan & EVOO

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.95

Oven flatbread with marinated tomatoes and balsamic reduction

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana APP

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana APP

$8.95

Fried eggplant with our signature marinara, melted mozzarella & Parmesan

Cozze Al Vino Bianco

Cozze Al Vino Bianco

$14.95

PEI Mussels sautéed with garlic, fresh tomato, fine herbs & white wine

Lumache In Crema D'Aglio

Lumache In Crema D'Aglio

$12.95

Sautéed escargot in white wine, garlic & butter, finished with bread crumbs & parsley

Salsiccia Peperoni E Cipolle

Salsiccia Peperoni E Cipolle

$10.95

Spicy sautéed sausage with peppers & onions

INSALATA

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$9.95

Crisp romaine hearts tossed in house made dressing, croûtons & shaved Parmesan*Contains raw eggs Spinaci

Spinaci Salad

Spinaci Salad

$10.95

Organic baby spinach, tender beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Chianti Salad

Chianti Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onions with balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese

Caprese

$14.95

Sliced ripe tomato & fresh mozzarella finished with basil pesto, balsamic reduction & EVOO

Pere Gorgonzola

Pere Gorgonzola

$10.95

Mixed greens tossed in house vinaigrette with pears, candied walnuts & gorgonzola cheese

COLD PLATES

Natalia Salad

Natalia Salad

$21.95

Grilled salmon over bed of arugula, marinated artichoke & goat cheese with oil lemon dressing

Antipasto Misto

Antipasto Misto

$23.95

Imported Italian cured meats & cheeses, and marinated grilled vegetables. Perfect for sharing

Antipasto Chianti

Antipasto Chianti

$13.95

Assortment of capponata, grilled eggplant, marinated artichoke & roasted red bell peppers

Prosciutto E Mozzarella

Prosciutto E Mozzarella

$18.95

Board with prosciutto, mozzarella and arugula garnish

Speck Gorgonzola E Pere

Speck Gorgonzola E Pere

$17.95

Smoked prosciutto, gorgonzola and sliced pear

SIDES

Side Of Pasta

$7.95

Choice of spaghetti or rigatoni with Bolognese or marinara

Side Rapini

$9.95

Sautéed rapini in garlic and olive oil

Vegetable Of The Day

$6.95

Side order of our vegetable of the day

Potato Of The Day

$6.95

Side order of our potato of the day

Side Spinach

$7.95

Baby spinach sautéed in garlic and olive oil

1 Meatball

$3.50

1 Sausage

$3.50

2 Meatball

$7.95

2 Sausage

$7.95

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Meat Sauce

$3.50

Ricotta Cheese

$3.00

Meat Sauce To Go

$4.50

Marinara Sauce To Go

$3.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Soup of the Day

$8.95

PASTA

Cappelli Pescatore

Cappelli Pescatore

$31.95

Sautéed shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari & fish over angel hair in light tomato

Fettuccine Alfredo 123

Fettuccine Alfredo 123

$22.95
Fettuccine Alle Vongole

Fettuccine Alle Vongole

$24.95

Sautéed whole & chopped clams tossed with white wine sauce, fresh herbs & garlic

Fettuccine Allesandro

Fettuccine Allesandro

$22.95

Sautéed shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach & garlic in olive oil & white wine sauce

Fettuccine Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Fettuccine Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$25.95

Pan-seared jumbo shrimp, fresh tomato and spicy tomato sauce, over fettucine

Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola

Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola

$21.95

Hand crafted potato pasta with imported gorgonzola and cream

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$20.95

Hand rolled pasta layered with spinach, bechamel, ricotta & mozzarella in Bolognese sauce

Pappardelle Alla Bolognese

Pappardelle Alla Bolognese

$20.95

Hand made egg pasta tossed in our signature Bolognese sauce

Pappardelle Olga

Pappardelle Olga

$31.95

5 shrimp & asparagus pan-seared & tossed in vodka sauce over our ribbon pasta

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

$18.95

Fried eggplant layered with marinara & mozzarella, then baked & served with rigatoni

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$21.95
Rigatoni Salsiccia E Rapini

Rigatoni Salsiccia E Rapini

$21.95

Spicy Italian sausage & rapini with roasted garlic, EVOO, cherry tomatoes & cheese

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$29.95

5 Large Shrimp in white wine sauce with garlic & lemon over spaghetti

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$18.95

Garlic roasted in olive oil with red chili flake, fresh basil and cherry tomato over spaghetti

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$21.95

Spaghetti tossed with crispy pancetta in cream sauce with egg yolk and parmesan

Spaghetti Con Polpette

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$19.95

Our signature meatballs with slow cooked Bolognese sauce over spaghetti

Tortelloni Alla Romana

Tortelloni Alla Romana

$21.95

Cheese tortelloni tossed with crispy prosciutto, green peas & onions in Parmesan cream sauce

PESCE

Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$27.95

Sautéed Atlantic salmon fillet in lemon butter sauce with capers, served with potato and vegetable of the day

Cacciucco Alla Mediterranea

Cacciucco Alla Mediterranea

$32.95

Italian fish stew with mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & white fish in light tomato,served with potato and vegetable of the day

Sogliola Capri

Sogliola Capri

$26.95

Fillet of Sole sautéed with cherry tomato, garlic, Kalamata olives & capers,served with potato and vegetable of the day

Mixed Seafood Grill

$30.95

Grilled 8oz salmon & (3) shrimp,served with potato and vegetable of the day

CARNE

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.95

Pan-seared veal layered with prosciutto, fresh sage & sharp provolone with white wine sauce

Bistecca Di Maiale

Bistecca Di Maiale

$26.95

14oz rib chop, pan roasted with sautéed peppers & onions (*cooked to order)

Agnello Scottadito

Agnello Scottadito

$33.95

Lamb chops, grilled in balsamic reduction

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$26.95

Tender medallions of chicken sautéed with sliced mushrooms finished in rich marsala sauce

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Tender medallions of veal sautéed with sliced mushrooms finished in rich marsala sauce

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$26.95

Flour dusted and sautéed chicken with silky lemon butter sauce & capers

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$28.95

Flour dusted and sautéed veal with silky lemon butter sauce & capers

Chicken Parmesan

$26.95

Breaded and fried chicken topped with parmesan cheese, baked & served with pasta marinara

Veal Parmesan

$28.95

Breaded and veal chicken topped with parmesan cheese, baked & served with pasta marinara

HOUSEMADE DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.95

Lady fingers dipped in espresso, layered with cream made from mascarpone cheese and topped with cocoa.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.95

Crunchy Italian tube pastry filled with sweet cream made with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.

Creme Brulee

$9.95

Rich and creamy custard base with a hard caramelized sugar top.

Zabaione w/ Fresh Berries

Zabaione w/ Fresh Berries

$9.95

Italian cream made with Marsala wine, egg yolks and sugar. Served with fresh berries.

Profiteroles

Profiteroles

$9.95

Puff pastries stuffed with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce.

Bindi Tartufo

$9.95

Italian ice cream with a mix of two flavors and a hard chocolate shell.

Gelato

$9.95

Birthday Tiramisu

NA BEVERAGE

Soda

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Still Water

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Double Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocktail

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

ANTIPASTI

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$20.34

Flour dusted, deep fried calamari served with our signature marinara & tartar sauce

Carpaccio Di Manzo

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$16.74

*Raw thin sliced beef topped with fresh arugula, capers, onions, shaved Parmesan & EVOO

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$14.34

Oven flatbread with marinated tomatoes and balsamic reduction

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana APP

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana APP

$10.74

Fried eggplant with our signature marinara, melted mozzarella & Parmesan

Cozze Al Vino Bianco

Cozze Al Vino Bianco

$16.74

PEI Mussels sautéed with garlic, fresh tomato, fine herbs & white wine

Lumache In Crema D'Aglio

Lumache In Crema D'Aglio

$14.34

Sautéed escargot in white wine, garlic & butter, finished with bread crumbs & parsley

Salsiccia Peperoni E Cipolle

Salsiccia Peperoni E Cipolle

$13.14

Spicy sautéed sausage with peppers & onions

INSALATA

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$11.94

Crisp romaine hearts tossed in house made dressing, croûtons & shaved Parmesan*Contains raw eggs Spinaci

Spinaci Salad

Spinaci Salad

$11.94

Organic baby spinach, tender beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Chianti Salad

Chianti Salad

$10.74

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onions with balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese

Caprese

$16.74

Sliced ripe tomato & fresh mozzarella finished with basil pesto, balsamic reduction & EVOO

Pere Gorgonzola

Pere Gorgonzola

$13.14

Mixed greens tossed in house vinaigrette with pears, candied walnuts & gorgonzola cheese

COLD PLATES

Natalia Salad

Natalia Salad

$25.14

Grilled salmon over bed of arugula, marinated artichoke & goat cheese with oil lemon dressing

Portobello E Gamberi Salad

Portobello E Gamberi Salad

$26.34

Mixed greens with balsamic, grilled shrimp and oven roasted portobello mushrooms

Antipasto Misto

Antipasto Misto

$27.54

Imported Italian cured meats & cheeses, and marinated grilled vegetables. Perfect for sharing

Antipasto Chianti

Antipasto Chianti

$15.54

Assortment of capponata, grilled eggplant, marinated artichoke & roasted red bell peppers

Prosciutto E Mozzarella

Prosciutto E Mozzarella

$22.74

Board with prosciutto, mozzarella and arugula garnish

Speck Gorgonzola E Pere

Speck Gorgonzola E Pere

$21.54

Smoked prosciutto, gorgonzola and sliced pear

Formaggi Misti

Formaggi Misti

$21.54

Chef selection of Italian cheeses

SIDES

Side Of Pasta

$9.54

Choice of spaghetti or rigatoni with Bolognese or marinara

Side Rapini

$10.74

Sautéed rapini in garlic and olive oil

Vegetable Of The Day

$8.34

Side order of our vegetable of the day

Potato Of The Day

$8.34

Side order of our potato of the day

Side Spinach

$9.54

Baby spinach sautéed in garlic and olive oil

1 Meatball

$3.60

1 Sausage

$4.20

2 Meatball

$7.20

2 Sausage

$8.34

Side Marinara

$2.40

Side Meat Sauce

$4.20

Ricotta Cheese

$3.60

Meat Sauce To Go

$5.40

Marinara Sauce To Go

$4.20

Side Grilled Chicken

$11.94

Soup of the Day

$10.74

PASTA

Cappelli Pescatore

Cappelli Pescatore

$37.14

Sautéed shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari & fish over angel hair in light tomato

Fettuccine Alfredo 123

Fettuccine Alfredo 123

$23.94
Fettuccine Alle Vongole

Fettuccine Alle Vongole

$27.54

Sautéed whole & chopped clams tossed with white wine sauce, fresh herbs & garlic

Fettuccine Allesandro

Fettuccine Allesandro

$26.34

Sautéed shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach & garlic in olive oil & white wine sauce

Fettuccine Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Fettuccine Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$31.14

Pan-seared jumbo shrimp, fresh tomato and spicy tomato sauce, over fettucine

Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola

Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola

$25.14

Hand crafted potato pasta with imported gorgonzola and cream

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$25.14

Hand rolled pasta layered with spinach, bechamel, ricotta & mozzarella in Bolognese sauce

Pappardelle Alla Bolognese

Pappardelle Alla Bolognese

$25.14

Hand made egg pasta tossed in our signature Bolognese sauce

Pappardelle Olga

Pappardelle Olga

$35.94

5 shrimp & asparagus pan-seared & tossed in vodka sauce over our ribbon pasta

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

$22.74

Fried eggplant layered with marinara & mozzarella, then baked & served with rigatoni

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$23.94
Rigatoni Salsiccia E Rapini

Rigatoni Salsiccia E Rapini

$25.14

Spicy Italian sausage & rapini with roasted garlic, EVOO, cherry tomatoes & cheese

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$34.74

5 Large Shrimp in white wine sauce with garlic & lemon over spaghetti

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$22.74

Garlic roasted in olive oil with red chili flake, fresh basil and cherry tomato over spaghetti

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$25.14

Spaghetti tossed with crispy pancetta in cream sauce with egg yolk and parmesan

Spaghetti Con Polpette

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$23.94

Our signature meatballs with slow cooked Bolognese sauce over spaghetti

Tortelloni Alla Romana

Tortelloni Alla Romana

$26.34

Cheese tortelloni tossed with crispy prosciutto, green peas & onions in Parmesan cream sauce

PESCE

Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$32.34

Sautéed Atlantic salmon fillet in lemon butter sauce with capers, served with potato and vegetable of the day

Cacciucco Alla Mediterranea

Cacciucco Alla Mediterranea

$38.34

Italian fish stew with mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & white fish in light tomato,served with potato and vegetable of the day

Sogliola Capri

Sogliola Capri

$31.14

Fillet of Sole sautéed with cherry tomato, garlic, Kalamata olives & capers,served with potato and vegetable of the day

Mixed Seafood Grill

$37.14

Grilled 8oz salmon & (3) shrimp,served with potato and vegetable of the day

CARNE

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$34.74

Pan-seared veal layered with prosciutto, fresh sage & sharp provolone with white wine sauce

Bistecca Di Maiale

Bistecca Di Maiale

$32.34

14oz rib chop, pan roasted with sautéed peppers & onions (*cooked to order)

Agnello Scottadito

Agnello Scottadito

$40.74

Lamb chops, grilled in balsamic reduction

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$32.34

Tender medallions of chicken sautéed with sliced mushrooms finished in rich marsala sauce

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$34.74

Tender medallions of veal sautéed with sliced mushrooms finished in rich marsala sauce

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$32.34

Flour dusted and sautéed chicken with silky lemon butter sauce & capers

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$34.74

Flour dusted and sautéed veal with silky lemon butter sauce & capers

Chicken Parmesan

$32.34

Breaded and fried chicken topped with parmesan cheese, baked & served with pasta marinara

Veal Parmesan

$34.74

Breaded and veal chicken topped with parmesan cheese, baked & served with pasta marinara

HOUSEMADE DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.54

Lady fingers dipped in espresso, layered with cream made from mascarpone cheese and topped with cocoa.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.54

Crunchy Italian tube pastry filled with sweet cream made with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.

Zabaione w/ Fresh Berries

Zabaione w/ Fresh Berries

$9.54

Italian cream made with Marsala wine, egg yolks and sugar. Served with fresh berries.

Profiteroles

Profiteroles

$9.54

Puff pastries stuffed with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce.

Bindi Tartufo

$9.54

Italian ice cream with a mix of two flavors and a hard chocolate shell.

Gelato

$9.54
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3900 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
Calusa Brewing - Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
5701 Derek Avenue Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
orange starNo Reviews
6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
The Lily Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4832 S Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
Crop Juice - Stickney Point
orange star4.5 • 51
2480 Stickney Point Rd Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
Peach’s 5 Bee Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
4292 Bee Ridge Road Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sarasota

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
orange star4.6 • 6,599
1435 Main St Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gabbiano
orange star4.7 • 4,250
5104 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Downtown Sarasota
orange star4.5 • 1,880
14 N Lemon Ave Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
Island House Tap & Grill - Siesta Key
orange star4.5 • 1,197
5110 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
Tony's Chicago Beef - Sarasota
orange star4.6 • 1,065
6569 Superior Ave Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sarasota
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston