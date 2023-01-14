Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caffe Chiave Piedmont

review star

No reviews yet

4045 Piedmont Ave

Oakland, CA 94611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Espresso Bar

House Coffee

$2.75+

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.00+
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Africano

$4.25

Caffe Breve

$4.75+

Caffe Mocha

$4.75+

Americano

$3.75+

Depth Charge

$4.50+

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Ciccollata

$3.75+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Steamed Milk

$3.00+

Tea

Black Tea

$3.75

assam, black currant, ceylon, chai, darjeeling, earl grey, english breakfast, irish breakfast, orange spice, oolong

Green Tea

$3.75

Dragonwell, Jasmine, Gen Mai Cha, Yerba Matte, Pomegranate

Herbal Tea

$3.75

Chamomile, Fruit Blend, Hibiscus, Honeybush, Peppermint, Spearmint Lemongrass-Ginger

Rooibos Tea

$3.75

Organic Plain, Vanilla

Decaf Tea

$3.75

Earl Grey

Breakfast

Traditional

Traditional

$12.95

two scrambled eggs, bacon, homefries, sourdough toast

Burrito

Burrito

$9.75

two scrambled eggs, sour cream, mozzarella, homefries, side of red salsa

Omelet

$14.25

three eggs, spinach, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella, homefries, sourdough toast

Hash

Hash

$13.95

two fried eggs served over homefries, bacon, bell peppers, mushroom, baguette

Scramble

$13.75

two eggs scrambled, ham, green onion, cherry tomatoes, homefries, sourdough toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.95

two fried eggs, avocado, chili flakes, baguette, homefries

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25

bacon, egg, cheddar on bagel

Spinach Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.25

choice of bagel

California Bagel

California Bagel

$7.75

cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, avocado, salt and pepper

Bagel w/ Lox

Bagel w/ Lox

$14.95

smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers

Daily Fritatta

$8.95

changes daily

Special Breakfast

$14.25

Zuppa del Giorno/Insalata

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Vegetarian or Meat

Greek Salad

$10.95

romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olives, feta, lemon vinaigrette (add chicken +$4)

Caprese Salad

$9.95

tomato, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil, red onion, baby arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$9.95

romaine, croutons, parmesan, house Caesar dressing (add chicken +$4)

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$9.95

cucumber, cherry tomato, walnuts, avocado, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette (add chicken +$4)

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

provolone, cheddar, mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Panino

Chicken Pesto Panino

$13.95

mozzarella, roasted red bellpepper, tomato, housemade pesto

Turkey & Bacon

Turkey & Bacon

$13.95

mozzarella, turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli

Mushroom Panino

Mushroom Panino

$12.95

portobello mushroom, roasted red bell pepper, tomato, provolone, housemade pesto

Italian Meatball

Italian Meatball

$13.95

mozzarella, marinara, two beef & pork meatballs

BLTA

BLTA

$13.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$12.50

mayo, Dijon, tomato, onion, pickle, pepperoncini

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$13.95

prosciutto, turkey, ham, salami, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce, pepperoncini, Dijon, balsamic

Prosciutto Caprese

Prosciutto Caprese

$13.95

prosciutto, tomato, sweet basil, red onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$10.95

spinach, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil, chipotle aioli

Special Panini

$15.95

Pasta

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$14.50

marinara, garlic, sweet basil, garlic toast

Spaghetti Alfredo

Spaghetti Alfredo

$14.50

cream, mushrooms, spinach, bacon, parsley, garlic toast

Rigatoni Chicken Pesto

Rigatoni Chicken Pesto

$14.50

housemade pesto, cream, garlic, onion, mushroom, garlic toast

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$13.25

olive oil, garlic, chili flakes, parmesan, sweet basil, garlic toast

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.25
Lasagna

Lasagna

$13.75

zucchini, mushroom, spinach, ricotta, marinara, mozzarella, garlic toast

Special Dinner

$14.95

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$16.95+

marinara, parmesan, tomato, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil

Funghi

Funghi

$16.95+

marinara, mix mushrooms, green onions, mozzarella, parmesan

Sausage and Eggs

Sausage and Eggs

$17.95+

marinara, garlic, red onions, two eggs over easy, parmesan

Salami

$17.95+

marinara, mushrooms, parmesan

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$17.95+

housemade pesto, tomatoes, mushroom, sweet basil, parmesan

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$17.95+

garlic, arugula, cherry tomatoes, fontina, parmesan

Vegetarian

$16.95+

marinara, artichoke, kalamata olives, white mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan

Cheese

$15.95+

marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

Special Pizza

$17.95+

Antipasti

Garlic Bread

$4.95

baguette, oil, garlic, parmesan, parsley

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.95

fresh basil, tomato, parmesan

French Fries

$3.95

Sides

Two Eggs

$4.95

One Egg

$2.95

Side Homefries

$2.95+

Side Fries

$3.95

Toast

$2.95

Side Bacon

$3.50+

Side Italian Sausage

$3.50+

Side Vegi Sausage

$3.50+

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Cold Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Crystal Geyser

$1.95+

San Pellegrino

$3.50+

Nantucket Juices

$3.50

Pressed Apple, Orange Mango, Big Cranberry, Lemonade

San Pellegrino Flavored

$3.00

Aranciata Rossa, Aranciata, Limonata

House Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Torani Soda

$3.00

Vanilla, Sugar Free Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut, Mint, Lime, Peach, Raspberry, Strawberry, Cherry, Almond

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Mexican Coke

$3.50+

Kombucha

$4.00+

Milk

$2.50+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Retail

T Shirt

$20.00+

1# Italian Espresso

$15.00

1# Decaf Espresso

$15.00

1/2# Italian Espresso

$8.00

1/2# Decaf Espresso

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Caffe Chiave on Piedmont is a Bohemian style Italian caffe with fresh, local, homemade food. Come in and enjoy hot & cold beverages and tempting display of sweets & pastries.

Website

Location

4045 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Belotti Bottega
orange star4.8 • 2,842
4001 - B Piedmont Ave. Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Me and Jungle cafe - 3943 Piedmont Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3943 Piedmont Ave Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Teni East Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4015 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Copper Spoon Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
4031 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Mägo
orange star4.5 • 1,045
3762 Piedmont Ave Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange starNo Reviews
375 40th Street Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
orange star4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
orange star4.4 • 7,738
1915 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston