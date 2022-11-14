A map showing the location of Chaiyo Thai To Go 3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2View gallery

Chaiyo Thai To Go 3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2

review star

No reviews yet

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2

Millcreek, UT 84106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodles
Massaman Curry

Appetizers

Fresh Spring Roll (4pc)

Fresh Spring Roll (4pc)

$7.00
Fried Spring Roll (6pc)

Fried Spring Roll (6pc)

$7.00
Tofu Tod (8pc)

Tofu Tod (8pc)

$7.00
Pot Sticker (7pc)

Pot Sticker (7pc)

$8.00
Curry Puff (5pc)

Curry Puff (5pc)

$8.00
Cream Cheese Wonton (7pc)

Cream Cheese Wonton (7pc)

$8.00
Chicken Satay (4pc)

Chicken Satay (4pc)

$9.00
Coconut Shrimp (6pc)

Coconut Shrimp (6pc)

$9.00
Calamari Ring (8pc)

Calamari Ring (8pc)

$9.00

Salad

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Shredded green papaya mixed with Peanut, Tomato, Sugar, Chili, Fish Sauce, and Lime Juice Served with lettuce and Sticky Rice.

Larb

Larb

$14.00

Ground meat mixed with Mint, Red onion, Green Onion, Cilantro, Chili, Ground Rice, Fish sauce, and Lime Juice Served with lettuce and Sticky Rice.

Num Tok Beef

Num Tok Beef

$14.00

Grilled Steak and Sliced mixed with Mint, Red onion, Green Onion, Cilantro, Chili, Ground Rice, Fish sauce, and Lime Juice Served with Lettuce, Bean Sprout and Sticky Rice.

Soup

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$13.00

Thai coconut soup with Coconut milk, Galangal, Lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, Lime juice, Fish sauce,Mushrooms(Seasonal), Cabbage, and Cilantro.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$13.00

Hot and Sour soup with Chili paste, Galangal, Lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, Mushrooms(Seasonal), Tomato, Onion, Lime juice, Fish sauce, Green onion, and Cilantro.

Noodle Stir Fry

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodle with Pad thai sauce, Eggs, Bean Sprout, and Green Onion Served with Bean Sprout, Ground peanut, Green onion, and Slice of Lime.

Pad See EW

Pad See EW

$13.00

Stir-fried thick rice noodle with eggs, carrots, Chinese Broccoli, Broccoli, and Black Soy sauce.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Stir-fried thick rice noodles with fresh Garlic, Fresh Chili, Broccoli, Zucchini, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Basil, and Tomato.

Kwou Gai

Kwou Gai

$13.00

Stir-fried thick rice noodles with Eggs, Bean sprout, Shredded Carrot, Green Onion, and Cilantro. Served with Sriracha Hot Sauce.

Fried Rice

Khao Pad

Khao Pad

$13.00

Stir-fried Jasmine rice, Eggs, Chinese Broccoli, Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Top with Green onion, and Cucumber slices.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried Jasmine rice, Pineapple, Eggs, Onion, Carrot, Cashew nut, Raisin, Tomato Top with Green onion, and Cucumber slices.

ChaiYo Fried Rice

ChaiYo Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried Jasmine rice, Chicken, Beef, Pork, Shrimp, Eggs, Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Top with Green onion, and Cucumber slices.

Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.00

Red curry paste, Carrot, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Zucchini, Basil, and Coconut Milk.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.00

Green curry paste, Broccoli, Zucchini, Peas, Bell Pepper, Basil, and Coconut Milk.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Yellow curry paste, Carrot, Potato, tomato, Onion, and Coconut Milk.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.00

Massaman curry paste, Carrot, Potato, Onion, Peanut, and Coconut Milk.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

$13.00

Red curry paste, Pineapple,Tomato, Bell Pepper, Basil, and Coconut Milk.

Stir Fry with Rice

Pad Gar Pow

Pad Gar Pow

$13.00

Thai traditional basil stir-fried with ground meat, Garlic, Chili, Pepper, Green Bean, House Oyster sauce stir-fried.

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$13.00

Stir-fried Cashew nut with Onion, Pineapple, Bell Pepper,Zucchini, Green Onion, and Stir-fried sauce.

Ginger

Ginger

$13.00

Stir-fried Ginger with Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Green Onion and Stir-fried sauce.

Pad Puck

Pad Puck

$13.00

Mix vegetable stir-fried with Broccoli, Carrot, Zucchini, Cabbage, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, and Stir-fried sauce.

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$13.00

Stir-fried Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Tomato, and Green Onion with Sweet and sour sauce.

Pad Num Plink Pow

Pad Num Plink Pow

$13.00

Stir-fried Sweet Chili paste, Zucchini, Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Mushroom, Basil, and Stir-fried sauce.

ChaiYo Garlic Steak

ChaiYo Garlic Steak

$16.00

Stir-fried Sirloin steak with Oyster sauce and Garlic Served with Steamed Broccoli and Rice

Desert

Mango Sticy Rice

Mango Sticy Rice

$8.00Out of stock
Coconut Pudding

Coconut Pudding

$4.00
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Extra Side

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Extra Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Fish

$5.00

Extra Meat

$4.00

Beverages

Coke 12 oz Can

$2.00

Diet Coke 12 oz Can

$2.00

Sprite 12 oz Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper 12 oz Can

$2.00

Bottled Water 20 oz

$2.00Out of stock
Chaiyo Thai Ice Tea 16 oz Bottle

Chaiyo Thai Ice Tea 16 oz Bottle

$4.00
Chaiyo Thai Ice Coffee 16 oz Bottle

Chaiyo Thai Ice Coffee 16 oz Bottle

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek, UT 84106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
orange star4.1 • 1,719
1109 E 3900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
orange star4.0 • 135
3190 Highland Dr Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
orange starNo Reviews
733 East 3300 South Salt Lake City, UT 84129
View restaurantnext
Antica Sicilia
orange starNo Reviews
2020 E 3300 S Millcreek, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Stella Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,341
4291 South 900 East Salt Lake City, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
CC Pops
orange starNo Reviews
3232 400 East Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Millcreek

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Millcreek
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston