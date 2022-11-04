Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chic Gourmet Empanadas

review star

No reviews yet

2465 South Broad Street

White Horse, NJ 08610

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Buffalo Chicken
Jerk Chicken

Empanadas

Buffalo Chicken

$5.00

Cheesesteak

$5.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.00

Jerk Chicken

$6.00

Fruity Pebbles Cheesecake

$5.00

Churro Cheesecake

$5.00

Birria Empanada

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

2465 South Broad Street, White Horse, NJ 08610

