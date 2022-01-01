Chicago Pete's Charlotte Center City
435 South Tryon Street
Ste 140
Charlotte, NC 28202
Apps + Sides
Fresh-Cut Fries
It takes two days to make these babies! Fresh cut daily in the store, then bathed until all starch is removed, blanched for 30 seconds and chilled for 24hrs before serving hot as soon as your order is ready! Dip them in house-made Ranch or Chicago Mild Sauce.
House-Made Chips
Sliced daily in the store from actual potatoes, each small batch is prepared before the store opens so they are always fresh. Dip them in house-made Ranch or Chicago Mild Sauce!
50/50 (Fries + Chips)
The best of both worlds...our award winning fresh-cut fries and house-made chips made from real potatoes daily in the store. Dip them in house-made Ranch or Chicago Mild Sauce!
Pete's Recipe Cheese Fries
Our award-winning fresh-cut fries made daily in the store smothered with our own special blend of cheeses!
Chili Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Pete's fresh-cut fries made daily from real potatoes smothered with melted mild cheddar cheese and Pete's bean-free chili.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet + Savory...try dipping these tasty treats in our house-made Honey Mustard.
Tots
Our crispy tots love being dunked in our house-made Ranch and Chicago Mild Sauces! Chili and Cheese if you're bold!
Pete's Fried Pizza Dough
A killer twist to our award winning butter crust pizza dough. Hand-rolled, cut into strips & deep fried then glazed with our house-made butter blend and dusted with grated parmesan. Dip them in house-made marinara!
The Original Pizza Puff
Flown in from Chicago, this is the ORIGINAL Chicago Pizza Puff made by ILTACO. Tangy pizza sauce & pepperoni wrapped in a light, flaky dough then deep fried.
Mozzarella Sticks (4)
Four lightly breaded mozzarella sticks, deep fried and served with our house-made marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
A heaping mound of crispy, deep fried onion rings to compliment any Dog, Sausage, Brat or Italian Beef!
Chicago-Style Wings
Boneless or bone-in Fried Wings on top a bed of Pete's famous fresh-cut fries then tossed in house-made Chicago mild sauce! Sweet...tangy...AWESOME!!!
House-made Cole Slaw
Pete's house-made Cole Slaw served as its own side.
House-made Dipping Sauces
Dogs + Brats
Beer Brat
A Vienna Brat Marinated & Simmered in Carolina Craft Draught Beer from our Bar, Then Char-grilled To Perfection Over An Open Flame! Served on a Crispy, Store-Baked Turano Roll With Your Choice Of Toppings.
Carolina Dog
A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog Topped With Our Bean-Free Chili, House-made Slaw, Fresh Diced Onions and Yellow Mustard Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun.
Pete's Famous Chicago Dog
A Chicago Classic!! A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog flown in from Chicago and Topped With Mustard, Pickle, Tomatoes, Onions, Relish, Sports Peppers and Celery Salt. Served On A Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun.
Chili Cheese Dog
A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog Topped With Our Bean-free Chili and Shredded Cheddar Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun. Add Mustard and Chopped Onion For An Extra Kick!
Chili Dog
A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog Topped With Our Bean-free Chili Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun. Goes Great With Our Fries.
Hot Dog
A Steamed All-Beef Vienna Dog and Vienna Poppyseed Bun Served With Your Choice of Toppings. Premium Condiments, Chicago-style and Carolina-style Cost Extra.
Italian Sausage
Vienna Italian Sausage Flown In From Chicago. Char-grilled Over An Open Flame and Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun With Your Choice of Toppings. Premium Condiments, Chicago-style and Carolina-style Cost Extra.
Jumbo Char Dog
A Massive All-beef Vienna Dog Char-grilled to Perfection Over an Open Flame and Served on a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun With Your Choice of Toppings. Premium Condiments, Chicago-style and Carolina style Cost Extra.
Polish Sausage
A Premium Ditka Sausage Flown in from Chicago. Char-grilled Over an Open Flame Then Seared on a Griddle. Served on a Store-baked Turano Roll With Your Choice of Toppings. We Recommend Maxwell Street Style!
2 Corn Dogs
Two Dogs On A Stick Dipped In Corn-meal Batter. Served Deep Fried.
Veggie Dog
A Steamed Veggie Dog Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun With Your Choice of Toppings. Sub a Gluten-free Bun for $2.
Italian Beef
Classic Chicago Italian Beef
A Chicago Specialty!! Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.
Chicago Cheesy Italian Beef
Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Melted Provolone and Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.
Chicago Italian Beef + Sausage
A Massive Char-Grilled Ditka Sausage Link and Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.
Chicago Cheesy Beef + Sausage
A Massive Char-Grilled Ditka Sausage Link and Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Melted Provolone and Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.
Chicago Italian Beef + Brat
A Char-Grilled Beer Brat and Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.
Chicago Cheesy Beef + Brat
A Char-Grilled Beer Brat and Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Melted Provolone and Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.
Double Beef
Deep Dish Pizza
Small Deep Dish Baccio Cheese Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, fresh pepperoni and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Sausage Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Sausage + Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Meatlover's Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, ham, bacon and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Bacon Feta Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, diced bacon, feta & ricotta cheeses, sliced red onions, Roma tomatoes, olive oil and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Veggie Lover's Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Margherita Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh cut basil, diced garlic and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust. Topped with virgin olive oil and fresh mozzarella.
Small Deep Dish Pete's Classic Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, sliced crimini mushrooms and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Pete's Supreme Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage, pepperoni, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Spinach-Mushroom Blanco Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with a Baccio mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our white pizza sauce made from a ricotta, minced garlic, olive oil blend and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Deep Dish Spinach-Mushroom Red Pizza
(Feeds 1) Built upside down with a Baccio mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our award winning chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Baccio Cheese Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, fresh pepperoni and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Sausage Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Sausage + Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Meatlover's Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, ham, bacon and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Bacon Feta Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, diced bacon, feta & ricotta cheeses, sliced red onions, Roma tomatoes, olive oil and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Veggie Lover's Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
MediumDeep Dish Margherita Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh cut basil, diced garlic and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust. Topped with virgin olive oil and fresh mozzarella.
Medium Deep Dish Pete's Classic Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, sliced crimini mushrooms and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Pete's Supreme Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage, pepperoni, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Spinach-Mushroom Blanco Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with a Baccio mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our white pizza sauce made from a ricotta, minced garlic, olive oil blend and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Deep Dish Spinach-Mushroom Red Pizza
(Feeds 3) Built upside down with a Baccio mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our award winning chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Baccio Cheese Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, fresh pepperoni and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Sausage Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Sausage + Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Meatlover's Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, ham, bacon and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Bacon Feta Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, diced bacon, feta & ricotta cheeses, sliced red onions, Roma tomatoes, olive oil and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Veggie Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Margherita Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh cut basil, diced garlic and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust. Topped with virgin olive oil and fresh mozzarella.
Large Deep Dish Pete's Classic Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, sliced crimini mushrooms and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Pete's Supreme Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with Baccio mozzarella, our award winning chunky pizza sauce, Bonici Italian Sausage, pepperoni, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Spinach-Mushroom Blanco Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with a Baccio mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our white pizza sauce made from a ricotta, minced garlic, olive oil blend and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Deep Dish Spinach-Mushroom Red Pizza
(Feeds 6) Built upside down with a Baccio mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our award winning chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Thin Crust Pizza
Small Thin Crust Baccio Cheese Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, fresh pepperoni, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Sausage Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Sausage + Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Meatlover's Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, ham, bacon and our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Bacon Feta Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, diced bacon, feta & ricotta cheeses, sliced red onions, Roma tomatoes, olive oil and our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Italian Beef Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, thin strips of Italian beef dipped in our house-made gravy, Giardiniera, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Veggie Lover's Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Margherita Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh cut basil, diced garlic, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Pete's Classic Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, sliced crimini mushrooms, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Pete's Supreme Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage, pepperoni, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Spinach-Mushroom Blanco Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our white pizza sauce made from a ricotta, minced garlic, olive oil blend and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Spinach-Mushroom Red Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Small Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken
(Feeds 1) Baccio Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo & Mozzarella and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust. Topped with House-made Buffalo-Ranch Drizzle, Bleu Cheese Crumples & Diced Celery.
Medium Thin Crust Baccio Cheese Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, fresh pepperoni, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Sausage Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Sausage + Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Meatlover's Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, ham, bacon and our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Bacon Feta Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, diced bacon, feta & ricotta cheeses, sliced red onions, Roma tomatoes, olive oil and our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Italian Beef Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, thin strips of Italian beef dipped in our house-made gravy, Giardiniera, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Veggie Lover's Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Margherita Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh cut basil, diced garlic, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Pete's Classic Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, sliced crimini mushrooms, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Pete's Supreme Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage, pepperoni, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Spinach-Mushroom Blanco Pizza
(Feeds 3) Baccio mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our white pizza sauce made from a ricotta, minced garlic, olive oil blend and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Spinach-Mushroom Red Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Medium Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken
(Feeds 3) Baccio Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo & Mozzarella and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust. Topped with House-made Buffalo-Ranch Drizzle, Bleu Cheese Crumples & Diced Celery.
Large Thin Crust Baccio Cheese Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, fresh pepperoni, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Sausage Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Sausage + Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Meatlover's Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, ham, bacon and our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Bacon Feta Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, diced bacon, feta & ricotta cheeses, sliced red onions, Roma tomatoes, olive oil and our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Italian Beef Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, thin strips of Italian beef dipped in our house-made gravy, Giardiniera, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Veggie Lover's Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Margherita Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh cut basil, diced garlic, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Pete's Classic Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, sliced crimini mushrooms, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Pete's Supreme Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage, pepperoni, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Spinach-Mushroom Blanco Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our white pizza sauce made from a ricotta, minced garlic, olive oil blend and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Spinach-Mushroom Red Pizza
(Feeds 6) Baccio mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust.
Large Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken
(Feeds 6) Baccio Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo & Mozzarella and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust. Topped with House-made Buffalo-Ranch Drizzle, Bleu Cheese Crumples & Diced Celery.
Gluten-Free Keto Pizza
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Baccio Cheese Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, fresh pepperoni, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Sausage Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Sausage + Pepperoni Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Meatlover's Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, pepperoni, ham, bacon and our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Bacon Feta Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, diced bacon, feta & ricotta cheeses, sliced red onions, Roma tomatoes, olive oil and our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Italian Beef Pizza Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, thin strips of Italian beef dipped in our house-made gravy, Giardiniera, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Veggie Lover's Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Margherita Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh cut basil, diced garlic, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Pete's Classic Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage crumples, sliced crimini mushrooms, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Pete's Supreme Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, Bonici Italian Sausage, pepperoni, sliced Roma tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Spinach-Mushroom Blanco Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our white pizza sauce made from a ricotta, minced garlic, olive oil blend and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Personal Gluten-Free Keto Spinach-Mushroom Red Pizza
(Feeds 1) Baccio mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, fresh spinach, sliced crimini mushrooms, diced garlic, our award winning non-chunky pizza sauce and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Gluten-Free Keto Buffalo Chicken
(Feeds 1) Baccio Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo & Mozzarella Topped with House-made Buffalo-Ranch Drizzle, Bleu Cheese Crumples, Diced Celery and our house-made, hand-rolled Gluten-Free Keto Almond Flour Thin Crust (Approx 6 Net Carbs Per Crust)
Cincinnati Chili
Classic Cheese Coney
Peter's Mom's Recipe. House-Made Cincinnati Chili served over a steamed dog and bun, topped with mild cheddar. Add mustard and/or chopped onion.
Classic 3-Way
Peter's Mom's Chili Recipe. House-Made Cincinnati Chili served over a bed of spaghetti, topped with mild cheddar. Add chopped onion.
Gluten-Free 3-Way
Peter's Mom's Chili Recipe. House-Made Cincinnati Chili served over a bed of gluten-free spaghetti, topped with mild cheddar. Add chopped onion.
Chicken
Sweet + Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Sweet Peppers, House-Made Giardiniera Sauce, Meted Provolone inside a Store-Baked 6" Turano Roll
Chicago Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast on top a bed of Fresh-Cut Fries, Topped With House-Made Chicago Mild Sauce inside a Store-Baked 6" Turano Roll
Chicken Philly
Chicken Breast, Sweet Peppers, Diced Onions, Meted White American Cheese inside a Store-Baked 6" Turano Roll or Roasted Tomato Wrap.
Chicago Subs
Meatball + Bacon Sub
House-made Marinara, Large Meatballs & Crispy Bacon Smothered in Baccio Mozarella and Served in a 6" Store-baked Turano Roll.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
House-made Marinara Over Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast Smothered in Melted Baccio Mozarella and Served in a 6" Store-baked Turano Roll.
Salads
Kid's Menu
3pc Tenders
Three Breaded and Fried Chicken Tenders. Add Your Choice of Dipping Sauce for .99
Grilled Cheese
Buttered & Grilled Texas Toast and Melted American Cheese. Add House-Made Marinara To Dip for .99
Corn Dog
One Dog On A Stick Dipped In Corn-meal Batter. Served Deep Fried.
Kid Dog
A Steamed All-Beef Dog Served on a Plain Steamed Bun With You Choice of Toppings
Kid Dog (No Bun)
A Steamed All-Beef Dog With Your Choice of Toppings
Dessert
House-made Brownie
House-Made Brownies Baked Daily In Our Pizza Ovens. Varieties Change Daily.
Mini Chocolate Cake
Mini House-Made Chicago Chocolate Cakes Baked Daily In Our Pizza Ovens Topped With Our Vanilla Cream Frosting. Varieties Change Daily.
Fresh-Baked Oversized Cookie
5" Oversized Cookie Baked Daily In our Pizza Ovens. Varieties Change Daily.
Soft Drinks
Cheerwine
Mug Root Beer
Mtn Dew
Dr Pepper
Sierra Mist
Pink Lemonade
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Aquifina Bottled Water
Bubly Sparkling Water (Lime)
Bubly Sparkling Water (Blackberry)
Bubly Sparkling Water (Mango)
Bubly Sparkling Water (Grapefruit)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Voted "Best Chicago Pizza" by The Charlotte Observer and Charlotte Magazine. Serving House-made Chicago cuisine to Charlotte for 20 years!
435 South Tryon Street, Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28202