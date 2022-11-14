Chicago Bagel Authority - Armitage
4,229 Reviews
$
953 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Popular Items
STEAMWICH OF THE MONTH!
Breakfast Steamwiches
Belmont
maple sausage links, smoked ham, chive cream cheese, jalapeños, scrambled egg, pepperjack cheese and Gouda cheese on an everything bagel. Much like Belmont, it's a little nasty looking, a little sloppy, a wee bit skanky, but full of personality. So delicious.
Breakfast Bagel
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
Butter Bagel
Warm, buttery, deliciousness. Pick a bagel.
Cheech's Smash Hit
“Cheech’s Smash Hit 🎶” egg everything bagel corned beef chive cream cheese pickled red onions scrambled egg pepper-jack cheese chipotle mayo
Country Breakfast
ham, scrambled eggs, and Swiss on bialy
Cream Cheese Bagel
Warm, gooey, deliciousness. Pick a bagel and a cream cheese.
Dank N Eggs
scrambled egg, bacon, roast beef, smoked cheddar cheese, American cheese, honey mustard, and salt and pepper on an everything bagel
Denver
ham, scrambled egg, Muenster cheese, onions, and green peppers on bialy
Egg McMahon
sausage, scrambled egg, and American cheese on a bialy
Eggosaurus
bacon, roast beef, scrambled egg, swiss, American, avocado, onions & spicy chipotle mayo on bialy
Eternal Sunshine
scrambled egg, bacon, lox spread, onion, tomato, avocado & tabasco on bialy
Five-O Bagel
bacon and cream cheese on an onion bagel
Goat Killa
roast beef, scrambled egg, pepperoni, hot giardiara, scrambled egg, provolone cheese on bialy
Hangover Helper
scrambled egg, ham, and smoked cheddar cheese on an egg bagel
Huevos Rancheros
ham, scrambled egg, pepper jack, and jalapenos on a onion bagel
Junior’s Breakfast
Junior’s Breakfast is a dealer's choice. Junior makes decadent breakfast sandwiches for himself every morning. This typically includes a couple of meats, a couple of cheeses, eggs of some sort, and habanero or chipotle mayo. But nothing is guaranteed. Feeling lucky?
Just A Bagel
choose your bagel, let us know if you'd like it steamed or sliced!
Lean Jean
egg whites, turkey sausage, basil, gouda on a scooped out rye bagel
Lightning Bagel
The Lighting Bagel - egg bagel - scrambled egg - sausage - American cheese - side of maple syrup for dipping Lighting bagel meal includes stickers, goldfish crackers, and chocolate milk❤️ Temporary tattoos are coming soon!
Lox Spread Bagel
Our new homemade deluxe lox spread - loaded with lox, capers, chives & dill. Delicious.
Phat Matt (vegan)
Everything Bagel Just Egg - Plant Based Plant Based Cheddar Impossible Sausage Giardiniera Sprouts Tomato Slap Ya Mama Spice
Puck
Canadian bacon, scrambled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
Sam's Sunrise
scrambled egg and American cheese on an egg bagel
Sausage Fest
scrambled egg, sausage, bacon, and American cheese on onion bagel.
Super Deluxe
scrambled egg, bacon, ham, smoked cheddar, and American on an egg bage
Swanson Sandwich of Greatness
ham, bacon, sausage, roast beef, scrambled egg, hardboiled egg, American cheese, and smoked cheddar on an onion bagel - side of maple syrup available upon request
The Dude
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel