Bagels
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Chicago Bagel Authority - Armitage

4,229 Reviews

$

953 W Armitage Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Cream Cheese Bagel
Breakfast Bagel
Egg McMahon

STEAMWICH OF THE MONTH!

Changes Each Month
Steamwich of the Month - Time Travel Express

$9.00

Time Travel Express A Taste of the 90s Turkey Bacon Swiss Sprouts Tomato Banana Peppers Egg Everything Sour Cream & Cheddar Ruffles Ranch Dressing Brown Mustard Sour Cream & Cheddar Ruffles * actual time travel not guaranteed

Breakfast Steamwiches

Belmont

$9.00

maple sausage links, smoked ham, chive cream cheese, jalapeños, scrambled egg, pepperjack cheese and Gouda cheese on an everything bagel. Much like Belmont, it's a little nasty looking, a little sloppy, a wee bit skanky, but full of personality. So delicious.

Breakfast Bagel

$7.50

bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel

Butter Bagel

$3.00

Warm, buttery, deliciousness. Pick a bagel.

Cheech's Smash Hit

$10.00

“Cheech’s Smash Hit 🎶” egg everything bagel corned beef chive cream cheese pickled red onions scrambled egg pepper-jack cheese chipotle mayo

Country Breakfast

$8.00

ham, scrambled eggs, and Swiss on bialy

Cream Cheese Bagel

$4.00

Warm, gooey, deliciousness. Pick a bagel and a cream cheese.

Dank N Eggs

$9.00

scrambled egg, bacon, roast beef, smoked cheddar cheese, American cheese, honey mustard, and salt and pepper on an everything bagel

Denver

$8.00

ham, scrambled egg, Muenster cheese, onions, and green peppers on bialy

Egg McMahon

$7.50

sausage, scrambled egg, and American cheese on a bialy

Eggosaurus

$9.00

bacon, roast beef, scrambled egg, swiss, American, avocado, onions & spicy chipotle mayo on bialy

Eternal Sunshine

$9.00

scrambled egg, bacon, lox spread, onion, tomato, avocado & tabasco on bialy

Five-O Bagel

$7.50

bacon and cream cheese on an onion bagel

Goat Killa

$8.50

roast beef, scrambled egg, pepperoni, hot giardiara, scrambled egg, provolone cheese on bialy

Hangover Helper

$8.00

scrambled egg, ham, and smoked cheddar cheese on an egg bagel

Huevos Rancheros

$8.50

ham, scrambled egg, pepper jack, and jalapenos on a onion bagel

Junior’s Breakfast

$9.00

Junior’s Breakfast is a dealer's choice. Junior makes decadent breakfast sandwiches for himself every morning. This typically includes a couple of meats, a couple of cheeses, eggs of some sort, and habanero or chipotle mayo. But nothing is guaranteed. Feeling lucky?

Just A Bagel

$2.00

choose your bagel, let us know if you'd like it steamed or sliced!

Lean Jean

$8.00

egg whites, turkey sausage, basil, gouda on a scooped out rye bagel

Lightning Bagel

$7.25+

The Lighting Bagel - egg bagel - scrambled egg - sausage - American cheese - side of maple syrup for dipping Lighting bagel meal includes stickers, goldfish crackers, and chocolate milk❤️ Temporary tattoos are coming soon!

Lox Spread Bagel

$5.50

Our new homemade deluxe lox spread - loaded with lox, capers, chives & dill. Delicious.

Phat Matt (vegan)

$9.00

Everything Bagel Just Egg - Plant Based Plant Based Cheddar Impossible Sausage Giardiniera Sprouts Tomato Slap Ya Mama Spice

Puck

$7.50

Canadian bacon, scrambled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel

Sam's Sunrise

$6.00

scrambled egg and American cheese on an egg bagel

Sausage Fest

$8.00

scrambled egg, sausage, bacon, and American cheese on onion bagel.

Super Deluxe

$9.00

scrambled egg, bacon, ham, smoked cheddar, and American on an egg bage

Swanson Sandwich of Greatness

$11.00

ham, bacon, sausage, roast beef, scrambled egg, hardboiled egg, American cheese, and smoked cheddar on an onion bagel - side of maple syrup available upon request

The Dude

$8.00

bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel