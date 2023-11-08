Chicago Fire Meridian
3004 N Eagle Rd
Meridian, ID 83646
Appetizers
- Wings 1 lb *$14.95
Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
- Wings 2 lb *$27.00
Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
- Wings 4 lb *$48.00
Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
- Boneless Wings 1/2 lb *$14.95
Hand cut chicken tenders, breaded in panko crumbs. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
- Boneless Wings 1 lb *$27.00
Hand cut chicken tenders, breaded in panko crumbs. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
- Baked Artichoke *$12.00
Whole artichoke, doused with lemony Caesar sauce and topped with grated grana padano cheese.
- Cheese Sticks *$11.00
- Fries Large *$6.00
- Fries Small *$4.00
- Garlic Bread Small *$4.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 2
- Garlic Bread Large *$8.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 4-5
- Garlic Cheesy Bread Small *$5.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 2
- Garlic Cheesy Bread Large *$10.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 4-5
- Greek Fries Large *$10.00
Shoestring fries tossed with fresh garlic, oregano, olive oil, grated parmesan, romano and fresh squeezed lemon.
- Greek Fries SML *$5.00
Shoestring fries tossed with fresh garlic, oregano, olive oil, grated parmesan, romano and fresh squeezed lemon.
- Traditional Bruschetta *$9.00
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, balsamic reduction on grilled toast points.
- Zucchini Bites 12 *$9.00
Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
- Zucchini Bites 24 *$14.00
Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
- Artichoke Hearts 12 *$12.00
Artichoke hearts hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
- Artichoke Hearts 24 *$19.00
Artichoke hearts hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
- Pesto Strips *$12.00
Soup & Salads
- Caesar SML *$5.50
- Caesar MED *$10.00
- Caesar LRG *$15.00
- Primo House SML *$5.50
- Primo House MED *$10.00
- Primo House LRG *$15.00
- Antipasto SML *$7.00
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, and homemade croutons.
- Antipasto MED *$13.00
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, and homemade croutons.
- Antipasto LRG *$19.00
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, and homemade croutons.
- Grilled Pear SML *$6.50
Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.
- Grilled Pear MED *$12.00
Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.
- Grilled Pear LRG *$17.00
Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.
- Teddys Spinach SML *$6.50
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.
- Teddys Spinach MED *$12.00
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.
- Teddys Spinach LRG *$17.00
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.
- The Greek MED *$16.00
Gyro meat, romaine lettuce & spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & red onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & focaccia.
- The Greek LRG *$22.00
Gyro meat, romaine lettuce & spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & red onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & focaccia.
- Caprese SML$8.00
Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.
- Caprese MED$14.00
Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.
- Caprese LRG$22.00
Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.
- Wedge Salad *$6.50
Sandwiches
- Chicken Parm Sandwich *$14.00
Chicken Parm Sandwich - Our hand breaded, seasoned tenders, lightly fried and set atop garlic toasted French bread, with Wisconsin mozzarella and marinara. Served with fries.
- Cub Club Sandwich *$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, ranch, ciabatta roll.
- Garlic Beef Dip *$16.00
House roasted angus beef, sliced thin, sautéed in garlic butter and served on a garlic toasted french roll and melted mozzarella.
- Italian Beef Sandwich *$16.00
House roasted roast beef, sliced thin, served on a turano french roll , giardiniera peppers, mozzarella. Order it dunked for the real "Chicago Experience"
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich *$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, Basil leaf, Pesto aioli.
- Tenders Plate 4 Ea *$12.00
Pizza
- Abe Froman Deep LRG *$33.90
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
- BYO Deep LRG *$23.40
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
- Combo Deep LRG *$33.90
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
- Cub Club Deep LRG *$33.90
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
- Great Chicago Deep LRG *$33.90
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.
- Pesto Chicken Deep LRG *$33.90
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.
- Plain Cheese Deep LRG *$23.40
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
- Second City BBQ Deep LRG *$33.90
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
- Spin & Shroom Deep LRG *$33.90
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
- Stockyard Deep LRG *$33.90
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
- Traditional Deep LRG *$30.90
Tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Veggy Deep LRG *$33.90
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Abe Froman Deep MED *$27.95
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
- BYO Deep MED *$19.90
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
- Combo Deep MED *$27.95
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
- Cub Club Deep MED *$27.95
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
- Spin & Shroom Deep MED *$27.95
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
- Great Chicago Deep MED *$27.95
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.
- Pesto Chicken Deep MED *$27.95
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.
- Plain Cheese Deep MED *$19.90
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
- Second City BBQ Deep MED *$27.95
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
- Stockyard Deep MED *$27.95
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
- Traditional Deep MED *$25.45
Tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Veggy Deep MED *$27.95
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Abe Froman Deep SML *$22.95
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
- BYO Deep SML *$16.35
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
- Combo Deep SML *$22.95
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
- Cub Club Deep SMl *$22.95
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
- Great Chicago Deep SML *$22.95
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.
- Pesto Chicken Deep SML *$22.95
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.
- Plain Cheese Deep SML *$16.35
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
- Second City BBQ Deep SML *$22.95
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
- Spin & Shroom Deep SML *$22.95
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
- Stockyard Deep SML *$22.95
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
- Traditional Deep SML *$20.95
Tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Veggy Deep SML *$22.95
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Abe Froman Thin LRG *$29.90
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
- BYO Thin LRG *$19.40
- Combo Thin LRG *$29.90
- Cub Club Thin LRG *$29.90
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
- Great Chicago Fire Thin LRG *$29.90
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers, Optional Habanero Drizzle.
- Pesto Chicken Thin LRG *$29.90
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic, red onion and a pesto drizzle.
- Plain Cheese Thin LRG *$19.40
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
- Second City BBQ Thin LRG *$29.90
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
- Spin and Shroom Thin LRG *$29.90
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
- Stockyard Thin LRG *$29.90
- Traditional Thin LRG *$26.90
Tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil
- Veggy Thin LRG *$29.90
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Abe Froman Thin MED *$24.95
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
- BYO Thin MED *$16.90
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
- Combo Thin MED *$24.95
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
- Cub Club Thin MED *$24.95
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
- Great Chicago Fire Thin MED *$24.95
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.
- Plain Cheese Thin MED *$16.90
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
- Pesto Chicken Thin MED *$24.95
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.
- Second City BBQ Thin MED *$24.95
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
- Spin and Shroom Thin MED *$24.95
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
- Stockyard Thin MED *$24.95
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
- Traditional Thin MED *$22.45
Tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Veggy Thin MED *$24.95
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Abe Froman Thin SML *$20.95
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
- BYO Thin SML *$14.35
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
- Combo Thin SML *$20.95
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
- Cub Club Thin SML *$20.95
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
- Great Chicago Fire Thin SML *$20.95
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.
- Pesto Chicken Thin SML *$20.95
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.
- Plain Cheese Thin SML *$14.35
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
- Second City BBQ Thin SML *$20.95
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
- Spin and Shroom Thin SML *$20.95
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
- Stockyard Thin SML *$20.95
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
- Traditional Thin SML *$18.95
Tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Veggy Thin SML *$20.95
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Traditional Thin PRS *$18.00
Tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Pesto Chicken Thin PRS *$18.00
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.
- BYO Thin PRS *$13.50
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
- Second City BBQ Thin PRS *$18.00
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
- Combo Thin PRS *$18.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
- Stockyard Thin PRS *$18.00
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
- Veggy Thin PRS *$18.00
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
- Spin & Shroom Thin PRS *$18.00
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
- Cub Club Thin PRS *$18.00
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
- Great Chicago Fire Thin PRS *$18.00
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.
- Abe Froman Thin PRS *$18.00
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
- Plain Cheese Thin PRS *$13.50
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Pasta
- Spicy Baked Rigatoni *$16.00
Rigatoni pasta with Spicy sausage, marinara and béchamel sauce, topped with melted Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with house focaccia.
- Pesto Chicken Bake Rigatoni *$16.00
Rigatoni Pesto, Pasta with pesto cream sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts and tomato, topped with melted Wisconsin mozzarella and a pesto drizzle. Served with house focaccia.
Kids
- Kids Rigatoni *$6.00
Our house made semolina pasta served with choice of sauce.
- Kids Tenders *$6.00
Two hand-breaded, deep fried chicken tenders with fries.
- Kids Prs Deep Dish *$6.00
7 inch personal deep dish pizza. Choice of sausage, pepperoni or plain cheese.
- Kids Thin Crust *$6.00
Kids 7" Thin crust pizza. Choice of sausage, pepperoni or plain cheese.
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
