Chicago Fire Lab System

2210 Plaza Dr #275

Rocklin, CA 95765

Appetizers

Wings 1 lb *

Wings 1 lb *

$14.95

Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.

Wings 2 lb *

Wings 2 lb *

$27.00

Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.

Wings 4 lb *

Wings 4 lb *

$48.00

Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings 1/2 lb *

Boneless Wings 1/2 lb *

$14.00

Hand cut chicken tenders, breaded in panko crumbs. Served with celery and dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings 1 lb *

Boneless Wings 1 lb *

$25.00

Hand cut chicken tenders, breaded in panko crumbs. Served with celery and dipping sauce.

Baked Artichoke *

Baked Artichoke *

$12.00

Whole artichoke, doused with lemony Caesar sauce and topped with grated grana padano cheese.

Cheese Sticks *

Cheese Sticks *

$11.00

Fries Large *

$6.00
Fries Small *

Fries Small *

$4.00
Garlic Bread Small *

Garlic Bread Small *

$4.00

Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 2

Garlic Bread Large *

Garlic Bread Large *

$8.00

Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 4-5

Garlic Cheesy Bread Small *

Garlic Cheesy Bread Small *

$5.00

Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 2

Garlic Cheesy Bread Large *

Garlic Cheesy Bread Large *

$10.00

Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 4-5

Garlic Strips *

$10.00
Greek Fries Large *

Greek Fries Large *

$8.00

Shoestring fries tossed with fresh garlic, oregano, olive oil, grated parmesan, romano and fresh squeezed lemon.

Greek Fries SML *

Greek Fries SML *

$5.00

Shoestring fries tossed with fresh garlic, oregano, olive oil, grated parmesan, romano and fresh squeezed lemon.

Meatball Trio *

Meatball Trio *

$11.00

Three handmade 100% beef meatballs with meat sauce on a bed of seasoned ricotta.

Traditional Bruschetta *

Traditional Bruschetta *

$9.00

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, balsamic reduction on grilled toast points.

Veggy Wings 12 *

Veggy Wings 12 *

$11.00

Amazing meatless buffalo experience! Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded and fried. Served with celery and choice of wing sauce and dressing.

Veggy Wings 24 *

Veggy Wings 24 *

$16.00

Amazing meatless buffalo experience! Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded and fried. Served with celery and choice of wing sauce and dressing.

Zucchini Bites 12 *

Zucchini Bites 12 *

$9.00

Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.

Zucchini Bites 24 *

Zucchini Bites 24 *

$14.00

Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.

Pesto Strips *

Pesto Strips *

$12.00

Soup & Salads

Caesar SML *

$5.50
Caesar MED *

Caesar MED *

$11.00
Caesar LRG *

Caesar LRG *

$16.00

Primo House SML *

$5.50
Primo House MED *

Primo House MED *

$11.00
Primo House LRG *

Primo House LRG *

$16.00
Antipasto SML *

Antipasto SML *

$6.50

Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and homemade croutons.

Antipasto MED *

Antipasto MED *

$13.00

Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and homemade croutons.

Antipasto LRG *

Antipasto LRG *

$18.00

Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and homemade croutons.

Grilled Pear SML *

Grilled Pear SML *

$6.50

Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.

Grilled Pear MED *

Grilled Pear MED *

$13.00

Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.

Grilled Pear LRG *

Grilled Pear LRG *

$18.00

Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.

Teddys Spinach SML *

Teddys Spinach SML *

$6.50

Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.

Teddys Spinach MED *

Teddys Spinach MED *

$13.00

Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.

Teddys Spinach LRG *

Teddys Spinach LRG *

$18.00

Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.

The Greek MED *

The Greek MED *

$16.00

Gyro meat, romaine lettuce & spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & red onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & focaccia.

The Greek LRG *

The Greek LRG *

$22.00

Gyro meat, romaine lettuce & spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & red onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & focaccia.

Caprese SML

Caprese SML

$6.00

Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.

Caprese MED

Caprese MED

$10.00

Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.

Caprese LRG

Caprese LRG

$16.00

Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.

Wedge Salad *

Wedge Salad *

$6.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich *

Chicken Parm Sandwich *

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich - Our hand breaded, seasoned tenders, lightly fried and set atop garlic toasted French bread, with Wisconsin mozzarella and marinara. Served with fries.

Cub Club Sandwich *

Cub Club Sandwich *

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, ranch, ciabatta roll.

Garlic Beef Dip *

Garlic Beef Dip *

$16.00

House roasted angus beef, sliced thin, sautéed in garlic butter and served on a garlic toasted french roll and melted mozzarella.

Italian Beef Sandwich *

Italian Beef Sandwich *

$16.00

House roasted roast beef, sliced thin, served on a turano french roll , giardinara peppers, mozzarella. Order it dunked for the real "Chicago Experience"

Meatball Sandwich *

Meatball Sandwich *

$14.00

Meatball Sub - 100% beef meatballs set atop our garlic toasted French bread, with melted Wisconsin mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served with fries.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich *

Pesto Chicken Sandwich *

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, Basil leaf, Pesto aioli.

Tenders Plate 4 Ea *

$12.00

Pizza

Abe Froman Deep LRG *

Abe Froman Deep LRG *

$39.50

Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.

BYO Deep LRG *

$29.00

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.

Combo Deep LRG *

Combo Deep LRG *

$39.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.

Cub Club Deep LRG *

$39.50

Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.

Great Chicago Deep LRG *

Great Chicago Deep LRG *

$39.50

Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.

Pesto Chicken Deep LRG *

Pesto Chicken Deep LRG *

$39.50

Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.

Plain Cheese Deep LRG *

$29.00

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.

Second City BBQ Deep LRG *

Second City BBQ Deep LRG *

$39.50

BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion

Spin & Shroom Deep LRG *

$39.50

Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.

Stockyard Deep LRG *

Stockyard Deep LRG *

$39.50

Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.

Traditional Deep LRG *

Traditional Deep LRG *

$39.50

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.

Veggy Deep LRG *

$39.50

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.

Abe Froman Deep MED *

Abe Froman Deep MED *

$32.35

Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.

BYO Deep MED *

$24.30

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.

Combo Deep MED *

Combo Deep MED *

$32.35

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.

Cub Club Deep MED *

$32.35

Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.

Spin & Shroom Deep MED *

$32.35

Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.

Great Chicago Deep MED *

Great Chicago Deep MED *

$32.35

Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.

Pesto Chicken Deep MED *

Pesto Chicken Deep MED *

$32.35

Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.

Plain Cheese Deep MED *

$24.30

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.

Second City BBQ Deep MED *

Second City BBQ Deep MED *

$32.35

BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion

Stockyard Deep MED *

Stockyard Deep MED *

$32.35

Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.

Traditional Deep MED *

Traditional Deep MED *

$32.35

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.

Veggy Deep MED *

$32.35

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.

Abe Froman Deep SML *

Abe Froman Deep SML *

$25.05

Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.

BYO Deep SML *

$18.45

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.

Combo Deep SML *

Combo Deep SML *

$25.05

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.

Cub Club Deep SMl *

$25.05

Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.

Great Chicago Deep SML *

Great Chicago Deep SML *

$25.05

Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.

Pesto Chicken Deep SML *

Pesto Chicken Deep SML *

$25.05

Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.

Plain Cheese Deep SML *

$18.45

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.

Second City BBQ Deep SML *

Second City BBQ Deep SML *

$25.05

BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion

Spin & Shroom Deep SML *

$25.05

Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.

Stockyard Deep SML *

Stockyard Deep SML *

$25.05

Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.

Traditional Deep SML *

Traditional Deep SML *

$25.05

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.

Veggy Deep SML *

$25.05

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.

Abe Froman Thin LRG *

Abe Froman Thin LRG *

$35.00

Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.

BYO Thin LRG *

$24.50
Combo Thin LRG *

Combo Thin LRG *

$35.00

Cub Club Thin LRG *

$35.00

Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.

Great Chicago Fire Thin LRG *

Great Chicago Fire Thin LRG *

$35.00

Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers, Optional Habanero Drizzle.

Pesto Chicken Thin LRG *

Pesto Chicken Thin LRG *

$35.00

Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic, red onion and a pesto drizzle.

Plain Cheese Thin LRG *

$24.50

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.

Second City BBQ Thin LRG *

Second City BBQ Thin LRG *

$35.00

BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion

Spin and Shroom Thin LRG *

$35.00

Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.

Stockyard Thin LRG *

Stockyard Thin LRG *

$35.00
Traditional Thin LRG *

Traditional Thin LRG *

$35.00

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil

Veggy Thin LRG *

$35.00

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.

Abe Froman Thin MED *

Abe Froman Thin MED *

$28.85

Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.

BYO Thin MED *

$20.80

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.

Combo Thin MED *

Combo Thin MED *

$28.85

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.

Cub Club Thin MED *

$28.85

Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.

Great Chicago Fire Thin MED *

Great Chicago Fire Thin MED *

$28.85

Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.

Plain Cheese Thin MED *

$20.80

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.

Pesto Chicken Thin MED *

Pesto Chicken Thin MED *

$28.85

Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.

Second City BBQ Thin MED *

Second City BBQ Thin MED *

$28.85

BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion

Spin and Shroom Thin MED *

$28.85

Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.

Stockyard Thin MED *

Stockyard Thin MED *

$28.85

Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.

Traditional Thin MED *

Traditional Thin MED *

$28.85

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.

Veggy Thin MED *

$28.85

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.

Abe Froman Thin SML *

Abe Froman Thin SML *

$23.05

Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.

BYO Thin SML *

$16.45

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.

Combo Thin SML *

Combo Thin SML *

$23.05

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.

Cub Club Thin SML *

$23.05

Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.

Great Chicago Fire Thin SML *

Great Chicago Fire Thin SML *

$23.05

Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.

Pesto Chicken Thin SML *

Pesto Chicken Thin SML *

$23.05

Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.

Plain Cheese Thin SML *

$16.45

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.

Second City BBQ Thin SML *

Second City BBQ Thin SML *

$23.05

BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion

Spin and Shroom Thin SML *

$23.05

Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.

Stockyard Thin SML *

Stockyard Thin SML *

$23.05

Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.

Traditional Thin SML *

Traditional Thin SML *

$23.05

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.

Veggy Thin SML *

$23.05

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.

Traditional Thin PRS *

$18.00

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.

Pesto Chicken Thin PRS *

$18.00

Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.

BYO Thin PRS *

$13.50

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.

Second City BBQ Thin PRS *

$18.00

BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion

Combo Thin PRS *

$18.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.

Stockyard Thin PRS *

$18.00

Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.

Veggy Thin PRS *

$18.00

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.

Spin & Shroom Thin PRS *

$18.00

Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.

Cub Club Thin PRS *

$18.00

Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.

Great Chicago

$18.00

Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.

Abe Froman Thin PRS *

$18.00

Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.

Plain Cheese Thin PRS *

$13.50

Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara Uno *

Spaghetti Marinara Uno *

$10.00

Our house made semoliona pasta with marinara for one. Served with our house focaccia.

Spaghetti Marinara Due *

Spaghetti Marinara Due *

$12.00

Our house made semolina pasta with marinara for two. Served with our house focaccia.

Spaghetti Marinara Famiglia *

Spaghetti Marinara Famiglia *

$18.00

Our house made semolina pasta with marinara. Served with our house focaccia. Serves 4-5

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Uno *

$13.00

Our house made semolina pasta with our signature meat sauce for one. Served with our house focaccia.

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Due *

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Due *

$17.00

Our house made semolina pasta with our signature meat sauce for two. Served with our house focaccia.

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Famiglia *

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Famiglia *

$23.00

Our house made semolina pasta with our signature meat sauce. Served with our house focaccia. Serves 4-5

Spaghetti & Meatballs Uno *

Spaghetti & Meatballs Uno *

$16.00

Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara.

Spaghetti & Meatballs Due *

Spaghetti & Meatballs Due *

$23.00

Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara. Serves 2-3

Spaghetti & Meatballs Famiglia *

Spaghetti & Meatballs Famiglia *

$35.00

Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara. Serves 4-5

Chicken Parmesan Uno *

Chicken Parmesan Uno *

$16.00

Our juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Wisconsin mozzarella, house made semolina pasta with marinara sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Due *

Chicken Parmesan Due *

$23.00

Our juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Wisconsin mozzarella, house made semolina pasta with marinara sauce. Serves 2

Chicken Parmesan Famiglia *

Chicken Parmesan Famiglia *

$35.00

Our juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Wisconsin mozzarella, house made semolina pasta with marinara sauce. Serves 4-5

Chicken Parmesan 2 PC *

Chicken Parmesan 2 PC *

$8.00

Two juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Broiled Wisconsin mozzarella, marinara.

Chicken Parmesan 4 PC

Chicken Parmesan 4 PC

$16.00

Four juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Broiled Wisconsin mozzarella, marinara.

Chicken Parmesan 8 PC *

Chicken Parmesan 8 PC *

$29.00

Eight juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Broiled Wisconsin mozzarella, marinara.

Spicy Baked Rigatoni *

Spicy Baked Rigatoni *

$16.00

Rigatoni pasta with Spicy sausage, marinara and béchamel sauce, topped with melted Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with house focaccia.

Pesto Chicken Bake Rigatoni *

Pesto Chicken Bake Rigatoni *

$16.00

Rigatoni Pesto, Pasta with pesto cream sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts and tomato, topped with melted Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with house focaccia.

Kids

Kids Rigatoni *

$6.00

Our house made semolina pasta served with choice of sauce.

Kids Spaghetti *

$4.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara - House made pasta tossed in our signature marinara sauce.

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball *

$6.00

Kids portion of our house made pasta and 100% beef meatball with marinara sauce.

Kids Tenders *

Kids Tenders *

$6.00

Two hand-breaded, deep fried chicken tenders with fries.

Kids Prs Deep Dish *

$6.00

6 inch personal deep dish pizza. Choice of sausage, pepperoni or plain cheese.

Kids Thin Crust *

$6.00

Kids 7" Thin crust pizza. Choice of sausage, pepperoni or plain cheese.

Desserts

Big Easy Beignets *

Big Easy Beignets *

$5.00
Deep Dish Delight *

Deep Dish Delight *

$7.00

The original deep dish dessert: three full layers of chocolate chip cookie, premium vanilla ice cream & whipped cream. Topped with a cherry. (Serves 2-3).

Lemon Cream Cake *

Lemon Cream Cake *

$6.00
NY Cheesecake *

NY Cheesecake *

$7.00

Beverages

Sprite Can

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2210 Plaza Dr #275, Rocklin, CA 95765

