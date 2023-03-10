- Home
- /
- Sacramento
- /
- Chicago Fire - Sacramento
Chicago Fire Sacramento
No reviews yet
2416 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings 1 lb *
Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Wings 2 lb *
Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Wings 4 lb *
Award winning buffalo wings in your choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot or garlic buffalo. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Boneless Wings 1/2 lb *
Hand cut chicken tenders, breaded in panko crumbs. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Boneless Wings 1 lb *
Hand cut chicken tenders, breaded in panko crumbs. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Baked Artichoke *
Whole artichoke, doused with lemony Caesar sauce and topped with grated grana padano cheese.
Cheese Sticks *
Fries Large *
Fries Small *
Garlic Bread Small *
Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 2
Garlic Bread Large *
Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 4-5
Garlic Cheesy Bread Small *
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 2
Garlic Cheesy Bread Large *
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 4-5
Garlic Strips *
Greek Fries Large *
Shoestring fries tossed with fresh garlic, oregano, olive oil, grated parmesan, romano and fresh squeezed lemon.
Greek Fries SML *
Shoestring fries tossed with fresh garlic, oregano, olive oil, grated parmesan, romano and fresh squeezed lemon.
Meatball Trio *
Three handmade 100% beef meatballs with meat sauce on a bed of seasoned ricotta.
Traditional Bruschetta *
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, balsamic reduction on grilled toast points.
Veggy Wings 12 *
Amazing meatless buffalo experience! Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded and fried. Served with celery and choice of wing sauce and dressing.
Veggy Wings 24 *
Amazing meatless buffalo experience! Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded and fried. Served with celery and choice of wing sauce and dressing.
Zucchini Bites 12 *
Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
Zucchini Bites 24 *
Fresh zucchini bites hand breaded in panko, deep fried and tossed in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of pesto ranch, ranch, or blue cheese.
Pesto Strips *
Soup & Salads
Caesar SML *
Caesar MED *
Caesar LRG *
Primo House SML *
Primo House MED *
Primo House LRG *
Antipasto SML *
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and homemade croutons.
Antipasto MED *
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and homemade croutons.
Antipasto LRG *
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and homemade croutons.
Grilled Pear SML *
Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.
Grilled Pear MED *
Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.
Grilled Pear LRG *
Fresh grilled pear, goat cheese and candied walnuts on a bed of fresh greens. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette and garlic focaccia bread.
Teddys Spinach SML *
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.
Teddys Spinach MED *
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.
Teddys Spinach LRG *
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, crumbled egg, red onion, homemade spinach dressing and homemade croutons.
The Greek MED *
Gyro meat, romaine lettuce & spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & red onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & focaccia.
The Greek LRG *
Gyro meat, romaine lettuce & spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & red onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & focaccia.
Caprese SML
Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.
Caprese MED
Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.
Caprese LRG
Classic Caprese, fresh Wisconsin mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with house made focaccia bread.
Wedge Salad *
Sandwiches
Chicken Parm Sandwich *
Chicken Parm Sandwich - Our hand breaded, seasoned tenders, lightly fried and set atop garlic toasted French bread, with Wisconsin mozzarella and marinara. Served with fries.
Cub Club Sandwich *
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, ranch, ciabatta roll.
Garlic Beef Dip *
House roasted angus beef, sliced thin, sautéed in garlic butter and served on a garlic toasted french roll and melted mozzarella.
Italian Beef Sandwich *
House roasted roast beef, sliced thin, served on a turano french roll , giardinara peppers, mozzarella. Order it dunked for the real "Chicago Experience"
Meatball Sandwich *
Meatball Sub - 100% beef meatballs set atop our garlic toasted French bread, with melted Wisconsin mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served with fries.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich *
Grilled marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, Basil leaf, Pesto aioli.
Tenders Plate 4 Ea *
Pizza
Abe Froman Deep LRG *
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
BYO Deep LRG *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
Combo Deep LRG *
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Cub Club Deep LRG *
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Great Chicago Deep LRG *
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.
Pesto Chicken Deep LRG *
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.
Plain Cheese Deep LRG *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
Second City BBQ Deep LRG *
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Spin & Shroom Deep LRG *
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Stockyard Deep LRG *
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Traditional Deep LRG *
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Veggy Deep LRG *
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.
Abe Froman Deep MED *
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
BYO Deep MED *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
Combo Deep MED *
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Cub Club Deep MED
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Spin & Shroom Deep MED *
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Great Chicago Deep MED *
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.
Pesto Chicken Deep MED *
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.
Plain Cheese Deep MED *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
Second City BBQ Deep MED *
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Stockyard Deep MED *
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Traditional Deep MED *
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Veggy Deep MED *
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.
Abe Froman Deep SML *
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
BYO Deep SML *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
Combo Deep SML *
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Cub Club Deep SMl *
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Spin & Shroom Deep SML *
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Great Chicago Deep SML *
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with an optional habanero drizzle.
Pesto Chicken Deep SML *
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. Finished with a pesto drizzle.
Plain Cheese Deep SML *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, hand crushed chunky tomato sauce, with our buttery, flakey crust.
Second City BBQ Deep SML *
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Stockyard Deep SML *
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Traditional Deep SML *
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Veggy Deep SML *
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.
BYO Thin LRG *
Stockyard Thin LRG *
Traditional Thin LRG *
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with extra virgin olive oil
Veggy Thin LRG *
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.
Spin and Shroom Thin LRG *
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Cub Club Thin LRG *
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Great Chicago Fire Thin LRG *
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers, Optional Habanero Drizzle.
Pesto Chicken Thin LRG *
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic, red onion and a pesto drizzle.
Second City BBQ Thin LRG *
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Plain Cheese Thin LRG *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Combo Thin LRG *
Abe Froman Thin LRG *
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
Abe Froman Thin MED *
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
BYO Thin MED *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Combo Thin MED *
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Cub Club Thin MED *
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Spin and Shroom Thin MED *
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Great Chicago Fire Thin MED *
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.
Pesto Chicken Thin MED *
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.
Plain Cheese Thin MED *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Second City BBQ Thin MED *
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Stockyard Thin MED *
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Traditional Thin MED *
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Veggy Thin MED *
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.
Abe Froman Thin SML *
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
BYO Thin SML *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Combo Thin SML *
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Cub Club Thin SML *
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Spin and Shroom Thin SML *
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Great Chicago Fire Thin SML *
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.
Pesto Chicken Thin SML *
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.
Plain Cheese Thin SML *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Second City BBQ Thin SML *
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Stockyard Thin SML *
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Traditional Thin SML *
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Veggy Thin SML *
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.
Traditional Thin PRS *
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Pesto Chicken Thin PRS *
Grilled chicken, pesto cream, fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic and red onion. finished with a pesto drizzle.
BYO Thin PRS *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Second City BBQ Thin PRS *
BBQ chicken, bechamel and house made BBQ sauce, bacon, pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion
Combo Thin PRS *
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Stockyard Thin PRS *
Garlic sausage, pepperoni, salami and Canadian bacon.
Veggy Thin PRS *
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives and artichoke hearts.
Spin and Shroom Thin PRS *
Spinach Sauteed with onion and garlic, fresh garlic, mushrooms, parmesan, romano, white sauce, truffle oil drizzle.
Cub Club Thin PRS *
Chicken, garlic, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, white sauce, tomato, red onion, scallions with ranch drizzle.
Great Chicago Fire Thin PRS *
Hot Italian sausage, juicy Italian beef, giardiniera peppers. Finished with optional habanero drizzle.
Abe Froman Thin PRS *
Lil more Cheese, Lil more Sausage. Enjoy more of our special Wisconsin Mozzarella and Chicago Italian Sausage. Fennel, Garlic or Hot.
Plain Cheese Thin PRS *
Premium Wisconsin mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce on our crackery thin crust.
Pasta
Spaghetti Marinara Uno *
Our house made semoliona pasta with marinara for one. Served with our house focaccia.
Spaghetti Marinara Due *
Our house made semolina pasta with marinara for two. Served with our house focaccia.
Spaghetti Marinara Famiglia *
Our house made semolina pasta with marinara. Served with our house focaccia. Serves 4-5
Spaghetti Meat Sauce Uno *
Our house made semolina pasta with our signature meat sauce for one. Served with our house focaccia.
Spaghetti Meat Sauce Due *
Our house made semolina pasta with our signature meat sauce for two. Served with our house focaccia.
Spaghetti Meat Sauce Famiglia *
Our house made semolina pasta with our signature meat sauce. Served with our house focaccia. Serves 4-5
Spaghetti & Meatballs Uno *
Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara.
Spaghetti & Meatballs Due *
Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara. Serves 2-3
Spaghetti & Meatballs Famiglia *
Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara. Serves 4-5
Chicken Parmesan Uno *
Our juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Wisconsin mozzarella, house made semolina pasta with marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Due *
Our juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Wisconsin mozzarella, house made semolina pasta with marinara sauce. Serves 2
Chicken Parmesan Famiglia *
Our juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Wisconsin mozzarella, house made semolina pasta with marinara sauce. Serves 4-5
Chicken Parmesan 2 PC *
Two juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Broiled Wisconsin mozzarella, marinara.
Chicken Parmesan 4 PC
Four juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Broiled Wisconsin mozzarella, marinara.
Chicken Parmesan 8 PC *
Eight juicy tenders, breaded with seasoned panko, garlic and romano. Broiled Wisconsin mozzarella, marinara.
Spicy Baked Rigatoni *
Rigatoni pasta with Spicy sausage, marinara and béchamel sauce, topped with melted Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with house focaccia.
Pesto Chicken Bake Rigatoni *
Rigatoni Pesto, Pasta with pesto cream sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts and tomato, topped with melted Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with house focaccia.
Kids
Kids Rigatoni *
Our house made semolina pasta served with choice of sauce.
Kids Spaghetti *
Kids Spaghetti Marinara - House made pasta tossed in our signature marinara sauce.
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball *
Kids portion of our house made pasta and 100% beef meatball with marinara sauce.
Kids Tenders *
Two hand-breaded, deep fried chicken tenders with fries.
Kids Prs Deep Dish *
6 inch personal deep dish pizza. Choice of sausage, pepperoni or plain cheese.
Kids Thin Crust *
Kids 7" Thin crust pizza. Choice of sausage, pepperoni or plain cheese.
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2416 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95816