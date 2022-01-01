Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza Heights

408 Reviews

$$

1777 Airline Dr

Houston, TX 77009

Popular Items

Chicago Classic Deep Dish
Italian Beef
10PC

Calzones

Chicken Calzone

$11.50

CHICKEN ,SPINACH, MUSHROOMS AND GARLIC

Create Your Own

$12.50

1 TO 4 TOPPINGS

The Green Mill Calzone

$11.50

SPINACH, TOMATO, MUSHROOM, ONION, MIXED BELL PEPPERS AND BLACK OLIVES

Chicago Calzone

$11.50

CANADIAN BACON AND ROMA TOMATO

Fountain Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Kid Drink

$1.50

Xl Fountain Drink

$3.99

Appetizers

Homemade Fries

$4.99

Pizza Puffs

$6.50Out of stock

DEEP FRIED DOUGH POCKET FILLED WITH CHEESE , PIZZA SAUCE AND YOUR CHOICE OF PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, OR CHEESE

Chicago Porky Fries

$9.75

HOMEMADE FRIES TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND SMOKED BACON

Onion Rings

$8.75Out of stock

TOWER OF ONION RINGS WITH A SIDE OF RANCH

Chilli Cheese Fries

$8.99

HOMEMADE FRIES TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND CHILLI

Chips

$2.99

CHOICE OF JALAPENO, SEA SALT , AND BBQ

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

DEEP FRIED BREADED MOZZARELLA STICKS TOPPED WITH PARMESAN AND PARSLEY WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

DEEP FRIED CHEESE FILLED RAVIOLI TOPPED WITH PARMESAN AND PARSLEY WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

Salads

Chicago Side Salad

$6.00

YOUR CHOICE OF A HOUSE SALAD OR CAESAR SALAD

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATO, BELL PEPPER, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVES AND FETA CHEESE

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.75

MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, CUCUMBER AND BLACK OLIVES. TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST.

Rosies Salad

$15.75

MIXED LETTUCE, BACON, FRIED CHICKEN, TOMATO, CUCUMBER AND FANCY CHEDDAR

Greek Salad with Gyro Meat

$16.99

MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATO, BELL PEPPER, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVES AND FETA CHEESE

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.99

MIXED LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING TOPPED WITH SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE AND GRILLED SHRIMP

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

MIXED LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING TOPPED WITH SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE AND GRILLED CHICKEN

Specialty Hand Tossed

Supreme Hand Tossed

$9.00+

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CANADIAN BACON, HAM, BEEF, MIXED BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES AND MUSHROOMS

Alcapone Hand Tossed

$9.00+

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HAM, BEEF, AND CANADIAN BACON

Chicago Heat Hand Tossed

$9.00+

SLICED ITALIAN SAUSAGE LINK, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH TOPPED WITH CRUSHED RED PEPPER

Margarita Hand Tossed

$9.00+

FRESH TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH FRESH BASIL

Chicken Alfredo Hand Tossed

$9.00+

CHICKEN, MUSHROOM AND ALFREDO SAUCE

The Green Mill Hand Tossed

$9.00+

SPINACH, TOMATO, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, GREEN BELL PEPPERS AND BLACK OLIVES

Chicago Classic Hand Tossed

$9.00+

PEPPERONIN, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN BELL PEPPERS AND ONIONS

Hawaiian Hand Tossed

$9.00+

CANADIAN BACON AND PINEAPPLE

Sergio’s Hand Tossed

$9.00+

PEPPERONI, BACON AND MUSHROOMS

The Zeus Hand Tossed

$9.00+

GYRO MEAT, TOMATO, RED ONIONS TOPPED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE

Big Beef Hand Tossed

$9.00+

ITALIAN BEEF AND BELL PEPPERS

Buffalo Ranch Hand Tossed

$9.00+

BASED WITH RANCH AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND GRILLED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE

Hand Tossed Create Your Own

XS Hand Tossed

$7.00

S Hand Tossed

$11.00

M Hand Tossed

$15.00

L Hand Tossed

$17.00

Thin Specialty

Supreme Thin Crust

$9.00+

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CANADIAN BACON, HAM, BEEF, MIXED BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES AND MUSHROOMS

Alcapone Thin Crust

$9.00+

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HAM, BEEF, AND CANADIAN BACON

Chicago Heat Thin Crust

$9.00+

SLICED ITALIAN SAUSAGE LINK, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH TOPPED WITH CRUSHED RED PEPPER

Margarita Thin Crust

$9.00+

FRESH TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH FRESH BASIL

Chicken Alfredo Thin Crust

$9.00+

CHICKEN, MUSHROOM AND ALFREDO SAUCE

The Green Mill Thin Crust

$9.00+

SPINACH, TOMATO, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, GREEN BELL PEPPERS AND BLACK OLIVES

Chicago Classic Thin Crust

$9.00+

PEPPERONIN, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN BELL PEPPERS AND ONIONS

Hawaiian Thin Crust

$9.00+

CANADIAN BACON AND PINEAPPLE

Buffalo Ranch Thin Crust

$9.00+

BASED WITH RANCH AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND GRILLED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE

Sergios Pizza Thin Crust

$9.00+

PEPPERONI, BACON AND MUSHROOMS

The Zeus Thin Crust

$9.00+

GYRO MEAT, TOMATO, RED ONIONS TOPPED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE

Big Beef Thin Crust

$9.00+

ITALIAN BEEF AND BELL PEPPERS

Thin Create Your Own

XS Thin Crust

$7.00

S Thin Crust

$11.00

M Thin Crust

$15.00

L Thin Crust

$17.00

Deep Dish Specialty

Supreme Deep Dish

$14.00+

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CANADIAN BACON, HAM, BEEF, MIXED BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES AND MUSHROOMS

Alcapone Deep Dish

$14.00+

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HAM, BEEF, AND CANADIAN BACON

Chicago Heat Deep Dish

$14.00+

SLICED ITALIAN SAUSAGE LINK, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH TOPPED WITH CRUSHED RED PEPPER

Margarita Deep Dish

$14.00+

FRESH TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH FRESH BASIL

Chicken Alfredo Deep Dish

$14.00+

CHICKEN, MUSHROOM AND ALFREDO SAUCE

The Green Mill Deep Dish

$14.00+

SPINACH, TOMATO, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, GREEN BELL PEPPERS AND BLACK OLIVES

Chicago Classic Deep Dish

$14.00+

PEPPERONIN, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN BELL PEPPERS AND ONIONS

Hawaiian Deep Dish

$14.00+

CANADIAN BACON AND PINEAPPLE

Sergios Pizza Deep Dish

$14.00+

PEPPERONI, BACON AND MUSHROOMS

The Zeus Deep Dish

$14.00+

GYRO MEAT, TOMATO, RED ONIONS TOPPED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE

Big Beef Deep Dish

$14.00+

ITALIAN BEEF AND BELL PEPPERS

Buffalo Ranch Deep Dish

$14.00+

BASED WITH RANCH AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND GRILLED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE

Deep Dish Create Your Own

XS Deep Dish

$11.00

M Deep Dish

$21.00

L Deep Dish

$24.00

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$13.50

THINLY SLICED ITALIAN SEASONED ROASTED TO PERFECTION BEEF. ON A GONELLA ROLL TOPPED WITH SWEET PEPPERS. SERVED DIPPED OR AU JUS ON THE SIDE.

Combo

$14.50

SLICED ITALIAN BEEF AND ITALIAN SAUSAGE ON A GONELLA ROLL TOPPED WITH SWEET PEPPERS

Gyro

$12.50

DELICIOUS BEEF AND LAMB SLICED ON A PITA. TOPPED WITH TOMATO, FRESH ONIONS AND HOMEMADE TZATZIKI SAUCE

Italian Sausage

$12.25

ITALIAN SAUSAGE TOPPED WITH MARINARA AND ON A FRENCH ROLL.

Meatball Sub

$12.00

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS WITH MARINARA , BELL PEPPERS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE. ON A FRENCH ROLL

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.50

BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH MARINARA AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE. ON A FRENCH ROLL.

Philly Chicken

$12.50

CHICKEN BREAST, GRILLED ONION, MAYO PROVOLONE CHEESE, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

TOP ROUND STEAK, GRILLED ONION AND TOPPED WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE

Original Club

$14.25

SMOKED HAM, BACON, SWISS AND AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND MAYO. ON TEXAS TOAST

Italian Club

$12.25

HAM, SALAMI, PROVOLONE CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND ONION. ON A FRENCH ROLL.

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.50

TWO ¼ POUND PATTIES WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, RED ONIONS, AND PICKLES.

Juicy Lucy

$17.99

OUR FAMOUS ½ POUND STUFFED PATTY WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS AND BACON.

Avocado Burger

$15.50

TWO ¼ POUND PATTIES, FRESH AVOCADO,AND AMERICAN SWISS CHEESE.

Mushroom Burger

$13.75

TWO ¼ POUND PATTIES, SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS AND AMERICAN SWISS CHEESE.

Chicken Burger

$12.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST WITH AMERICAN SWISS CHEESE.

Chicago Fire

$17.99

TWO ¼ POUND PATTIES, SMOKED HAM, BACON, AMERICAN SWISS CHEESE, JALAPEÑOS AND GRILLED ONIONS.

Chicago Sunrise

$15.50

Wings

5PC

$9.99

10PC

$16.50

20PC

$28.00Out of stock

5PC Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicago Wing Basket

$15.00Out of stock

7 WINGS WITH HOMEMADE FRIES

Hot Dogs

Polish Dog

$12.00

CHARBROILED VIENNA POLISH SAUSAGE WITH MUSTARD, GRILLED ONION, AND SPORT PEPPERS

Chicago Dog

$11.00

VIENNA FRANK WITH VIENNA RELISH, ONION, TOMATO, SPEAR PICKLE, SPORT PEPPERS, CELERY SALT, ON A POPPY SEED BUN

Texas Dog

$11.00

VIENNA FRANK WITH HOMEMADE CHILLI, CHEDDAR CHEESE, MUSTARD AND ONION ON A POPPY SEED BUN

Plain Dog

$10.00

Porky Dog

$11.00

Pasta

Homemade Lasagna

$14.99

FOUR LAYERS OF GROUND BEEF, RICOTTA CHEESE, MARINARA SAUCE, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA. SERVED WITH SPAGHETTI.

Chicago Duo

$17.50

LASAGNA WITH CHICKEN ALFREDO

Chicago Trio

$18.75

HOMEMADE LASAGNA, CHICKEN PARMESAN, AND FETTUCCINE ALFREDO.

Spaghetti

$14.99

SPAGHETTI PASTA. TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE, AND PARSLEY

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.50

FETTUCCINE PASTA TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE ALFREDO SAUCE. TOPPED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND PARSLEY.

Baked Zitty

$14.50

Penne Pasta Tossed In Pink Sauce And Baked In Three Kinds Of Cheese Ricotta, Parmesan, And Mozzarella. Topped With Mozzarella

Kids Corner

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

SPAGHETTI PASTA WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MARINERA SAUCE, MEAT SAUCE OR MEAT BALL.

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.00

FETTUCCINE PASTA TOSSED IN HOMEMADE ALFREDO SAUCE

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$7.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$7.50

Your choice of Strawberry or Chocolate topping

Tiramisu

$7.75

IMPORTED MASCARPONE & LADYFINGERS DELICATELY SOAKED IN ESPRESSO AND TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE SYRUP AND WHIP CREAM

Brownie Sunday

$7.75

BROWNIE WITH ICE CREAM , STRAWBERRY, AND CHOCOLATE. TOPPED WITH WHIP CREAM.

Brownie

$4.99
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1777 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009

