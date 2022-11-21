Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs

review star

No reviews yet

11405 E Briarwood Ave

Centennial, CO 80112

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicago Style Hot Dog
Italian Beef
Gyros

Main Items

Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$4.99+

Classic Chicago Style Vienna hotdog with yellow mustard, diced onions, green relish, tomato slices, sport peppers, pickle slice, and a dash of celery salt.

Build Your Own Style Dog

Build Your Own Style Dog

$4.99+

Create your own style including: yellow mustard, spicy mustard, mayo, onions, relish, sport peppers, pickle slice, giardiniera, and celery salt

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99+

Regular or Jumbo sized hotdog on poppy seed bun with fresh chili and cheese

Swankie Frankie

Swankie Frankie

$7.99Out of stock

Deep fried jumbo vienna hot dog wrapped in cheese and bacon

Corn dog

Corn dog

$3.99

Classic Vienna Beef corn batter covered frank

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99+
Gyros

Gyros

$9.99
Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$7.99
Capone's Beef and Sausage

Capone's Beef and Sausage

$11.99

Thin slices of freshly cooked italian beef piled high on top of the italian sausage served on an italian style roll. Served dry, wet or dipped.

Maxwell Street Polish

Maxwell Street Polish

$6.99

A Maxwell Street Polish consists of a fried Polish sausage topped with grilled onions and yellow mustard and optional pickled whole, green sport peppers, served on a poppy seed bun.

Firedog Polish Sausage

Firedog Polish Sausage

$6.99
Wisconsin Brat

Wisconsin Brat

$6.99
1/3 lb CharBurger

1/3 lb CharBurger

$6.99
Double CharBurger

Double CharBurger

$7.99
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$6.99
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99Out of stock
Reuben

Reuben

$8.99
Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$6.99
Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$6.99
Pastrami

Pastrami

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Greek Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.89
French Fries

French Fries

$2.49+
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.49+Out of stock
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99+
Tamale

Tamale

$2.49Out of stock
Original Pizza Puff

Original Pizza Puff

$4.99
Beer Battered Mushrooms

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$4.99+
Fried Mac & Cheese

Fried Mac & Cheese

$3.99Out of stock
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$5.99+Out of stock
Corndog

Corndog

$3.99

Side Cup of Cheese

$0.80

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Bacon

$1.25

Drinks

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.29
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.29
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.49
Milk

Milk

$1.99Out of stock
Green River

Green River

$2.79Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Serving only the best and most authentic Chicago Style food!

11405 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial, CO 80112

Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs image
Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs image
Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs image
Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs image

