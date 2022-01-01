Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Chicago Not Dogs

review star

No reviews yet

4332 30th Street

San Diego, CA 92104

Fried Chick'n Sandwich
Chicago-Style Not Dog
Fresh Cut Fries

Sandwiches

Chicago-Style Not Dog

Chicago-Style Not Dog

$12.00

Select from the list below if there is something you would not like. Otherwise -- it's coming at you Chicago-Style! You didn't miss it, we cannot put ketchup on a not dog and call ourselves Chicago. The host may have some ketchup for you.

Chili Cheeze Dog

Chili Cheeze Dog

$12.00

Our not dog drowned in our house made chili and cheeze sauce.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$12.00

Classic corn battered and deep fried Not Dog. Comes with yellow mustard dipping sauce.

Plain Jane Dog

$10.00

Plain not dog served with fries. Mustard is free. Add on other toppings.

Italian Bēf Sandwich

Italian Bēf Sandwich

$15.00

8-inch Italian bēf sandwich made with our house recipe seitan and topped with spicy giardiniera or sautéed sweet bell peppers. Traditionally the sandwich is wet (a healthy amount of au jus). Feeling authentic?

Italian Sassage Sandwich

Italian Sassage Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy Italian sausage from Beyond Meat served with grilled sweet bell peppers or hot giardiniera.

Not a Reuben

Not a Reuben

$14.00Out of stock

Chicago Not Dogs’ take on the classic Reuben. Marbled rye bread, our house-made bēf, Russian dressing, mustard and kraut.

Fried Chick'n Sandwich

Fried Chick'n Sandwich

$16.00

Thick juicy fried chick'n sandwich brought to you by The Original Herbivore.

Sides

Buffalo Chick’n Fat Fries

Buffalo Chick’n Fat Fries

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICK’N FRIES Our famous fresh cut fries smothered in fried chick’n, buffalo sauce, ranch, green onions and nozarella cheese.

Chicago Fat Fries

Chicago Fat Fries

$14.00

Our famous fresh cut fries topped with Italian BēF, Giardiniera, Sport Peppers, White Onion, Yellow Cheeze and a Pickle Spear.

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

A basket of our fresh cut fries.

Italian Bēf Taster

$7.00

Half of our Italian Bēf sandwich -- a perfect way to give it a try!

Side of Ranch

$2.00

Follow Your Heart brand vegan ranch dressing.

Side of Cheeze Sauce

$2.00

Our house-made zesty cheeze sauce based on potatoes, carrots, celery, herbs, and spices. No nuts used.

Side of Giardiniera

$2.00

This is REAL authentic hot giardiniera. Peppers and other vegetables set in a spicy vinegar oil.

Side Chili

$2.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Chicago Mild Sauce

$2.00

Side of Kraut

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$2.00

Side of Honey BBQ

$2.00

Side of Da Fire

$2.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$2.00

Side of Blue Cheeze

$2.00

Side of Maple Aioli

$2.00

Side of Pineapple Curry

$2.00

Pop

Some call it soda, in Chicago it's 'pop'. Unlimited refills if needed.

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Kefir Soda Watermelon Punch Probiotic

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sparkling Waters

Cucumber Mint

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry Ginseng

$4.00

Beer

Modern Times Hazy IPA

$8.00

Embolden IPA

$8.00

Calidad Lager

$8.00

Bingo Drink

$5.00

Hard Cider & Tea

Orange Chai Hard Tea (Loverboy)

$8.00
Guava (Serpentine)

Guava (Serpentine)

$8.00

Hard Kombucha

Boochcraft Orange Pomegranate

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Pino Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Sparkling Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Champagne

$8.00

Mimosas

Classic Mimosa

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Island Mimosa

$8.00

Martini Mimosa

$8.00

Chicago Mimosa

$12.00

Tracy’s Real Foods

Organic Triple Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

Organic Triple Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

$8.00Out of stock

Decadent-tasting & fudgy made from black beans, cacao, chocolate chips, oats, peanut butter, and sweetened with maple syrup & coconut sugar. Gluten-free, oil-free and delightful!

Organic Creamy Lemon “Cheese” Cake

Organic Creamy Lemon “Cheese” Cake

$8.00

A delightfully light & creamy blend of cashews, millet, lemon juice, zest, maple syrup and dates on a toasted oat, almond & date crust. Gluten-free, oil-free & processed sugar-free!

Organic Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Tarts

Organic Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Tarts

$8.00

Velvety smooth goodness made from vegan chocolate chips, pumpkin puree, cashews & dates on a toasted oat, sunflower seed, cinnamon, Himalayan pink salt & date crust. Sprinkled with crunchy cacao nibs. Gluten-free & oil-free and you won’t taste pumpkin!

Sifted and Sugar

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$8.00

Baseball Cap

One Size Fits All

$20.00Out of stock

Chicago Flag Graphic Tee

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00Out of stock

Extra Large

$20.00Out of stock

Logo Polo (Men Sizes)

Small

$10.00

Medium

$10.00

Large

$10.00

Extra Large

$10.00

Chicago Flag Hoodie

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00Out of stock

Large

$30.00

Extra Large

$30.00

Bottle of Giardiniera

An 8 ounce bottle of hot giardiniera to take home and put on EVERYTHING.

8 ounce bottle with jar

$7.00

8 ounce jar refill

$5.00

Logo Mugs

Beer Pint Glass

$15.00

Wine Glass

$15.00

Stickers

Square Logo sticker

$1.00

Chili cook off

Registration

$30.00

Bēf

Our signature Italian Bēf prepared for you to take home!

Quart of Bēf

$20.00

One pound of our house made Italian Bēf and au jus in quart container. Recommended heating is to use a sauce pan to heat. Pair with a bottle of our hot giardiniera!

Couples Party

$30.00

This is a pound of our house made bēf and au jus including 2 fresh rolls and hot giardiniera for two sandwiches. Perfect to take with you and heat up at your leisure.

Party Tray of Bēf

$100.00

This tray is built to add to your party. Included is five pounds of our house-made bēf and au jus. Also included is fresh bread and hot giardiniera to make party sandwiches. Serves approximately 20 people. This item MAY require 24 hours notice. Call ahead or ask the host for timing.

Combo Party Tray

$120.00

This tray is loaded with our signature Bēf, hot Italian sassage and au jus in a heatable tray. Comes with 10 sandwich rolls and hot giardiniera. Serves 20+ people. Advanced notice may be required. Please order 24 hours ahead.

Food

Corn cake

$17.00

New Year Toast

$14.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicago's best kept secrets recreated in San Diego - all vegan.

Location

4332 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Chicago Not Dogs image
Chicago Not Dogs image
Chicago Not Dogs image
Chicago Not Dogs image

