Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co

review star

No reviews yet

2121 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Half-Pounder
Mediterranean Bread
The One-Pounder

T-SHIRTS

Black T-shirt gold lettering

Black T-shirt gold lettering

$25.00

Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Co next level soft 100% cotton T shirt with silk screen logo on front. Our name and address on back.

White T-shirt black lettering

White T-shirt black lettering

$25.00

Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Co next level soft 60/40 cotton/poly blend T shirt with silk screen logo on front. Our name and address on back.

Salads

Chef's Salad (Individual)

Chef's Salad (Individual)

$12.50

A generous serving for one of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended to compliment pizza pot pie and oven grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed dressings.

Chef's Salad (Regular)

Chef's Salad (Regular)

$15.75

A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings

Antipasto (Regular)

Antipasto (Regular)

$21.75

"Before the meal"...a cheerful, colorful, and appetizing variety of the splendid Italian version of hors d'oeuvres. A platter of Meats and Cheeses and Vegetables marinated in our house made Italian Dressing. Serves 2-4 people as an appetizer.

Antipasto (Large)

Antipasto (Large)

$29.25

"Before the meal"...a cheerful, colorful, and appetizing variety of the splendid Italian version of hors d'oeuvres. A platter of Meats and Cheeses and Vegetables marinated in our house made Italian Dressing. Serves 4-6 people as an appetizer.

Great American (Regular)

Great American (Regular)

$18.75

Lettuce, smoke ham, provolone and Swiss cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes hearts...tossed with freshly grated Romano cheese. Includes a side of Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing and of Sour Cream Garlic Dressing. Serves 2-4 as an appetizer (Large shown)

Great American (Large)

Great American (Large)

$25.75

Lettuce, smoke ham, provolone and Swiss cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes hearts...tossed with freshly grated Romano cheese.Includes a side of Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing and of Sour Cream Garlic Dressing.

Country French (Regular)

Country French (Regular)

$18.25

Lettuce, onions, peppers, tomatoes, chopped green onions, green and black olives, cucumbers, artichoke hearts..topped with crumbled Farmer's cheese. Includes a side of Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing and of Sour Cream Garlic Dressing. Serves 2-4 as an appetizer (Large shown)

Country French (Large)

Country French (Large)

$24.50

Lettuce, onions, peppers, tomatoes, chopped green onions, green and black olives, cucumbers, artichoke hearts..topped with crumbled Farmer's cheese. Includes a side of Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing and of Sour Cream Garlic Dressing. Serves 4-6 as an appetizer.

Classic Greek (Regular)

Classic Greek (Regular)

$18.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, onions, anchovies, chopped green onions, dill weed...topped with feta cheese. Serves 2-4 as an appetizer. Includes a side of Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing and of Sour Cream Garlic Dressing. (Large shown)

Classic Greek-Large

Classic Greek-Large

$24.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions, anchovies, chopped green onions, dill weed and topped with a generous amount of Feta cheese.

Italian Festa (Regular)

Italian Festa (Regular)

$22.75

Lettuce, smoked ham, Italian cappocola, provolone and Swiss cheese, Italian sausage, meatballs, Genoa salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, green peppers, anchovies, tomatoes, olives, whole pepperoncini, sliced fresh mushrooms, whole pickled mushrooms, cucumbers, pickled red pimento peppers, chopped green onions...covered with freshly grated Romano cheese. Includes a side of Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing and of Sour Cream Garlic Dressing. Serves 2-4 as an appetizer (Large shown)

Italian Festa (Large)

Italian Festa (Large)

$30.25

Lettuce, smoked ham, Italian cappocola, provolone and Swiss cheeses, Italian sausage, meatballs, Genoa salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, green peppers, anchovies, tomatoes, olives, whole pepperoncini, sliced fresh mushrooms, whole pickled mushrooms, cucumbers, pickled red pimento peppers, chopped green onions...covered with freshly grated Romano cheese. Includes a side of Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing and of Sour Cream Garlic Dressing. Serves 4-6 as an appetizer

2 oz Extra Sour Cream Garlic Dressing

2 oz Extra Sour Cream Garlic Dressing

$2.00
2 oz Extra Sweet & Sour Poppyseed Dressing

2 oz Extra Sweet & Sour Poppyseed Dressing

$2.00

2 oz Extra Italian Dressing

$2.00
3.25 oz Sour Cream Garlic Dressing

3.25 oz Sour Cream Garlic Dressing

$3.00
3.25 oz Extra Sweet & Sour Poppyseed Dressing

3.25 oz Extra Sweet & Sour Poppyseed Dressing

$3.00

3.25 oz Extra Italian Dressing

$3.00

Mediterranean Bread

Mediterranean Bread

Mediterranean Bread

$12.75

Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.

Pizza Pot Pie

The Half-Pounder

The Half-Pounder

$16.75

The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "made from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.

The One-Pounder

The One-Pounder

$33.50

The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "mad from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from pring Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.

FROZEN Pizza Pot Pie - The Half Pounder

FROZEN Pizza Pot Pie - The Half Pounder

$16.75

Our Frozen Half pound Pizza Pot Pie frozen to heat up and enjoy at home.

FROZEN Pizza Pot Pie - The One Pounder (Vegetarian)

FROZEN Pizza Pot Pie - The One Pounder (Vegetarian)

$33.50

Our Frozen Vegetarian One pound Pizza Pot Pie to heat up and enjoy at home.

FROZEN Pot Pie Pizza - The One Pounder (Meat Sauce)

FROZEN Pot Pie Pizza - The One Pounder (Meat Sauce)

$33.50

Our Frozen One pound Pizza Pot Pie with a lean ground pork sausage in our famous sauce to heat up and enjoy at home.

Oven Grinders

Italian Combination

Italian Combination

$18.25

Smoked ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, anchovies, pickled sweet red pimento peppers, beef-steak tomatoes, Romano cheese, garlic oil and Italian spices

Italian Salami

Italian Salami

$17.75

Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, anchovies, pickled red pimento peppers, Romano cheese, garlic oil and Italian spices

Italian Ham

Italian Ham

$17.75

Succulent smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickled red pimento peppers, Romano cheese, garlic oil and Italian spices.

Meatball

Meatball

$17.75

Baked Italian meatballs, tomato sauce, brick cheese, fresh green peppers, Romano cheese, garlic oil and Italian spices

Sausage

Sausage

$17.75

Savory Italian sausage, tomato sauce, brick cheese, green peppers, Romano cheese, garlic oil and Italian spices.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$17.75

Tomato sauce, brick and Swiss cheese, eggplant, onions, olives, mushrooms, red and green peppers, Romano cheese, garlic oil and Italian spices.

By the Jar

Sour Cream Garlic Dressing-JAR

Sour Cream Garlic Dressing-JAR

$10.74

Our delicious in house dressings to take home in a 12 ounce bottle

Sweet & Sour Poppyseed-JAR

Sweet & Sour Poppyseed-JAR

$10.74

Our delicious in house dressings to take home in a 12 ounce bottle

Italian Dressing-JAR

Italian Dressing-JAR

$10.74

Our delicious in house dressings to take home in a 12 ounce bottle

Italian Seasoning -JAR

Italian Seasoning -JAR

$10.74

Our delicious Italian seasoning to have at home to add the flavor of Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder to any meal!

Extra Italian Seasoning

Extra Italian Seasoning

$2.00

Our delicious Italian seasoning to have at home to add the flavor of Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder to any meal!

Mixed Dressing-JAR

Mixed Dressing-JAR

$10.74

We sell a jar that is half Sweet and Sour Poppyseed and half Sour Cream Garlic. Because, you know, mixing the two dressings is magic.

Box of Candy

Box of Candy

$10.74

Molasses chips covered in dark chocolate in a 1/2 lb box.

Side Orders

Side of Anchovies

$4.50

Side of Artichoke Hearts

$3.00

Side of Capicola Ham

$4.50

Side of Swiss Cheese

$4.50

Side of Provolone Cheese

$4.50

Side of Farmers' Cheese

$4.50

Side of Feta Cheese

$4.50

Side of Brick Cheese

$4.50

Side of Cucumbers

$3.00

Side of Smoked Ham

$4.50

Side of Meatballs

$4.50

Side of Sausage

$4.50

Side of Mushrooms

$3.00

Side of Green Olives

$3.00

Side of Black Olives

$3.00

Side of Onions

$3.00

Side of Roasted Red Peppers

$3.00

Side of Pepperoncini

$3.00

Side of Pepperoni

$3.50

Side of Geona Salami

$4.50

Side of Tomatoes

$3.00

Side of Fresh Green Peppers

$3.00

Side of Roasted Green Peppers

$3.00

Side of Greek Olives

$3.00

Side of Eggplant

$4.50

Bottles of Wine

Bottle of Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Bottle of De Loach Chardonnay

$24.00

Bottle of Dr. Heyden Resiling

$26.00

Bottle of Raymond Cabernet

$24.00

Bottle of Lucky Star Cabernet

$20.00Out of stock

Bottle of Nozzele Classico Chianti

$44.00

Bottle of Banfi Wicker Chianti (1 Liter)

$29.00

Bottle of Fortant Rose

$22.00Out of stock

Bottle of Norton Malbec

$20.00

Bottle of Proseco Split

$9.00

Drinks

Bottle of Root Beer

$3.00

Spicy Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 1:01 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at 2121 N Clark st., Lincoln Park since 1972. A unique dining experience featuring the one of a kind Pizza Pot Pie and Oven Grinders.

Location

2121 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co image
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co image
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,727
2360 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Derno's Chicago
orange star4.6 • 281
506 West Diversey Parkway Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park
orange star4.6 • 1,603
1733 N Halsted Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
1419 W. Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Zazas Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3037 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper
orange starNo Reviews
1209 North Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
orange star4.6 • 7,596
938 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Geja's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,243
340 W. Armitage Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Chez Moi
orange star4.5 • 3,457
2100 N Halsted St Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Lincoln Common
orange star4.4 • 3,161
2309 N Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Gemini
orange star4.9 • 3,048
2075 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Bourgeois Pig Cafe - Lincoln Park
orange star4.1 • 2,798
736-738 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston