Mini Mobster Speciality Pizzas

Mini Babyface

$7.49

Mushrooms, yellow onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes

Mini Big Jim

$7.49

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, yellow onions, bell peppers, and black olives

Mini Capone

$7.49

Pepperoni, sausage, and green chili

Mini Dillinger

$7.49

Alfredo sauce, chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, and bacon

Mini Enforcer

$7.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, and meatballs

Mini The Bugs

$7.49

Buffalo sauce and chicken

Mini The Waiter

$7.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onions

Mini Two Gun

$7.49

Ham and pineapple

One Topping Pizza Minis

$6.49

Mini 4 slices

Large Mobster Specialty Pizzas

Large Big Jim Pizza

$20.49

Large Capone

$20.49

Large Dillinger

$20.49

Large Enforcer

$20.49

Large The Bugs

$20.49

Large The Waiter

$20.49

Large Two Gun

$20.49

Large Baby Face

$20.49

Mobster Favs

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.99

Served with marinara

Pizza Puffs

$7.99

Served with your choice of pepperoni, sausage, or ham topping and marinara

Loaded Breadsticks

$14.99

Choice of garlic, pepperoni, pineapple, or mango habanero topping and marinara or ranch dipping sauce

Calzones

$16.99

Served with your choice of pepperoni, sausage, or ham topping and marinara or ranch dipping sauce

Pastas & Wings

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.99

Served with lightly toasted garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of pasta. Served with lightly toasted garlic bread

½ Lb Chitown Wings

$9.99

Choice of BBQ, buffalo, or mango habanero served with ranch or bleu cheese

1 Lb Chitown Wings

$13.99

Choice of BBQ, buffalo, or mango habanero served with ranch or bleu cheese

2 Lbs Chitown Wings

$22.99

Choice of BBQ, buffalo, or mango habanero served with ranch or bleu cheese

Chicago Style Pizzas

Individual Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Individual Sausage Pizza

$11.99

Individual Meatball, Green Peppers, and Onion Pizza

$12.99

Individual Pepperoni, sausage and Green Chili Pizza

$12.99

Medium Pepperoni

$24.99

Medium Pepperoni, sausage and Green Chili Pizza

$26.99

Medium Meatball, Green Peppers, and Onion Pizza

$26.99

Medium Sausage Pizza

$24.99

Large Pepperoni

$26.99

Large Sausage Pizza

$26.99

Large Pepperoni, Sausage, and Green Chili Pizza

$28.99

Large Meat Ball, Green Peppers, and Onion Pizza

$28.99

Stuffed Pizzas

The Veteran

$32.49

Double stacked, ranch sauce, chicken, yellow onions, red onions, bell peppers, ham, and bacon

The Cartel

$30.49

Double-stacked, marinara sauce, mushroom, sausage, beef, cooked bell peppers, and onions

The Syndicate

$28.49

Double stacked, marinara sauce, pepperoni, yellow onions, jalapeños, hot giardiniera, green chili

Pizza Minis

Breadstick Minis

$5.49

Topped with cheese and served with marinara or ranch dipping sauce

Calzone Minis

$6.49

Choice of pepperoni, sausage, or ham topping

Mobster Roll Minis

$6.49

Choice of pepperoni, sausage, ham topping

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$15.09

Extras

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Beverage

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59