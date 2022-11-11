  • Home
Chicago Post Cafe 5658 W Central Ave Toledo Ohio 43615 419-537-2299

8 Reviews

$

5658 W Central AVE

Toledo, OH 43615

Popular Items

Sausage or Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese
Cobb Salad
Bacon Egg & Cheese

Coffee Drinks

Regular Hot Coffee

$1.89+

Small

Decafe Hot Coffee

$1.89+

Small

Dark Roast Hot Coffee

$1.89+

Small

Regular Ice Coffee

$2.30+

Small

Decafe Ice Coffee

$2.30+

Small

Dark Roast Ice Coffee

$2.30+

Small

Take Eight Small Coffees

$17.99

Espresso Drinks

Caramel Latte

$3.89+

Small

Classic Latte

$3.09+

Small

Mocha Latte

$3.89+

Small

White Mocha Latte

$3.89+

Small

Chia Tea w/Cinn Latte

$3.89+

Small

Vanilla Latte

$3.89+

Small

Raspberry Macchiato

$3.99+

Caramel Mocha Macchiato

$3.99+

Small

Caramel Macchiato

$3.99+

Small

Classic Cappuccino

$3.29+

Small

Americano

$2.69+

Small

Espresso Shot

$1.09+

Single Shot

Pumpkin Latte

$3.99+

Salted Caramel Latte

$3.99+

Reese Cup Latte

$3.99+

Cookies N Cream Latte

$3.99+

Raspberry Mocha Macchiato

$3.99+

Small

Hazelnut Latte

$3.89+

Small

Frozen Coffee/Frozen Hot Choc/Frozen Chia Tea

Regular Frappe

$3.49+

Small

Strawberry Cream Frappe

$4.19+

Mocha Frappe

$4.19+

Small

Caramel Frappe

$4.19+

Small

White Mocha Frappe

$4.19+

Small

Mint Choc Chip Frappe

$4.19+

Small

Cookies N Cream Frappe

$4.19+

Small

Vanilla Frappe

$4.19+

Small

Hazulnut Frappe

$4.19+

Small

Pumpkin Frappe

$4.19+

Reese Cup Frappe

$4.19+

Frozen Chia Tea/W Cinnomon

$4.19+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.89+

Salted Caramel Frappe

$4.19+

Salted Caramel Mocha Frappe

$4.29+

Raspberry Frappe

$4.19+

Raspberry Mocha Frappe

$4.19+

Tea Drinks

Earl Grey Tea

$2.09+

Small

English Breakfast

$2.09+

Small

Green Tea

$2.09+

Small

Chia Tea

$2.09+

Small

Mint Tea

$2.09+

Small

Cinnamon Tea

$2.09+

Small

Black Tea

$2.09+

Small

Sweet Tea

$2.09+

Unsweetened

$2.09+

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus

$2.09+

Chamomile

$2.09+

Lemon Ginger

$2.09+

Matcha Green Tea W Turmeric

$2.09+

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.49+

Small

Mt Dew

$1.49+

Small

Dr Pepper

$1.49+

Small

Diet Pepsi

$1.49+

Small

Rootbeer

$1.49+

Small

Fruit Punch

$1.49+

Can Of Sprite

$1.09

Can Of Coke

$1.09

Can Of Diet Coke

$1.09

Drinks

Organic Choc Milk

$1.49

White Milk

$1.49+

Bottle Water

$1.59

Gatorad

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.49+

Small

Apple Juice

$1.49+

Small

Honst Kids

$1.29

Guava

$1.49+

Lemonade

$1.49+

Raspberry Lemonade

$1.69+

Arizona Half And Half

$1.29

Bio Steel Refreshment Drink

White Freeze

$3.59

Mixed Berry

$3.59

Blue Raspberry

$3.59

Peachy Mango

$3.59

Aqua Fresca Juice

Guava & Coconut

$4.49+

Regular

Pinapple & Mango

$4.49+

Regular

Watermelon, Cucumber & Lime

$4.49+

Regular

Lavander Peach

$4.49+

Regular

Smoothie

Twisted Strawberry

$4.99+

Regular

Cherry Almond Joy

$4.99+

Regular

Green Berry

$4.99+

Regular

Coco- Powerhouse

$4.99+

Regular

Green Goddess

$4.99+

Regular

Cappuccino Energy

$4.99+

Regular

Peachy Mango

$4.99+

Regular

Strawberry Banana

$4.99+

Mixed Berry

$4.99+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate Small

$2.49

Hot Chocolate Medium

$2.99

Hot Chocolate Large

$3.49

Apple Cider

Apple Cider Small

$1.99

Apple Cider Medium

$2.29

Apple Cider Large

$2.39

Caramel Apple Cider Supreme

Caramel Apple Cider Small

$2.19

Caramel Apple Cider Medium

$2.39

Caramel Apple Cider Large

$2.69

Frozen Caramel Apple Cider

Frozen Caramel Apple Cider Small

$3.99

Frozen Caramel Apple Cider Med

$4.59

Frozen Caramel Apple Cider Large

$4.99

Monster Energy Drink

Zero Sugar Monster

$3.59

Green Monster

$3.59

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.29

Take 8 Coffee/Latte/Macchiato

Take Eight Small Coffees

$17.99

Take Eight Latte

$36.50

Take Eight Macchiato

$36.50

Take Eight Hot Chocolate

$24.50

Breakfast Wraps

Breakfast Wrap

$4.69

Bacon or Sausage, Scrambled Eggs , American Cheese

Southern Wrap

$4.99

Bacon or susage, egg, pepper mix, Hash Brown,Am Cheese

2 Mini Burritos

$4.00

Scrambled Egg Veggie Wrap

$4.69

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage or Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Cage Free Egg, Susage, American Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Cage Free Egg,Bacon, American Cheese

Ham Egg & Swiss Cheese

$4.99

Cage Free Egg, Swiss Cheese, Ham

Veggie Egg Muffin

$4.99

Cage Free Egg,Spanich, Tomatoe, Avacado

Egg & Cheese

$2.99

Cage Free Egg, American Cheese

Avacado Toast

$5.49

Hard Cooked Egg, Grape Tomatoe, Avacado,Kalamata Olives, Tahini on Whole Wheat Brad

Breakfast BLT

$5.69

Cage Free Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoe

Steak, Scrambled Egg, Pepper Mix & Cheese

$6.99

Scrambled Egg, Pepper Mix & Cheese

$4.99

Chicken on a Biscuit

$4.99

Chicken on a Biscuit w Egg and Country Gravy

$7.49

Sausage And Cheese

$2.99

Turkey Sausage And Cheese

$2.99

Bacon And Cheese

$2.99

Biscuit N Gravy

Gravy And Biscuits

$4.99

Biscuit & Gravy W\ Sunny Side Eggs

$6.99

Breakfast Platters

Breakfast Platter

$6.99

Breakfast Platter With 3 Pancakes

$9.99

Breakfast Platter With 4 French Toast Sticks

$9.99

Pancakes

3 Pancake W Chicken

$7.99

Triple Stack Pancake W Scrambled Egg, Cheese, Meat

$9.99

3 Pancakes

$4.99

French Toast Sticks

4 Piece French Toast Sticks

$3.99

6 Piece French Toast Stick

$5.99

8 Piece French Toast Stick

$7.99

Side Item

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.29+

Yogurt Partait

$4.29

Vanilla Yogurt, Gronola, Mixed Fruit

Banana

$1.99

Hashbrown

$1.00

3 Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.99

Side Of Bacon

$2.50

Side Of Sausage

$2.50

2 Sunny Side Eggs

$3.99

2 Scrambled Eggs

$3.99

Side Of Wheat Toast

$1.39

Side Of Rye Toast

$1.39

Side Of Biscuit

$1.39

Side Of English Muffin Toasted

$1.39

2 Eggs Over Medium

$3.99

Oatmeal

Small Oatmeal

$3.99

Large Oatmeal

$4.99

Donut

Reese Cup Donut

$1.79

M&M Donut

$1.79

Oreo Donut

$1.79

Apple Bear Claw Donut

$1.79

Cake Donut

$1.59

Custard Filled Donut

$1.79

Cinnamon Roll Glaze

$2.29

Cinnamon Roll Frosted

$2.29

Chocolate Cake Donut

$1.59

Chocolate Dip Ring Donut

$1.59

Fluffy Glaze

$1.59

Powdered Sugar

$1.29

Glazed Cake

$1.59

Jelly Filled

$1.79

Sprinkle Dip Donut

$1.59

Vanilla Fluff Donut

$1.79

Chocolate Glaze

$1.59

Double Chocolate

$1.59

French Cruler

$1.59

1/2 Doz Donuts

$8.99

Dozen Donuts

$11.99

Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.49

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49

1/2 Doz Muffin

$12.99

Dozen Muffins

$24.99

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.49

Cinnamon Crunch Muffin

$2.49

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.45

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.45

Lemon White Chocolate Cookie

$1.45

1/2 Doz Cookies

$7.99

Dozen Cookies

$15.99

Pastry

Plain Croissant

$1.99

Danish

$2.99

Chocolate Croissant

$2.49

Bagel

Bagel

$2.39

Bagel W/ Butter

$2.79

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.39

1/2 Dozen

$7.99

Dozen

$11.99

Cream Cheese Bowl

$3.99

Donut Holes

10 Pack

$4.99

20 Pack

$7.99

40 Pack

$14.99

Individual

$0.50

1/2 Sandwich/Salad Or Soup

1/2 Sandwich & Salad Combo

1/2 Sandwich & Soup Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.29+

Fattoush Salad

$8.29+

Classic Salad

$6.79+

Caesar Salad

$6.79+

Chef Salad

$10.39+

Greek Salad

$8.29+

Kids Meal

6 Piece Nugget Meal

$6.49

Mac N Cheese Meal

$5.99

Hamburgers

$6.09

Cheeseburger

$6.49

Hot Dog Meal

$5.39

6 Mini Bagel Dog Meal

$5.29

Mini Turkey Meal

$5.49

Soup

Minestrone

$4.99+

Cheddar Broccoli Soup

$4.99+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99+

Creamy Tomato

$4.99+

Mac N Cheese

$4.99+

Italian Wedding

$4.99+

Creamy Potato

$4.99+

Clam Chowder

$4.99+

French Onion

$4.99+

Side Items

Banana

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$4.29

Yogurt

$4.29

Onion Rings

$4.39Out of stock

Lays Classic Chips

$1.99

4 Piece Mozz

$4.39

6 Piece Mozz

$5.29

Hummus W Veggies

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.49

Cup of Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$6.99

Garlic Fries

$3.99

Regular Fries

$3.99

Side Classic Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Mexican Fruit Cup

Mexican Fruit Cup Regular

$6.99

Mexican Fruit Cup Large

$8.99

Chicago Style Food

Chicago Hot Dog

$5.41

Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.79

Chicago Italian Beef W Sausage

$11.34

Chicago Chili Hot Dog

$5.99

Grilled Italian Sausage

$6.65

Maxwell Polish Dog

$5.99

6 Mini Bagel Dogs

$5.99

Sauerkraut Polish Dog

$5.99

Chicago Polish Dog

$6.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.85

Double Hamburger

$7.85

Cheeseburger

$6.55

Double Cheeseburger

$8.85

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.05

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.55

Bacon Hamburger

$7.05

Double Bacon Hamburger

$9.05

Triple Cheeseburger

$10.99

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Triple Hamburger

$10.49

Triple Bacon Hamburger

$11.49

Chicken

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

mayo chicken lettuce tomatoe

Classic Chicken Wrap

$6.49

Buffalo Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.79

Buffalo Blue Cheese Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Wrap

$7.79

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$7.69

6 Piece Nugget

$4.99

10 Piece Nugget

$6.99

Bacon Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

mayo chicken lettuce tomatoe

Classic Hot Dog/ Chili Dogs

Classic Hot Dog

$1.99

Classic Chili Dog

$2.99

Classic Chili Cheese Dog

$3.99

Bacon Cheese Dog

$3.99

Hot Sandwiches

Gyro On Flat Bread

$6.99

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Traditional Ruben On Rye Bread Sandwich

$7.29

Cornbeef, thousand dressing, saurkraut

BLT Sandwich

$7.39

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Cold Sandwiches

Hummus & Veggie Spanich Wrap Meal

$6.99

Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

$7.69

Ham & Swiss on Wheat Bread

$6.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken mayo apple grapes pecans

Egg Salad

$4.99

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Breakfast Special

2 Suasage Egg and Cheese

$4.00

2 Breakfast Sandwiches (Your Choice of Meat)

$5.00

Sausage Egg N Cheese Meal

$5.00

Turkey Sausage Egg N Cheese Meal

$5.00

Bacon Egg N Cheese Meal

$5.00

2 Chili Cheese Dog Meal

2 Chili Cheese Dog Meal

$6.50

2 Classic Hot Dogs Meal

2 Classic Hot Dog Meal

$5.00

Cheeseburger Meal

Cheeseburger Meal

$7.50

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

1/2 Sandwich and Salad

$6.50

Mix & Match

Mix & Match

$7.00

Catering Items

10 Polish Dog

$59.99

8 Italian Beef & Sausage Combo

$99.99

50 Chicago Hot Dogs

$189.99

8 Italian Beef Sandwich

$79.99

20 Italian Beef Sandwich

$175.99

10 Chicago Hot Dogs With Chili and Cheese

$69.99

10 Chicago Hot Dogs

$59.99

10 Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$71.50

10 Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

$71.50

1/2 Cold Cut Wrap Tray (service 6)

$29.00

1/2 Cold Cut Wrap Tray (serve 12)

$44.50

1/2 Cold Cut Wrap Tray (serve 16)

$55.50

Fruit Tray (serve 12)

$54.00

Fruit Tray (serve 26)

$89.00

Classic Salad (serve 6)

$39.00

Classic Salad (serve 10)

$52.00

Classic Salad (serve 20)

$72.00

Caesar Salad (serve 6)

$39.00

Caesar Salad (serve 10)

$52.00

Caesar Salad (serve 20)

$72.00

Cookie Tray ( Serve 12)

$26.00

Cookie Tray (Serve 24)

$34.00

64 Nugget Tray ( serve 8 )

$33.50

120 Nugget Tray ( serve 15 )

$58.00

200 Nugget Tray ( serve 25 )

$96.00

1 lb Chicken Salad

$9.99

5lb Chicken Salad

$49.95

1 lb Egg Salad

$5.99

5lb Egg Salad

$29.95

Breakfast Sandwich Tray (Serve 6)

$35.00

Breakfast Sandwich Tray (Serve 10)

$50.00

Breakfast Sandwich Tray (Serve 20)

$99.99

Yogurt Parfait ( serve 6)

$32.00

Yogurt Parfait ( serve 12)

$54.00

Yogurt Parfait ( serve 24)

$95.76

Dozen Assorted Bagels With Cream Cheese

$27.96

2 Dozen Assorted Bagels W Cream Cheese

$42.96

Dozen Donuts Assorted

$13.99

Soup (serve 6)

$23.94

Soup (serve 25)

$99.75

Soup (serve 50)

$199.95

Cheeseburger's Meal Deal

Cheeseburger's Meal Deal

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Welcome to Chicago Post Cafe! We have a friendly and warm welcoming enviroment. We have drive thru for our customers that are on the go and we also have a wonderful inside enviroment were you can sit down and enjoy great food or a nice coffee. We also have power outlets for our customers that need to work while they eat.

5658 W Central AVE, Toledo, OH 43615

