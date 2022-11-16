Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses
Seafood

Chicago Prime Italian

review star

No reviews yet

700 North Meacham Road

Schaumburg, IL 60173

LG Caesar Salad
Meat Lasanga
Fettuccini Alfredo

Wine To-Go

Wine to-go (sealed in wine bag) THIS IS A *PICK-UP/CURBSIDE ONLY ITEM*: IF YOU ARE ORDERING FOR DELIEVRY:ALCOHOL, WINE & CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE ORDERS CANNOT BE DELIVERED.
Sparkling Wine (House)

Sparkling Wine (House)

$32.00

California

Chandon Brut Split

Chandon Brut Split

$13.00

California

Mionetto Processo

Mionetto Processo

$44.00

Veneto, Italy

Moet Imperial

Moet Imperial

$90.00

Champagne, France

Veuve Cliquot Yellow

Veuve Cliquot Yellow

$100.00

Champagne, France

Dom Perignon

Dom Perignon

$300.00

Champagne, France

Louis Roederer Cristal

Louis Roederer Cristal

$400.00

Champagne, France

Sauvignon Blanc (House)

Sauvignon Blanc (House)

$36.00

California

Kim Crawford

Kim Crawford

$48.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$69.00

Napa Valley, California

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Venezie, Italy

Santa Margherita

Santa Margherita

$60.00

Italy

Chandon Rose Split

$13.00
Whispering Angel

Whispering Angel

$60.00

Provence, France

Chardonnay (House)

Chardonnay (House)

$36.00

California

Ferrari (Chard)

Ferrari (Chard)

$52.00

Sonoma, California

Sonoma Cutrer

Sonoma Cutrer

$60.00

Sonoma Coast, California

Far Niente Chard

Far Niente Chard

$99.00

Napa Valley, California

Moscato

Moscato

$36.00

Italy

Hirschback Reisling

Hirschback Reisling

$40.00

Sonoma Coast, California

Pinot Noir (House)

Pinot Noir (House)

$36.00

California

Meiomi

Meiomi

$48.00

California

Emeritus

Emeritus

$73.00

Russian River Valley, California

Flowers

Flowers

$85.00

Sonoma Coast, California

Domaine Serene

Domaine Serene

$117.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Merlot (House)

Merlot (House)

$36.00

California

Duckhorn Merlot

Duckhorn Merlot

$81.00

Napa Valley, California

Nickel Nickel

Nickel Nickel

$91.00

Oakville, California

Opolo

Opolo

$48.00

Paso Robles, California

Federalist "Bourbon Barrel Aged"

Federalist "Bourbon Barrel Aged"

$54.00

Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma

Badia Al Colle Chianti

Badia Al Colle Chianti

$36.00

Tuscany, Italy

Spinelli Montepulciano

$40.00
RS Badia Coltibuono Chianti Classico

RS Badia Coltibuono Chianti Classico

$45.00

Tuscany, Italy

Ruffino Ducales Chianiti Classico Reserva

Ruffino Ducales Chianiti Classico Reserva

$62.00

Tuscany, Italy

Stefano Farina Barbera D'Alba

Stefano Farina Barbera D'Alba

$47.00

Piedmont, Italy

Rocca Delle Macie Sasyr

Rocca Delle Macie Sasyr

$69.00

Tuscany, Italy

Vietti Castiglioni Barolo

Vietti Castiglioni Barolo

$109.00

Piedmont, Italy

Cesari Ill Bosco Amarone

Cesari Ill Bosco Amarone

$129.00

Valpolicella, Italy

Grepponne Mazzi Brunello

Grepponne Mazzi Brunello

$145.00

Di Montalcino, Italy

Ferrari Carano Siena

Ferrari Carano Siena

$52.00

Sonoma, California

Prisoner

Prisoner

$80.00

Napa Valley, California

Justin Isosceles

Justin Isosceles

$155.00

Paso Robles, California

Joseph Phelps "Insignia"

Joseph Phelps "Insignia"

$401.00

Napa Valley, California

Opus One

Opus One

$499.00

Oakville, California

Tinto Negro Malbec

Tinto Negro Malbec

$36.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Stark-Conde Syrah

Stark-Conde Syrah

$47.00

South Africa

Domaine Skouras Megas Oenos

Domaine Skouras Megas Oenos

$52.00

Nafplion, Greece

Marques De Caceras Rioja

Marques De Caceras Rioja

$59.00

Rioja, Spain

Chateau Coutet

Chateau Coutet

$69.00

St. Emilion Bordeaux, France

Ferrer Bobet

Ferrer Bobet

$89.00
Chateauneaf-Du-Pape
$79.00

Chateauneaf-Du-Pape

$79.00
Cabernet (House)

Cabernet (House)

$36.00

California

Joel Gott

Joel Gott

$52.00

California

Justin Cab

Justin Cab

$68.00

Paso Robles, California

Ferrari (Cabernet)
$76.00

Ferrari (Cabernet)

$76.00
Alexander Valley Vineyards
$54.00

Alexander Valley Vineyards

$54.00
Simi

Simi

$63.00
Raymond Reserve
$75.00

Raymond Reserve

$75.00
Mt. Veeder

Mt. Veeder

$81.00

Mt. Veeder, California

Faust

Faust

$89.00

Napa Valley, California

Duckhorn Cabernet

Duckhorn Cabernet

$105.00

Napa Valley, California

Jordan

Jordan

$110.00
Chateau Montelena

Chateau Montelena

$119.00

Napa Valley, California

Stags Leap Artemis

Stags Leap Artemis

$122.00

Napa Valley, California

Cakebread Cabernet

Cakebread Cabernet

$131.00

Napa Valley, California

Silver Oak

Silver Oak

$144.00

Oakville, California

Caymus

Caymus

$150.00

Napa Valley, California

Darioush

$179.00
Lewis Cellars

Lewis Cellars

$257.00

Napa Valley, California

Diamond Creek

Diamond Creek

$353.00

Calistoga, California

Hundred Acre

$900.00

Spinelli Montepulciano

$40.00

Chandon Rose Splits

$13.00

Soups

Minestrone

Minestrone

$4.00+

Vegetable medley soup with black beans

Pasta E Fagioli

Pasta E Fagioli

$4.00+

Vegetable bean soup with bacon & ditalini pasta

Soup Of Day

Soup Of Day

$4.00+

Call in to find out our soup of the day (847)240-1414

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$15.00

Crostini, Organic Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Mozzerella EVOO

Baked Goat Cheese Dip

Baked Goat Cheese Dip

$17.00

Roasted Eggplant, Marinara & Toasted Crostini

Calamari

Calamari

$20.00

Lightly Breaded

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$17.00

Sautéed tri-color organic peppers in garlic white wine sauce

Blackened Scallops

Blackened Scallops

$24.00

served with honey mustard on a bed of spinach

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$20.00

Sliced Rare Filet, Capers, Shaved Parm, Arugula & Truffle oil

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Tiger shrimp, Cocktail sauce & Horseradish

Burrata Prosciutto

Burrata Prosciutto

$22.00

Beefstake Tomato, Prosciutto di Parma & Fresh Smoked Burratta Cheese

Shrimp De Jonghe

Shrimp De Jonghe

$22.00

Tiger Shrimp in Garlic Butter Crust

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$18.00

Middle-neck Clams with Butter, Garlic & Breadcrumbs

Portobello Al Forno

Portobello Al Forno

$18.00

stuffed with bread crumbs, garlic & fontinella cheese over pesto sauce

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Jalopeño Remoulade & Spring Mix

Grilled Calamari Steak

Grilled Calamari Steak

$20.00

Over spring mix & lemon oil caper sauce

Salads

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, croutons (add Chicken +$7)

LG Caesar Salad

LG Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, caesar dressing & croutons (add chicken $7)

Eggplant Napoleon

Eggplant Napoleon

$20.00

Crispy Layered Eggplant, Roma Tomatoes, Ovolini Mozzarella, Arugula & Balsamic glaze

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Toasted Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Organic Citrus Vinaigrette

Caprese

Caprese

$15.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze & EVOO

Meatball Salad

Meatball Salad

$24.00

Spring mix with vegetables, Italian dressing & two meatballs

Arugula Steak Salad

Arugula Steak Salad

$27.00

4 oz. Tenderloin, arugula, candied walnuts, cruising, mozzarella, onions & balsamic raspberry vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$26.00

Parmigiana cream sauce (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Meat Lasanga

Meat Lasanga

$26.00

Layers of imported artisian cheese & bolonese

Whole Wheat Penne Primavera

$25.00

Mixed organic veggies of the day with EVOO & garlic (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Cavatappi Saliccia

$28.00

Crumbled sausage, broccolini & garlic white wine sauce (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

Choice of sauce: marinara, bolognese, or brown butter sage

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$22.00

Vodka cream sauce (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Gnocchi Alla Pesto

$26.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, arugula & balsamic glaze (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Eggplant Parmigiana

$24.00

Marinara, mozzarella & artisian parmigiana

8 Finger Cavatelli

$26.00

8 Finger Cavatelli: please choose sauce

Penne Arrabbiata

$20.00

spicy garlic marinara sauce with crushed chili flakes topped with pecorino Romano (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Penne

$22.00

Penne: please choose sauce (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Fettucini

$22.00

fettucini: please choose sauce (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Spaghetti

$22.00

spaghetti: please choose sauce

Rigatoni

$22.00

rigatoni: please choose sauce (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Linguini

$22.00

linguini: please choose sauce

Gnocchi

$22.00

gnocchi: please choose sauce (*Gluten-Free Available*)

Cavatappi

$22.00

cavatappi: please choose sauce

Angel Hair

$22.00

angel hair: please choose sauce

Seafood Pasta

Linguini with Clams

$33.00

choice of spicy pomodoro RED sauce or garlic WHITE wine sauce

Linguini with Mussels

$33.00

choice of spicy pomodoro RED sauce or garlic WHITE wine sauce

Seafood Carbonara

$39.00

pancetta, tiger shrimp, scallops, spaghetti & parmigiana cream sauce

Voodoo Shrimp

$36.00

blackened tiger shrimp, spaghetti, & cajun cream sauce

Zuppa De Mare

$55.00

seafood variety, diablo sauce with spaghetti & toasted crostini

Seafood

White Fish Portofino

$34.00

Salmon Alfresco

$35.00

Pretzel Crusted Cod Fish

$35.00

Ahi Tuna

$35.00

with sautéed spinach

Broiled Dover Sole

$65.00

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Parmagiana

$30.00

marinara, mozzarella, & penne pasta

Veal Parmagiana

$35.00

marinara, mozzarella, & penne pasta

Chicken Piccata

$30.00

lemon white wine sauce, capers & organic veggies of the day

Veal Piccata

$35.00

lemon white wine sauce, capers & organic veggies of the day

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$30.00

marsala wine sauce, mushrooms & garlic mashed potatoes

Veal Marsala

$35.00

marsala wine sauce, mushrooms & garlic mashed potatoes

Bone-in Chicken Vesuvio

$29.00

white wine, garlic, peas & roasted potatoes

Grilled Airline Chicken

$27.00

with garlic mashed potatoes & lemon sauce

Brick Chicken

$36.00

pan-seared with rosemary & garlic sauce over roasted potatoes & broccolini

Meat

8 oz. Filet

$49.00
14 oz. Bone-In Filet
$67.00

14 oz. Bone-In Filet

$67.00
16 oz. New York
$62.00

16 oz. New York

$62.00
18 oz. Kansas City
$72.00

18 oz. Kansas City

$72.00
24 oz. Bone-in Ribeye
$69.00

24 oz. Bone-in Ribeye

$69.00

24 oz. T-Bone Steak

$76.00
38 oz. Tomahawk

38 oz. Tomahawk

$130.00
Drunken Filet

Drunken Filet

$45.00

Land & Sea

$49.00
Trio Filet

Trio Filet

$53.00

10 oz. Skirt Steak

$55.00

20 oz. Boneless Ribeye

$64.00

16 oz. Veal Chop

$57.00

12 oz. Berkshire Pork Chops

$35.00

Rack of Lamb

$55.00

Lamb Chops Oreganato

$49.00

Sides

Bread Olive Oil and Cheese (Extra)

$1.50
Meatball

Meatball

$5.00

2 Meatballs

$10.00

Sausage

$4.00

2 Sausage

$8.00

Plain Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$5.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Mixed Organic Vegies

$9.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

Italian Bread Pudding

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00
Two Mini Cannolis
$7.00

Two Mini Cannolis

$7.00
Death by Chocolate (Gluten Free Flourless Cake)
$7.00

Death by Chocolate (Gluten Free Flourless Cake)

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Fried Shrimp with Fries

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Penne With Butter

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Ravioli w/ Cheese

$8.00

Kids Beef Ravioli

$14.00

Kids Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

FAMILY OWNED - Chicago Prime Italian stands alone as the brings a taste of Little Italy to the heart of the Northwest suburbs. The restaurant’s elegant décor captures Chicago Prime's rich history and presents the perfect backdrop for its celebrated Italian cuisine. Multiple dining rooms provide a warm and inviting atmosphere from over-sized windows framed by lush curtains, a cozy fireplace in one of two private dining rooms and a magnificent chandelier in the main dining room, each space has its own unique character. The extensive dinner menus feature the most beloved, best selling dishes including fresh salads, seafood, chops, and of course generous portions of renowned house made pastas. Join Chicago Prime Italian to celebrate a special occasion or escape for a quick bite with specials in the lounge.

Website

Location

700 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Directions

