Steakhouses
Seafood
Chicago Prime Steakhouse 1444 E Algonquin Road
857 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chicago Prime Steakhouse: Schaumburg's only 100% Prime Family Owned Steakhouse. A local icon and nationally acclaimed brand, Chicago Prime delivers what the chain stores simply can't. A personal touch from the owner himself, say hello to George when you arrive.
Location
1444 E Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173
Gallery