Steakhouses
Seafood

Chicago Prime Steakhouse 1444 E Algonquin Road

857 Reviews

$$$

1444 E Algonquin Road

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Chicago Prime Steakhouse: Schaumburg's only 100% Prime Family Owned Steakhouse. A local icon and nationally acclaimed brand, Chicago Prime delivers what the chain stores simply can't. A personal touch from the owner himself, say hello to George when you arrive.

1444 E Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Directions

