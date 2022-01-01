Chicago Ribs & Jerk imageView gallery
Popular Items

1/2 dark jerk chicken dinner
Medium Rib Tips
Large Rib Tips

Ribs

Small Rib Tips

Small Rib Tips

$11.99

Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Medium Rib Tips

Medium Rib Tips

$13.99

Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Large Rib Tips

Large Rib Tips

$17.99

Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Links

Small Hot Links (2)

$11.49

2 hot pork sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!

Medium Hot Links (3)

$12.50

3 hot pork sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!

Large Hot Links (4)

$15.95

4 hot pork sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!

Turkey tips & turkey links

Served with fries

Small Turkey Links (2)

$13.20

2 hot turkey sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!

Medium Turkey Links (3)

$15.50

3 hot turkey sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!

Large Turkey Links (4)

$18.50

4 hot turkey sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!

Small Turkey Rib Tips

$12.99

Slow cooked turkey ribs tips served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Medium Turkey Rib Tips

$16.95

Slow cooked turkey ribs tips served w/ fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Large Turkey Rib Tips

$19.95

Slow cooked turkey ribs tips served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Dinners

Served with 2 sides.
1/4 dark jerk chicken dinner

1/4 dark jerk chicken dinner

$11.50

2 pieces (leg & thigh) slow cooked & smoked with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes with reds beans & rice. may choose 2 additional sides

1/2 dark jerk chicken dinner

1/2 dark jerk chicken dinner

$13.99

4 pieces (legs & thighs) slow cooked & smoked with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes with reds beans & rice. may choose 2 additional sides

Small Rib Dinner

$15.89

Slow cooked ribs served w/ with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce! Comes w/ 2 sides!

Medium Rib Dinner

$17.99

Slow cooked ribs served w/ with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce! May choose 2 sides!

Large Rib Dinner

$22.99

Small Jerk Rib DInner

$16.99

slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ 2 sides!

Medium Jerk Rib Dinner

$18.99

slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Choose 2 sides

Large Jerk Rib Dinner

$23.50

Small Turkey Rib Dinner

$16.99

Slow cooked turkey tip ribs served w/ our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce Choose 2 sides!

Medium Turkey Rib Dinner

$18.99

Slow cooked turkey tip ribs served w/ our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce! Comes with 2 sides!

Large Turkey Rib Dinner

$24.50

Small Jerk Turkey Rib Dinner

$17.99

slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! 2 sides included!

Medium Jerk Turkey Rib Dinner

$19.99

slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! 2 sides included!

Large jerk turkey rib dinner

$24.50

4 Fried wing Dinner

$13.99

served with 2 sides!

5 Fried Wing Dinner

$16.99

served with 2 sides!

Small Catfish Dinner

$12.99

2 pieces of catfish filets, fried to a golden brown crispy hue, served w/ 2 sides!

Large Catfish Dinner

$15.99

4 pieces of catfish filets, fried to a golden brown crispy hue, served with 2 sides!

5pc Jerk Wing Dinner

5pc Jerk Wing Dinner

$14.99

5pc Jerk Dinner ( 3 wings, a leg & a thigh)

$14.99

Rib TIp & Link (combo)

$23.50

Turkey TIp & Link (combo)

$23.99

8 fried wing dinner

$19.99

Jerk Rib Tip & Jerk Link

$23.99

5pc jerk Wing & 6 Jerk Shrimp

$22.99

Chicken

Marinated and just before final coating to fry, dipped in buttermilk to encase all of our special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer. Served with fries.

Wings 4pc

$7.39

Marinated and just before final coating to fry, dipped in buttermilk to encase all of our special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer.

Wings 5pc

$9.39

Marinated and just before final coating to fry, dipped in buttermilk to encase all of our special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer.

Wings 8pc

$12.49

Marinated and just before final coating to fry, dipped in buttermilk to encase all of our special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer.

Wings 10pc

$14.99

Marinated and just before final coating to fry, dipped in buttermilk to encase all of our special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer.

Wings 20pc

$29.99
chicken (4) & waffles

chicken (4) & waffles

$14.25

4 chicken wings breaded in special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer. served with Belgium waffle and choice of toppings!

Fish

fish

$8.99+

combos

3 wings & 3 catfish

$14.99

8 wings & 4 catfish

$21.99

20 wings & 10 catfish

$59.99

30 wings & 20 catfish

$99.99

2 wings & 6pc fried shrimp

$8.29

2 wings & 1 catfish filet

$8.99

4 wings & 2 catfish filet

$13.99

1 catfish & 6pc fried shrimp

$7.99

3 wings & 1 catfish filet

$9.99

sm. catfish & shrimp combo

$13.29

Lg. catfish & Shrimp Combo

$17.29

Jerk Ribs

slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ fries

Small Jerk Rib Tips

$13.49

slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ fries

Medium Jerk Rib Tips

$17.49

slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ fries

Large Jerk Rib Tips

$20.99

slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ fries

Jerk Links

Served with fries

Small Jerk Link (2)

$12.50

2 pork sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries

Medium Jerk Link (3)

$14.99

3 pork sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries

Large Jerk Link (4)

$18.95

4 pork sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries

Jerk Turkey Links

Small Jerk Turkey Link (2)

$14.20

2 turkey sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries

Medium Jerk Turkey Link (3)

$15.99

3 turkey sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries

Large Jerk Turkey Link (4)

$19.95

4 turkey sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries

Jerk Turkey Rib Tips

Served with fries.

Small Jerk Turkey Rib Tips

$14.50

slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild!

Medium Jerk Turkey Rib Tips

$18.49

slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild!

Large Jerk Turkey Rib Tips

$21.50

slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild!

Jerk tacos

slow cooked/ smoked steak with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild on a flour tortilla! May chose toppings!

jerk steak tacos (2)

$14.95

slow cooked/ smoked steak with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild on a flour tortilla! 2 tacos w/ fries! May chose toppings!

jerk chicken tacos (2)

$12.99

slow cooked/ smoked chicken with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild on a flour tortilla! 2 tacos w/ fries! May chose toppings!

jerk shrimp Tacos (2)

$15.95

Jerk Fries

French fries topped with your choice of either jerk steak/jerk chicken (either hot or mild jerk sauce). Topped with nacho cheese/shredded cheese, cilantro, onions, sour cream.

Jerk fries

$11.99

Jerk Nachos

Nacho chips topped with jerk chicken/jerk steak (hot or mild jerk sauce), with your choice of topppings (nacho cheese/shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, etc.

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Jerk Steak Nachos

$14.99

jerk wings

5pc jerk wing & fries

$12.99

Jerk Cheeseburger

Jerk Cheese burger

$8.29

Jerk Eggrolls

2 eggrolls stuffed with our jerk chicken and our signature jerk sauce. served with our preppy sweet jerk sauce for dipping.

Jerk Eggrolls ( 2 per order)

$6.99

Jerk Baked Potato

Jerk Chicken Baked Potato

$8.99

Jerk Steak Baked Potato

$9.99

Burgers, Pizza Puffs & more

Burger

$4.95

Made with 100% fresh ground beef that is mixed with our special flavoring before being prepared on the grill, the onions complete this perfect sandwich, that will have you coming back for more. Served with fries.

Double Burger

$6.99

Made with 100% fresh ground beef that is mixed with our special flavoring before being prepared on the grill, the onions complete this perfect sandwich, that will have you coming back for more. Served with fries.

Cheeseburger

$6.49

Made with 100% fresh ground beef that is mixed with our special flavoring before being prepared on the grill, the onions complete this perfect sandwich, that will have you coming back for more. Served with fries.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Made with 100% fresh ground beef that is mixed with our special flavoring before being prepared on the grill, the onions complete this perfect sandwich, that will have you coming back for more. Served with fries.

steak burger

$8.29

1/2 lb steak burger with your choice of toppings, on a toasted bun w/ fries

Fish Hero (big brother of the Fish Wish)

$8.29

ONE Pizza Puff & Fries

$4.99

All beef pies are really just a pizza in a small fried dough, a great burst of taste and flavor. Served with fries.

2 Pizza Puff *SPECIAL*

$8.99

All beef pies are really just a pizza in a small fried dough, a great burst of taste and flavor. Served with fries.

Maxwell Street Polish

$6.39

Combos

Served with fries

Rib Tips + 3 Fried Wings

$18.99

Slow cooked ribs + fried wings served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Link + Rib Tip

$18.59

Slow cooked ribs & 2 hot pork sausage links served w/ fries! Comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Link + 3 Fried Wings

$17.99

2 hot pork sausage links + 4 fried wings & fries! Comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Turkey Rib Tip + 3 Fried Wings

$17.99

Slow cooked turkey rib tips + 4 wings served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

Turkey Link + Turkey Rib Tip

$20.50

2 hot turkey sausage links + slow cooked turkey rib tips served fries! Comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!

turkey link + 3 fried wings

$18.99

pork rib tip & Turkey Tip

$19.99

Jerk Combos

Jerk Rib Tips + 3 Fried Wings

$19.29

slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild + fried wings! Comes w/ fries

Jerk Rib Tip & 3 Jerk Wings

$21.99

Jerk Turkey Tip & 3 Fried Wings

$18.29

Jerk Turkey Link + Jerk Turkey Rib Tips

$21.99

2 hot turkey sausage links + slow cooked/ smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ fries

Jerk Turkey Link + 3 Fried Wings

$17.99

2 hot turkey sausage links w/ jerk sauce + 4 fried wings with our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!

Jerk Link(2) + Jerk Rib Tips

$19.29

slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild + 2 hot pork sausage links w/ jerk sauce! Comes w/ fries

Jerk Link (2) + 3 Fried Wings

$18.99

2 hot pork sausage links w/ our signature jerk sauce + 4 fried wings with our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce! served w/ fries

Reg Rib Tip & 3 Jerk WIngs

$19.99

5pc Jerk Wings & Fries

$12.99

Half Dark Jerk Chicken & Fries

$10.99

Small Sides

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Small Greens

$4.49

Small Cabbage

$4.49

Small Red Beans & Rice

$4.49

Small Fries

$2.29

Small Cheese Fries (not for DINNERS)

$3.79

Cornbread

$1.79

small Dressing (cornbread)

$4.99

small sweet potatoes (candied yams)

$4.99

Large Sides

Large Mac & Cheese

$5.75

Large Greens

$5.75

Large Cabbage

$5.75

Large Red Beans & Rice

$5.75

Large Fries

$3.79

Large Cheese Fries (not for DINNERS)

$5.29

Cornbread

$1.79

Large Sweet potatoes (candied yams)

$6.29

Large Dressing (cornbread)

$6.29

Popcorn

Cheese 6 Oz.

$4.25

Cheese 10 Oz.

$7.75

Carmel 6 Oz.

$7.25

Carmel 10 Oz.

$9.75

Mixed 6 Oz.

$8.50

Mixed 10 Oz.

$12.75

Soda/bottled water

Canned Soda

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

KOOL-AID

MEDIUM 24OZ

$1.99

SMALL 16OZ

$1.49

LARGE 32OZ

$2.49

juice

lil hug

$0.50

Extra items

Cup of hot jerk sauce

$1.00

cup of mild jerk sauce

$0.75

Cup of Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Cup of Mild Sauce

$0.65

cup of hot sauce

$0.45

cup of syrup

$0.50

cup of cheese

$0.80

cup of peppers

$0.30

extra meat (nachos)

$1.00

xtra sour cream

$0.30

2 slices of bread

$0.40

1 extra fried chicken wing

$1.29

1 extra jerk chicken wing

$2.29

fried wings

fried wings w/ choice of mild sauce or spicy bbq. fries included

25pc fried wingss

$34.99

50pc fried wings

$65.99

75pc fried wings

$95.99

100pc fried wings

$125.99

20pc fried wings

$29.99

rib tips

half pan of rib tips

$58.00

full pan of rib tips

$103.00

half pan of jerk tips

$68.00

full pan of jerk tips

$123.00

turkey

half pan turkey tips

$68.00

full pan turkey tips

$112.00

half pan of turkey links

$76.00

full pan of turkey links

$123.00

links

half pan of links

$68.00

full pan of links

$121.00

half pan jerk links

$76.00

full pan of jerk links

$128.00

combo party tray

full pan 1/2 tips + 1/2 link

$121.00

full pan 1/2 jerk tip + 1/2 jerk link

$129.00

full pan 1/2 turkey tip + 1/2 turkey link

$129.00

jerk chicken

full pan of jerk chicken

$94.00

half pan of jerk chicken

$49.00

sides

Mac & Cheese full pan

$53.99

Mac & Cheese half pan

$29.99

Greens full pan

$53.99

Greens half pan

$29.99

Red Beans & Rice full pan

$53.99

Red Beans & Rice half pan

$29.99

Cabbage full pan

$53.99

Cabbage half pan

$29.99

Fries full pan

$29.99

Fries half pan

$15.99

pan of cornbread

$19.99

Dressing full pan

$59.99

Dressing half pan

$34.99

sweet potatoes full pan

$59.99

sweet potatoes half pan

$34.99

catfish

15pc catfish & fries

$47.99

20 pc catfish & fries

$58.99

30pc catfish & fries

$826.99

40pc Catfish & fries

$109.99

50pc catfish & fries

$134.99

100pc catfish & fries

$279.99

jerk catfish

20pc of Jerk Catfish

$65.99

30pc of Jerk Catfish

$92.99

40pc of Jerk Catfish

$115.99

50pc of Jerk Catfish

$135.99

Scoop of ice cream

sugar cone

$3.39

wafer cone

$3.39

waffle cone

$4.14

cup

$3.39

double scoop of ice cream

sugar cone

$6.29

wafer cone

$6.29

waffle cone

$7.00

cup

$6.29

Banana Split

ice cream & toppings

$7.79

Sundae

ice cream & toppings

$3.99

Two Scoop Sundae

ice cream & toppings

$5.99

Three Scoop Sundae

ice cream and toppings

$7.19

Ice cream Cookie Sandwich

ice cream center flavors & cookies

$4.59

Brownie Sundae

ice cream & toppings

$6.99

pint of ice cream

ice cream center flavors

$6.79

Pie

homemade sweetpotatie pie
slice of sweet potato pie

slice of sweet potato pie

$3.79
whole sweet potato pie

whole sweet potato pie

$14.99

Cake

Chocolate cake slice

Chocolate cake slice

$5.50
Coconut Cake slice

Coconut Cake slice

$5.50

German Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.50

Lemon Coconut

$5.50

Strawberry Pineapple

$5.50

cookies

chicago schoolhouse butter cookies

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies w / nuts

$4.99

50% DINNER DESSERTS

CAKE

$2.99

COOKIE

$2.50

POPCORN SM MIX

$4.25

POPCORN LG MIX

$6.35

apple grapes

taffy apple. (nuts & caramel)

$4.99

strawberry shortcake

$4.99

nachos

Nachos w/ Cheese

Nachos w/ Cheese

$4.99

Nachos Supreme

$7.29

Nachos prepared with hot cheese, jalapeño peppers, ground beef and sour cream

chips

Walking Taco

$2.99

Your choice of Doritos or Cheetos flaming hots served with nacho cheese, beef, sour cream, and/or peppers

chips w/ cheese

$1.99

Doritoes or Flammin hot cheetos w/ cheese

NUTS & CANDY

CASHEWS 1LB

$9.99

CASHEWS 1/2LB

$5.99

CASHEWS 1/4LB

$2.99

CASHEWS 1/8LB

$1.59

PISTACHIOS 1LB

$8.89

PISTACHIOS 1/2LB

$4.49

PISTACHIOS 1/4 LB

$2.24

PISTACHIOS 1/8LB

$1.13

SOUR CHERRIES 1LB

$3.99

SOUR CHERRIES 1/2 LB

$2.05

SOUR CHERRIES 1/4LB

$1.09

SHELLED PEANUTS 1LB

$3.99

SHELLED PEANUTS 1/2LB

$2.05

SHELLED PEANUTS 1/4LB

$1.09

FRENCH BURNT PEANUTS 1LB

$8.59

FRENCH BURNT PEANUTS 1/2LB

$4.59

FRENCH BURNT PEANUTS 1/4LB

$2.79

HONEY ROASTED PEANUTS 1LB

$4.99

HONEY ROASTED PEANUTS 1/2LB

$2.59

HONEY ROASTED PEANUTS 1/4LB

$1.59

SPANISH PEANUTS 1LB

$3.99

SPANISH PEANUTS 1/2LB

$2.05

SPANISH PEANUTS 1/4LB

$1.09

TRAIL MIX 1LB

$2.99

TRAIL MIX 1/2LB

$1.59

TRAIL MIX 1/4LB

$0.89

JELLY BEANS 1LB

$3.99

JELLY BEANS 1/2LB

$2.05

JELLY BEANS 1/4LB

$1.09

CANDY CORN 1LB

$3.99

CANDY CORN 1/2LB

$2.05

CANDY CORN 1/4LB

$1.09

PUMPKIN SEEDS 1LB

$7.99

PUMPKIN SEEDS 1/2LB

$3.99

PUMPKIN SEEDS 1/4LB

$2.09

SUNFLOWER KERNELS 1LB

$3.99

SUNFLOWER KERNELS 1/2LB

$2.05

SUNFLOWER KERNELS 1/4LB

$1.09

CARAMELS 1LB

$5.98

CARAMELS 1/2LB

$3.05

CARAMELS 1/2LB

$1.99

Double dipped chocolate covered peanuts 1lb

$8.59

Double dipped chocolate covered peanuts 1/2lb

$4.59

Double dipped chocolate covered peanuts 1/4lb

$2.69

Chocolate Maltballs 1lb

$8.59

Chocolate Maltballs 1/2lb

$4.59

Chocolate Maltballs 1/4lb

$2.69

dinners

med. rib tip (soul food plate)

$24.99

med. jerk rib tip (soul food plate)

$24.99

med. turkey tip (soul food plate)

$24.99

med. jerk turkey tip (soul food plate)

$24.99

med hot link (soul food plate)

$24.99

5pc chicken wing (soul food plate)

$24.99

5pc jerk chicken wing (soul food plate)

$24.99

sm. catfish (soul food plate)

$24.99

Small Milkshake Flavors

Vanilla

$6.79

Chocolate

$6.79

Strawberry

$6.79

Butter Pecan

$6.79

Black Walnut

$6.79

Cookies -n- Creme

$6.79

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.79

Oreo

$7.59

Chips Ahoy

$7.59

Snicker

$7.59

Party Milkshake

$7.59

Large Milkshake Flavors

Vanilla

$8.79

Chocolate

$8.79

Strawberry

$8.79

Butter Pecan

$8.79

Black Walnut

$8.79

Cookies -n- Creme

$8.79

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.79

Oreo

$9.59

Chips Ahoy

$9.59

Snicker

$9.59

Party Milkshake

$9.59
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

358 N Schmidt, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Directions

Gallery
Chicago Ribs & Jerk image

