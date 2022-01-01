- Home
Chicago Ribs & Jerk
31 Reviews
$$
358 N Schmidt
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Ribs
Small Rib Tips
Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Medium Rib Tips
Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Large Rib Tips
Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Links
Small Hot Links (2)
2 hot pork sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!
Medium Hot Links (3)
3 hot pork sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!
Large Hot Links (4)
4 hot pork sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!
Turkey tips & turkey links
Small Turkey Links (2)
2 hot turkey sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!
Medium Turkey Links (3)
3 hot turkey sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!
Large Turkey Links (4)
4 hot turkey sausage links. Served with fries & our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!
Small Turkey Rib Tips
Slow cooked turkey ribs tips served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Medium Turkey Rib Tips
Slow cooked turkey ribs tips served w/ fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Large Turkey Rib Tips
Slow cooked turkey ribs tips served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Dinners
1/4 dark jerk chicken dinner
2 pieces (leg & thigh) slow cooked & smoked with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes with reds beans & rice. may choose 2 additional sides
1/2 dark jerk chicken dinner
4 pieces (legs & thighs) slow cooked & smoked with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes with reds beans & rice. may choose 2 additional sides
Small Rib Dinner
Slow cooked ribs served w/ with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce! Comes w/ 2 sides!
Medium Rib Dinner
Slow cooked ribs served w/ with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce! May choose 2 sides!
Large Rib Dinner
Small Jerk Rib DInner
slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ 2 sides!
Medium Jerk Rib Dinner
slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Choose 2 sides
Large Jerk Rib Dinner
Small Turkey Rib Dinner
Slow cooked turkey tip ribs served w/ our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce Choose 2 sides!
Medium Turkey Rib Dinner
Slow cooked turkey tip ribs served w/ our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce! Comes with 2 sides!
Large Turkey Rib Dinner
Small Jerk Turkey Rib Dinner
slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! 2 sides included!
Medium Jerk Turkey Rib Dinner
slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! 2 sides included!
Large jerk turkey rib dinner
4 Fried wing Dinner
served with 2 sides!
5 Fried Wing Dinner
served with 2 sides!
Small Catfish Dinner
2 pieces of catfish filets, fried to a golden brown crispy hue, served w/ 2 sides!
Large Catfish Dinner
4 pieces of catfish filets, fried to a golden brown crispy hue, served with 2 sides!
5pc Jerk Wing Dinner
5pc Jerk Dinner ( 3 wings, a leg & a thigh)
Rib TIp & Link (combo)
Turkey TIp & Link (combo)
8 fried wing dinner
Jerk Rib Tip & Jerk Link
5pc jerk Wing & 6 Jerk Shrimp
Chicken
Wings 4pc
Marinated and just before final coating to fry, dipped in buttermilk to encase all of our special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer.
Wings 5pc
Marinated and just before final coating to fry, dipped in buttermilk to encase all of our special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer.
Wings 8pc
Marinated and just before final coating to fry, dipped in buttermilk to encase all of our special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer.
Wings 10pc
Marinated and just before final coating to fry, dipped in buttermilk to encase all of our special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer.
Wings 20pc
chicken (4) & waffles
4 chicken wings breaded in special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer. served with Belgium waffle and choice of toppings!
Fish
combos
3 wings & 3 catfish
8 wings & 4 catfish
20 wings & 10 catfish
30 wings & 20 catfish
2 wings & 6pc fried shrimp
2 wings & 1 catfish filet
4 wings & 2 catfish filet
1 catfish & 6pc fried shrimp
3 wings & 1 catfish filet
sm. catfish & shrimp combo
Lg. catfish & Shrimp Combo
Jerk Ribs
Small Jerk Rib Tips
slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ fries
Medium Jerk Rib Tips
slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ fries
Large Jerk Rib Tips
slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ fries
Jerk Links
Small Jerk Link (2)
2 pork sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries
Medium Jerk Link (3)
3 pork sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries
Large Jerk Link (4)
4 pork sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries
Jerk Turkey Links
Small Jerk Turkey Link (2)
2 turkey sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries
Medium Jerk Turkey Link (3)
3 turkey sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries
Large Jerk Turkey Link (4)
4 turkey sausage links topped with our signature jerk sauce (hot or mild)! served w/ fries
Jerk Turkey Rib Tips
Small Jerk Turkey Rib Tips
slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild!
Medium Jerk Turkey Rib Tips
slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild!
Large Jerk Turkey Rib Tips
slow cooked & smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild!
Jerk tacos
jerk steak tacos (2)
slow cooked/ smoked steak with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild on a flour tortilla! 2 tacos w/ fries! May chose toppings!
jerk chicken tacos (2)
slow cooked/ smoked chicken with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild on a flour tortilla! 2 tacos w/ fries! May chose toppings!
jerk shrimp Tacos (2)
Jerk Fries
Jerk Nachos
jerk wings
Jerk Cheeseburger
Jerk Eggrolls
Jerk Baked Potato
Burgers, Pizza Puffs & more
Burger
Made with 100% fresh ground beef that is mixed with our special flavoring before being prepared on the grill, the onions complete this perfect sandwich, that will have you coming back for more. Served with fries.
Double Burger
Made with 100% fresh ground beef that is mixed with our special flavoring before being prepared on the grill, the onions complete this perfect sandwich, that will have you coming back for more. Served with fries.
Cheeseburger
Made with 100% fresh ground beef that is mixed with our special flavoring before being prepared on the grill, the onions complete this perfect sandwich, that will have you coming back for more. Served with fries.
Double Cheeseburger
Made with 100% fresh ground beef that is mixed with our special flavoring before being prepared on the grill, the onions complete this perfect sandwich, that will have you coming back for more. Served with fries.
steak burger
1/2 lb steak burger with your choice of toppings, on a toasted bun w/ fries
Fish Hero (big brother of the Fish Wish)
ONE Pizza Puff & Fries
All beef pies are really just a pizza in a small fried dough, a great burst of taste and flavor. Served with fries.
2 Pizza Puff *SPECIAL*
All beef pies are really just a pizza in a small fried dough, a great burst of taste and flavor. Served with fries.
Maxwell Street Polish
Combos
Rib Tips + 3 Fried Wings
Slow cooked ribs + fried wings served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Link + Rib Tip
Slow cooked ribs & 2 hot pork sausage links served w/ fries! Comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Link + 3 Fried Wings
2 hot pork sausage links + 4 fried wings & fries! Comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Turkey Rib Tip + 3 Fried Wings
Slow cooked turkey rib tips + 4 wings served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Turkey Link + Turkey Rib Tip
2 hot turkey sausage links + slow cooked turkey rib tips served fries! Comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
turkey link + 3 fried wings
pork rib tip & Turkey Tip
Jerk Combos
Jerk Rib Tips + 3 Fried Wings
slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild + fried wings! Comes w/ fries
Jerk Rib Tip & 3 Jerk Wings
Jerk Turkey Tip & 3 Fried Wings
Jerk Turkey Link + Jerk Turkey Rib Tips
2 hot turkey sausage links + slow cooked/ smoked turkey rib tips with jerk seasoning served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild! Comes w/ fries
Jerk Turkey Link + 3 Fried Wings
2 hot turkey sausage links w/ jerk sauce + 4 fried wings with our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce!
Jerk Link(2) + Jerk Rib Tips
slow cooked & smoked rib tips with jerk seasoning served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild + 2 hot pork sausage links w/ jerk sauce! Comes w/ fries
Jerk Link (2) + 3 Fried Wings
2 hot pork sausage links w/ our signature jerk sauce + 4 fried wings with our signature sauce spicy BBQ or mild sauce! served w/ fries
Reg Rib Tip & 3 Jerk WIngs
5pc Jerk Wings & Fries
Half Dark Jerk Chicken & Fries
Small Sides
Large Sides
Soda/bottled water
juice
Extra items
fried wings
rib tips
turkey
links
combo party tray
sides
Mac & Cheese full pan
Mac & Cheese half pan
Greens full pan
Greens half pan
Red Beans & Rice full pan
Red Beans & Rice half pan
Cabbage full pan
Cabbage half pan
Fries full pan
Fries half pan
pan of cornbread
Dressing full pan
Dressing half pan
sweet potatoes full pan
sweet potatoes half pan
catfish
jerk catfish
Scoop of ice cream
double scoop of ice cream
Banana Split
Two Scoop Sundae
Three Scoop Sundae
Ice cream Cookie Sandwich
Brownie Sundae
pint of ice cream
Pie
Cake
cookies
50% DINNER DESSERTS
nachos
chips
NUTS & CANDY
CASHEWS 1LB
CASHEWS 1/2LB
CASHEWS 1/4LB
CASHEWS 1/8LB
PISTACHIOS 1LB
PISTACHIOS 1/2LB
PISTACHIOS 1/4 LB
PISTACHIOS 1/8LB
SOUR CHERRIES 1LB
SOUR CHERRIES 1/2 LB
SOUR CHERRIES 1/4LB
SHELLED PEANUTS 1LB
SHELLED PEANUTS 1/2LB
SHELLED PEANUTS 1/4LB
FRENCH BURNT PEANUTS 1LB
FRENCH BURNT PEANUTS 1/2LB
FRENCH BURNT PEANUTS 1/4LB
HONEY ROASTED PEANUTS 1LB
HONEY ROASTED PEANUTS 1/2LB
HONEY ROASTED PEANUTS 1/4LB
SPANISH PEANUTS 1LB
SPANISH PEANUTS 1/2LB
SPANISH PEANUTS 1/4LB
TRAIL MIX 1LB
TRAIL MIX 1/2LB
TRAIL MIX 1/4LB
JELLY BEANS 1LB
JELLY BEANS 1/2LB
JELLY BEANS 1/4LB
CANDY CORN 1LB
CANDY CORN 1/2LB
CANDY CORN 1/4LB
PUMPKIN SEEDS 1LB
PUMPKIN SEEDS 1/2LB
PUMPKIN SEEDS 1/4LB
SUNFLOWER KERNELS 1LB
SUNFLOWER KERNELS 1/2LB
SUNFLOWER KERNELS 1/4LB
CARAMELS 1LB
CARAMELS 1/2LB
Double dipped chocolate covered peanuts 1lb
Double dipped chocolate covered peanuts 1/2lb
Double dipped chocolate covered peanuts 1/4lb
Chocolate Maltballs 1lb
Chocolate Maltballs 1/2lb
Chocolate Maltballs 1/4lb
dinners
med. rib tip (soul food plate)
med. jerk rib tip (soul food plate)
med. turkey tip (soul food plate)
med. jerk turkey tip (soul food plate)
med hot link (soul food plate)
5pc chicken wing (soul food plate)
5pc jerk chicken wing (soul food plate)
sm. catfish (soul food plate)
Small Milkshake Flavors
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
358 N Schmidt, Bolingbrook, IL 60440