Chicago Street Pub Grill & Banquets
No reviews yet
875 Heritage Road
De Pere, WI 54115
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
STARTERS
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato basil tortilla, served with sour cream and Pico de Gallo
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
shrimp, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato basil tortilla, served with sour cream and Pico de Gallo.
PUB BASKET
chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, onion rings, French fries, ravioli, served with ranch dressing, honey mustard dressing, and pizza sauce
ARTICHOKE DIP
artichoke hearts, scallions, garlic, parmesan cheese, cream cheese, green chilies, served with French bread and tortilla chips
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
chicken, cream cheese, pepperjack cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, served with French bread and tortilla chips
NACHOS
tortilla chips, topped with chili, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
CHEESE BREAD
French bread, topped with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, served with pizza sauce
CHEESE CURDS
served with French fries and ranch dressing
CHICKEN TENDERS
5 chicken tenders, served with French fries and ranch dressing
JALAPENO POPPERS
6 poppers, served with French fries and ranch dressing
MOZZARELLA STICKS
6 mozzarella sticks, served with French fries and pizza sauce
WALLEYE FINGERS
6 walleye fingers, served with French fries and tartar sauce
BREADED RAVIOLI
10 ravioli, served with French fries and pizza sauce
COD FILLETS
3 cod fillets, served with French fries and tartar sauce
CORN DOGS
10 corn dogs, served with French fries and ranch dressing
MAC & CHEESE BITES
10 mac & cheese bites, served with French fries and ranch dressing
GREEK FRIES
French fries, served with gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce
FRENCH FRIES
served with ranch dressing
SWEET POTATO FRIES
served with ranch dressing
ONION RINGS
served with secret sauce
TATER TOTS
served with ranch dressing
WINGS TRADITIONAL
8 bone-in wings
WINGS BONELESS
3/4 lb boneless wings
WINGS CAULIFLOWER
3/4 lb. cauliflower buds
SOUPS & SALADS
CUP-SOUP OF THE DAY
BOWL-SOUP OF THE DAY
CUP-CHILI
BOWL-CHILI
SOUP/SALAD/BREADSTICK
cup of soup, house salad, breadstick
CHILI/SALAD/BREADSTICK
cup of chili, house salad, breadstick
HOUSE SALAD
lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions, croutons
BIG CHICKEN SALAD
lettuce, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions, croutons, and a breadstick
CHEF SALAD
lettuce, ham, turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, red onions, croutons, and a breadstick
CHICKEN DURANGO SALAD
lettuce, Cajun chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, Pico de Gallo, green peppers, guacamole, tortilla strips, spicy ranch dressing, and a breadstick
SHRIMP DURANGO SALAD
lettuce, Cajun shrimp, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, Pico de Gallo, green peppers, guacamole, tortilla strips, spicy ranch dressing, and a breadstick
BURGERS
BACON CHEESEBURGER
served on a kaiser roll with bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack, provolone, or cheddar cheese
CHEESEBURGER
served on a kaiser roll with your choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack, provolone, or cheddar cheese
CSP BURGER
served on a brioche bun with a brat patty, hamburger patty, fried onions, pickles, Swiss cheese, and cheddar cheese
CURD BURGER
served on a brioche bun with white cheddar cheese curds, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
EAGLE BURGER
served on a brioche bun with bacon, fried egg, fried onions, and American cheese
HAMBURGER
served on a kaiser roll
JALAPENO BURGER
served on a brioche bun with jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
served on a kaiser roll with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
NORTHWOODS BURGER
served on a sourdough bun with Northwoods steak seasoning, sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese, and A-1 steak sauce
PATTY MELT
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER
served on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar cheese, French fried onions, and chipotle smokehouse sauce
SANDWICHES
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
served on a kaiser roll with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH
served on a kaiser roll with breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard dressing
FISH SANDWICH
served on a kaiser roll with 2 beer battered cod fillets, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce
PHILLY SANDWICH
served on French bread with Italian beer, sauteed onions and green peppers, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH
served on French bread with chicken, sauteed onions and green peppers, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese
LEGENDARY GRILLED CLUB
served on marble rye with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
GYRO
served on naan bread with gyro meat, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce
WRAPS
CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP
served in a tomato basil wrap with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
served in a tomato basil wrap with chicken, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
served in a tomato basil wrap with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, and buffalo sauce
TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP
served in a tomato basil wrap with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing
HONEY MUSTARD WRAP
served in a tomato basil wrap with chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard dressing
SPICY ITALIAN WRAP
served in a tomato basil wrap with Italian beef, fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, and chipotle mayo
ENTREES
GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER
2 grilled chicken breasts, wild rice, and sauteed mixed vegetables
CHICKEN ALFREDO
grilled chicken, linguine noodles, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, and a breadstick
SHRIMP ALREDO
grilled shrimp, linguine noodles, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, and a breadstick
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
12 meatballs, linguine noodles, spaghetti sauce, parmesan cheese, and a breadstick
KIDS MENU
KID SPAGHETTI
marinara and a breadstick
KID SPAGHETTI W/MEATBALLS
3 meatballs, marinara, and a breadstick
KID CHICKEN TENDERS
2 chicken tenders, served with French fries and ranch dressing
KID CORN DOGS
5 corn dogs, served with French fries and ranch dressing
KID MAC BITES
5 mac & cheese bites, served with French fries and ranch dressing
KID GRILLED CHEESE
served with French fries
KID CHEESE PIZZA
served on pita bread with pizza sauce and cheese
KID PEPPERONI PIZZA
served on pita bread with pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
DEEP DISH PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
GF-BYO
build your own 10" gluten free crust pizza
GF-BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper
GF-BLAZER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage
GF-BUFFALO CHICKEN
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery
GF-CHICAGO FIRE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage
GF-CHICKEN ARTICHOKE
artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato
GF-CHICKEN BACON RANCH
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle
GF-CLASSIC
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage
GF-GYRO
tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese
GF-HAWAIIAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle
GF-ITALIAN STALLION
alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage
GF-MARGARITA
pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella
GF-MEATLOVER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
GF-MEDITERRANEAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper
GR-PHILLY
GF-SINGLE GUY
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage
GF-STREET PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage
GF-TACO
nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips
GF-VEGGIE PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive
GF-WESTSIDE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops
9" PIZZA
9-BYO
build your own 9" thin crust pizza
9-BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper
9-BLAZER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage
9-BUFFALO CHICKEN
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery
9-CHICAGO FIRE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage
9-CHICKEN ARTICHOKE
artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato
9-CHICKEN BACON RANCH
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle
9-CLASSIC
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage
9-GYRO
tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese
9-HAWAIIAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle
9-ITALIAN STALLION
alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage
9-MARGARITA
pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella
9-MEATLOVER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
9-MEDITERRANEAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper
9-PHILLY
9-SINGLE GUY
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage
9-STREET PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage
9-TACO
nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips
9-VEGGIE PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive
9-WESTSIDE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops
12" PIZZA
12-BYO
build your own 12" thin crust pizza
12-BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper
12-BLAZER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage
12-BUFFALO CHICKEN
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery
12-CHICAGO FIRE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage
12-CHICKEN ARTICHOKE
artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato
12-CHICKEN BACON RANCH
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle
12-CLASSIC
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage
12-GYRO
tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese
12-HAWAIIAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle
12-ITALIAN STALLION
alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage
12-MARGARITA
pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella
12-MEATLOVER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
12-MEDITERRANEAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper
12-PHILLY
12-SINGLE GUY
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage
12-STREET PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage
12-TACO
nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips
12-VEGGIE PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive
12-WESTSIDE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops
16" PIZZA
16-BYO
build your own 16" thin crust pizza
16-BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper
16-BLAZER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage
16-BUFFALO CHICKEN
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery
16-CHICAGO FIRE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage
16-CHICKEN ARTICHOKE
artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato
16-CHICKEN BACON RANCH
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle
16-CLASSIC
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage
16-GYRO
tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese
16-HAWAIIAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle
16-ITALIAN STALLION
alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage
16-MARGARITA
pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella
16-MEATLOVER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
16-MEDITERRANEAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper
16-PHILLY
16-SINGLE GUY
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage
16-STREET PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage
16-TACO
nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips
16-VEGGIE PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive
16-WESTSIDE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops
12" PAN PIZZA
12-PAN BYO
build your own 12" pan crust pizza
12-PAN BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper
12-PAN BLAZER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage
12-PAN BUFFALO CHICKEN
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery
12-PAN CHICAGO FIRE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage
12-PAN CHICKEN ARTICHOKE
artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato
12-PAN CHICKEN BACON RANCH
ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle
12-PAN CLASSIC
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage
12-PAN GYRO
tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese
12-PAN HAWAIIAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle
12-PAN ITALIAN STALLION
alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage
12-PAN MARGARITA
pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella
12-PAN MEATLOVER
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
12-PAN MEDITERRANEAN
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper
12-PAN PHILLY
12-PAN SINGLE GUY
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage
12-PAN STREET PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage
12-PAN TACO
nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips
12-PAN VEGGIE PUB SIX
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive
12-PAN WESTSIDE
pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops
16" PAN PIZZA
16-PAN BYO
16-PAN BBQ CHICKEN
16-PAN BLAZER
16-PAN BUFFALO CHICKEN
16-PAN CHICAGO FIRE
16-PAN CHICKEN ARTICHOKE
16-PAN CHICKEN BACON RANCH
16-PAN CLASSIC
16-PAN GYRO
16-PAN HAWAIIAN
16-PAN ITALIAN STALLION
16-PAN MARGARITA
16-PAN MEATLOVER
16-PAN MEDITERRANEAN
16-PAN PHILLY
16-PAN SINGLE GUY
16-PAN STREET PUB SIX
16-PAN TACO
16-PAN VEGGIE PUB SIX
16-PAN WESTSIDE
SIDE SAUCES
SIDE 1000
SIDE A-1
SIDE ALFREDO
SIDE BALSAMIC
SIDE BBQ
SIDE BLEU CHZ
SIDE BUFF
SIDE CAESAR
SIDE CHIC FIRE
SIDE CHIP MAYO
SIDE CHIP SMOKE
SIDE COCKTAIL SAUCE
SIDE CRM CHZ
SIDE CSP
SIDE DILL SAUCE
SIDE DRAWN BUTTER
SIDE FRENCH
SIDE HJBBQ
SIDE HNY MUST
SIDE HNY SRIRACH
SIDE ITALIAN
SIDE MARINARA
SIDE MAYO
SIDE NACHO CHZ
SIDE ORING SAUCE
SIDE PARM GARLIC
SIDE PICO
SIDE PIZZA SAUCE
SIDE RANCH
SIDE RASP VIN
SIDE SALSA
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE SPCY ASIAN
SIDE SPCY GARLIC
SIDE SPCY Q
SIDE SPCY RANCH
SIDE SRIRACH BOURB
SIDE TARTAR
SIDE TERIYAKI
SIDE THAI CHILI
SIDE TZATZIKI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Your neighborhood bar and grill! Come in and enjoy!
875 Heritage Road, De Pere, WI 54115