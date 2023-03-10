Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicago Street Pub Grill & Banquets

875 Heritage Road

De Pere, WI 54115

STARTERS

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.95

chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato basil tortilla, served with sour cream and Pico de Gallo

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$12.95

shrimp, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato basil tortilla, served with sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

PUB BASKET

$12.95

chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, onion rings, French fries, ravioli, served with ranch dressing, honey mustard dressing, and pizza sauce

ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.95

artichoke hearts, scallions, garlic, parmesan cheese, cream cheese, green chilies, served with French bread and tortilla chips

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$9.95

chicken, cream cheese, pepperjack cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, served with French bread and tortilla chips

NACHOS

$11.95

tortilla chips, topped with chili, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

CHEESE BREAD

$6.95

French bread, topped with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, served with pizza sauce

CHEESE CURDS

$8.95

served with French fries and ranch dressing

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.95

5 chicken tenders, served with French fries and ranch dressing

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.95

6 poppers, served with French fries and ranch dressing

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.95

6 mozzarella sticks, served with French fries and pizza sauce

WALLEYE FINGERS

$9.95

6 walleye fingers, served with French fries and tartar sauce

BREADED RAVIOLI

$8.95

10 ravioli, served with French fries and pizza sauce

COD FILLETS

$12.95

3 cod fillets, served with French fries and tartar sauce

CORN DOGS

$7.95

10 corn dogs, served with French fries and ranch dressing

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$7.95

10 mac & cheese bites, served with French fries and ranch dressing

GREEK FRIES

$9.95

French fries, served with gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce

FRENCH FRIES

$5.95

served with ranch dressing

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.95

served with ranch dressing

ONION RINGS

$6.95

served with secret sauce

TATER TOTS

$5.95

served with ranch dressing

WINGS TRADITIONAL

$10.95

8 bone-in wings

WINGS BONELESS

$8.95

3/4 lb boneless wings

WINGS CAULIFLOWER

$8.95

3/4 lb. cauliflower buds

SOUPS & SALADS

CUP-SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.45

BOWL-SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.95

CUP-CHILI

$3.95

BOWL-CHILI

$5.95

SOUP/SALAD/BREADSTICK

$8.95

cup of soup, house salad, breadstick

CHILI/SALAD/BREADSTICK

$9.95

cup of chili, house salad, breadstick

HOUSE SALAD

$5.95

lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions, croutons

BIG CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

lettuce, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions, croutons, and a breadstick

CHEF SALAD

$10.95

lettuce, ham, turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, red onions, croutons, and a breadstick

CHICKEN DURANGO SALAD

$11.95

lettuce, Cajun chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, Pico de Gallo, green peppers, guacamole, tortilla strips, spicy ranch dressing, and a breadstick

SHRIMP DURANGO SALAD

$14.95

lettuce, Cajun shrimp, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, Pico de Gallo, green peppers, guacamole, tortilla strips, spicy ranch dressing, and a breadstick

BURGERS

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.95

served on a kaiser roll with bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack, provolone, or cheddar cheese

CHEESEBURGER

$8.95

served on a kaiser roll with your choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack, provolone, or cheddar cheese

CSP BURGER

$12.95

served on a brioche bun with a brat patty, hamburger patty, fried onions, pickles, Swiss cheese, and cheddar cheese

CURD BURGER

$11.95

served on a brioche bun with white cheddar cheese curds, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing

EAGLE BURGER

$11.95

served on a brioche bun with bacon, fried egg, fried onions, and American cheese

HAMBURGER

$7.95

served on a kaiser roll

JALAPENO BURGER

$10.95

served on a brioche bun with jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$9.95

served on a kaiser roll with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

NORTHWOODS BURGER

$11.95

served on a sourdough bun with Northwoods steak seasoning, sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese, and A-1 steak sauce

PATTY MELT

$12.95

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$11.95

served on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar cheese, French fried onions, and chipotle smokehouse sauce

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

served on a kaiser roll with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

served on a kaiser roll with breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard dressing

FISH SANDWICH

$9.95

served on a kaiser roll with 2 beer battered cod fillets, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce

PHILLY SANDWICH

$12.95

served on French bread with Italian beer, sauteed onions and green peppers, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH

$12.95

served on French bread with chicken, sauteed onions and green peppers, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese

LEGENDARY GRILLED CLUB

$11.95

served on marble rye with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

GYRO

$12.95

served on naan bread with gyro meat, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce

WRAPS

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$9.95

served in a tomato basil wrap with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$9.95

served in a tomato basil wrap with chicken, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.95

served in a tomato basil wrap with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, and buffalo sauce

TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP

$8.95

served in a tomato basil wrap with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing

HONEY MUSTARD WRAP

$8.95

served in a tomato basil wrap with chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard dressing

SPICY ITALIAN WRAP

$10.95

served in a tomato basil wrap with Italian beef, fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, and chipotle mayo

ENTREES

GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

$13.95

2 grilled chicken breasts, wild rice, and sauteed mixed vegetables

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.95

grilled chicken, linguine noodles, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, and a breadstick

SHRIMP ALREDO

$17.95

grilled shrimp, linguine noodles, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, and a breadstick

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$12.95

12 meatballs, linguine noodles, spaghetti sauce, parmesan cheese, and a breadstick

KIDS MENU

KID SPAGHETTI

$4.95

marinara and a breadstick

KID SPAGHETTI W/MEATBALLS

$6.45

3 meatballs, marinara, and a breadstick

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$4.95

2 chicken tenders, served with French fries and ranch dressing

KID CORN DOGS

$4.95

5 corn dogs, served with French fries and ranch dressing

KID MAC BITES

$4.95

5 mac & cheese bites, served with French fries and ranch dressing

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$4.95

served with French fries

KID CHEESE PIZZA

$4.95

served on pita bread with pizza sauce and cheese

KID PEPPERONI PIZZA

$5.45

served on pita bread with pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperoni

DEEP DISH PIZZA

DD-BYO

$18.95

build your own 12" deep dish pizza

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

GF-BYO

$12.95

build your own 10" gluten free crust pizza

GF-BBQ CHICKEN

$16.95

BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper

GF-BLAZER

$16.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage

GF-BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery

GF-CHICAGO FIRE

$17.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage

GF-CHICKEN ARTICHOKE

$17.95

artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato

GF-CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle

GF-CLASSIC

$17.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage

GF-GYRO

$17.95

tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese

GF-HAWAIIAN

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle

GF-ITALIAN STALLION

$17.95

alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage

GF-MARGARITA

$16.95

pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella

GF-MEATLOVER

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

GF-MEDITERRANEAN

$17.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper

GR-PHILLY

$17.95

GF-SINGLE GUY

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage

GF-STREET PUB SIX

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage

GF-TACO

$18.95

nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips

GF-VEGGIE PUB SIX

$16.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive

GF-WESTSIDE

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops

9" PIZZA

9-BYO

$10.45

build your own 9" thin crust pizza

9-BBQ CHICKEN

$12.95

BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper

9-BLAZER

$12.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage

9-BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery

9-CHICAGO FIRE

$13.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage

9-CHICKEN ARTICHOKE

$13.95

artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato

9-CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle

9-CLASSIC

$13.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage

9-GYRO

$13.95

tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese

9-HAWAIIAN

$14.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle

9-ITALIAN STALLION

$13.95

alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage

9-MARGARITA

$12.95

pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella

9-MEATLOVER

$14.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

9-MEDITERRANEAN

$13.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper

9-PHILLY

$13.95

9-SINGLE GUY

$14.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage

9-STREET PUB SIX

$14.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage

9-TACO

$14.95

nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips

9-VEGGIE PUB SIX

$12.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive

9-WESTSIDE

$14.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops

12" PIZZA

12-BYO

$12.95

build your own 12" thin crust pizza

12-BBQ CHICKEN

$16.95

BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper

12-BLAZER

$16.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage

12-BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery

12-CHICAGO FIRE

$17.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage

12-CHICKEN ARTICHOKE

$17.95

artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato

12-CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle

12-CLASSIC

$17.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage

12-GYRO

$17.95

tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese

12-HAWAIIAN

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle

12-ITALIAN STALLION

$17.95

alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage

12-MARGARITA

$16.95

pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella

12-MEATLOVER

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

12-MEDITERRANEAN

$17.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper

12-PHILLY

$17.95

12-SINGLE GUY

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage

12-STREET PUB SIX

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage

12-TACO

$18.95

nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips

12-VEGGIE PUB SIX

$16.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive

12-WESTSIDE

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops

16" PIZZA

16-BYO

$17.45

build your own 16" thin crust pizza

16-BBQ CHICKEN

$23.95

BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper

16-BLAZER

$23.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage

16-BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery

16-CHICAGO FIRE

$24.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage

16-CHICKEN ARTICHOKE

$24.95

artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato

16-CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle

16-CLASSIC

$24.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage

16-GYRO

$24.95

tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese

16-HAWAIIAN

$25.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle

16-ITALIAN STALLION

$24.95

alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage

16-MARGARITA

$23.95

pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella

16-MEATLOVER

$25.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

16-MEDITERRANEAN

$24.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper

16-PHILLY

$23.95

16-SINGLE GUY

$25.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage

16-STREET PUB SIX

$25.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage

16-TACO

$25.95

nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips

16-VEGGIE PUB SIX

$23.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive

16-WESTSIDE

$25.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops

12" PAN PIZZA

12-PAN BYO

$13.95

build your own 12" pan crust pizza

12-PAN BBQ CHICKEN

$17.95

BBQ base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onion, green pepper

12-PAN BLAZER

$17.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, spicy Italian sausage

12-PAN BUFFALO CHICKEN

$17.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, celery

12-PAN CHICAGO FIRE

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, fire roasted red pepper, cracked black pepper, spicy Italian sausage

12-PAN CHICKEN ARTICHOKE

$18.95

artichoke dip base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato

12-PAN CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$17.95

ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch dressing drizzle

12-PAN CLASSIC

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, garlic, Italian sausage

12-PAN GYRO

$18.95

tzatziki sauce base, mozzarella cheese, gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese

12-PAN HAWAIIAN

$19.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, red bell pepper, pineapple, cream cheese dollops, green onion, Thai chili sauce drizzle

12-PAN ITALIAN STALLION

$18.95

alfredo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, spinach, garlic, red bell pepper, Italian sausage

12-PAN MARGARITA

$17.95

pizza sauce base, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella

12-PAN MEATLOVER

$19.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

12-PAN MEDITERRANEAN

$18.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, mushroom, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, red bell pepper

12-PAN PHILLY

$18.95

12-PAN SINGLE GUY

$19.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, sauerkraut, garlic, jalapeno, Italian sausage

12-PAN STREET PUB SIX

$19.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olive, Italian sausage

12-PAN TACO

$19.95

nacho cheese base, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ground beef, yellow onion, black olive, tomato, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tortilla strips

12-PAN VEGGIE PUB SIX

$17.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, tomato, green olive, black olive

12-PAN WESTSIDE

$19.95

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, bacon, Italian sausage, cream cheese dollops

16" PAN PIZZA

16-PAN BYO

$18.45

16-PAN BBQ CHICKEN

$24.95

16-PAN BLAZER

$24.95

16-PAN BUFFALO CHICKEN

$24.95

16-PAN CHICAGO FIRE

$25.95

16-PAN CHICKEN ARTICHOKE

$25.95

16-PAN CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$24.95

16-PAN CLASSIC

$25.95

16-PAN GYRO

$25.95

16-PAN HAWAIIAN

$26.95

16-PAN ITALIAN STALLION

$25.95

16-PAN MARGARITA

$24.95

16-PAN MEATLOVER

$26.95

16-PAN MEDITERRANEAN

$25.95

16-PAN PHILLY

$25.95

16-PAN SINGLE GUY

$26.95

16-PAN STREET PUB SIX

$26.95

16-PAN TACO

$26.95

16-PAN VEGGIE PUB SIX

$24.95

16-PAN WESTSIDE

$26.95

SIDE SAUCES

SIDE 1000

$0.50

SIDE A-1

$0.50

SIDE ALFREDO

$1.00

SIDE BALSAMIC

$0.50

SIDE BBQ

$0.50

SIDE BLEU CHZ

$0.50

SIDE BUFF

$0.50

SIDE CAESAR

$0.50

SIDE CHIC FIRE

$0.50

SIDE CHIP MAYO

$0.50

SIDE CHIP SMOKE

$0.50

SIDE COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE CRM CHZ

$0.50

SIDE CSP

$0.50

SIDE DILL SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE DRAWN BUTTER

$0.50

SIDE FRENCH

$0.50

SIDE HJBBQ

$0.50

SIDE HNY MUST

$0.50

SIDE HNY SRIRACH

$0.50

SIDE ITALIAN

$0.50

SIDE MARINARA

$0.75

SIDE MAYO

$0.50

SIDE NACHO CHZ

$0.75

SIDE ORING SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE PARM GARLIC

$0.50

SIDE PICO

$0.50

SIDE PIZZA SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE RASP VIN

$0.50

SIDE SALSA

$0.75

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE SPCY ASIAN

$0.50

SIDE SPCY GARLIC

$0.50

SIDE SPCY Q

$0.50

SIDE SPCY RANCH

$0.50

SIDE SRIRACH BOURB

$0.50

SIDE TARTAR

$0.50

SIDE TERIYAKI

$0.50

SIDE THAI CHILI

$0.50

SIDE TZATZIKI

$0.50
