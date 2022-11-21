Main picView gallery

Chicago Waffles Madison

1,873 Reviews

$$

1104 W Madison St

Chicago, IL 60607

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Cinnamon Roll Waffle
Green Tea Wonut
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

Waffles

Original Belgian

$11.99

Bacon & Chicken Waffle

$15.49

Green Tea Waffle

$13.49

Heart Healthy Waffle

$14.99

Banana cream pie waffle

$13.49

Red Velvet Waffle

$13.99

Blueberry Cheesecake Waffle

$13.49

Waffle Flight

$16.99

Cheddar & Short Rib Waffle

$16.99

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$12.99

Liege Waffle

$11.49

Chicago’s Waffles Best

$15.99

Chocolate Waffle

$14.99

Waffle chicken sandwich

$14.99

Cookies and ice cream waffle

$13.49

Mexican Waffle

$13.49

Pumpkin Waffle

$12.99

Cinnamon Liege waffle

$12.99

Savory Liege waffle

$13.49

SP Bacon chicken waffle and Bloody Mary

$19.99

SP Pumpkin waffle and pumpkin hot coco

$19.99

Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Eggs Your Way

Eggs Your Way-1

$10.49

Eggs Your Way-2

$10.49

Corned Beef Hash Heaven

$16.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Healthy Breakfast 2x2x2

$12.49

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$15.99

Chop Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Ham Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$25.99

Counrty Fried Chx

$14.99

Omelettes

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$15.99

Build-your-own Omelette

$10.99

Denver Omelette

$15.99

Egg White Chicken Omelette

$16.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Meatlover Omelette

$16.99

Mediterranean Omelette

$16.49

Mexican Omelette

$13.99

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$17.99

Steak Omelette

$17.99

Three Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Vegetarian Omelette

$15.99

Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.99

Cinnamon Apple Pancakes

$11.99

Five Pancakes

$10.99

Nutella Pancakes

$11.99

Red Velvet Pancakes

$11.99

Very Berry Pancakes

$11.99

French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$12.99

Red Velvet French Toast

$12.99

French Toast Flight

$15.49

Crepes

Banana Nut Crepes

$11.95

Granny’s Special Crepes

$11.95

Red White & Blue Crepes

$11.95

Stuffed Crepes

$11.95

Half Orders

Half Egg & Breakfast Meat

$7.25

1/2 Bacon & Chicken Waffle

$9.25

1/2 Belgian Waffle

$6.25

1/2 Cheddar & Short Rib Waffle

$9.25

1/2 Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$7.25

1/2 Green Tea Waffle

$7.25

1/2 Heart Heathy Waffle

$8.49

1/2 Liege Waffle

$6.25

1/2 Red Velvet Waffle

$7.25

1/2 Savory Liege waffle

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$7.25

Cinnamon Short Stack

$7.25

Nutella Pancakes Short Stack

$7.25

Red Velvet Short Stack

$7.25

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.25

Very Berry Short Stack

$7.25

Sides

Bacon very crispy

$5.25

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.25

Breakfast potato

$4.85

Breakfast potatoes with onions

$4.85

Chicken Sausage

$5.49

Cup of fruits

$5.25

Oatmeal

$7.25

Onion Rings

$4.85

Short ribs 6oz cheddar and scallions

$8.25

Side 2 Eggs

$4.25

Side Bacon

$5.25

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.25

Side Chicken

$4.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.25

Side English Muffin

$2.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$8.25

Side Ham

$6.25

Side Maple Bacon Breakfast Sausage

$6.25

Side Pancakes

$3.99

Side Sausage Links

$5.49

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$6.25

Side Turkey Sausage Patties

$5.25

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.99

Waffle Fries

$4.49

Yogurt & Granola

$7.25

Skillets

BBQ pulled pork hash skillet

$16.99

Build your own skillet

$10.99

Fresh Garden Skillet

$16.25

Healthy Breakfast Skillet

$17.99

Maple Bacon Sausage Skillet

$17.99

Meatlover’s Skillet

$17.99

Mexican Skillet

$17.49

Shakshuka

$15.99

Short rib skillet

$17.99

Steak Skillet

$17.99

Tri color Quinoa

$17.99

On The Beny Side

Duck Benedict

$17.99

Florentino Beny

$15.49

Irish Beny

$15.49

Original Beny

$12.99

Salmon Benedict

$16.99

Waffle Benedict

$18.49

Waffle Benedict Trio

$20.99

South Of The Border

Breakfast Burrito

$14.49

Chicken Flautas

$12.99

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Huevos Ranchenos

$13.99

Steak quesadilla

$15.99

Veggie quesadilla

$12.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLT

$11.99

Chitown Burger

$16.99

Grilled Cheese

$11.49

Ham N Bacon Sandwich

$14.99

Impossible Burger

$15.99

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$14.99

Old School Burger

$15.99

Panini Caprese

$13.95

Panini Pesto Chicken

$13.95

Panini Turkey Club

$13.95

Pepper And Egg Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled chipotle chicken sandwich

$15.99

San Francisco Chicken

$16.99

Smoked salmon sandwich

$14.99

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Salads

Waffles Chop Salad

$15.49

Spinach Salad

$15.49

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.49

Cobb’s Best Salad

$15.49

Specials

Chocolate pancakes with ice cream

$10.95

Cookies and ice cream waffles

$12.95

Smoked salmon sandwich

$11.99

Toast Flight

$14.25

Wonuts

Belgin Wonut

$6.99

Red Velvet Wonut

$6.99

Liege Wonut

$6.99

Green Tea Wonut

$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Waffles

$6.99

Kids 1 Egg with Bacon & Potatoes

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$6.99

Kids Beverages

Kids Coke

$2.50

Kids Sprite

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.25

Kids Chocolate milk

$2.25

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Kids Tomato Juice

$2.50

Sodas

Pibb

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Juices

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Orange juice craft

$13.99

Coffees & Teas

Coffee

$3.99

Espresso

$2.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Latte

$4.99

Mocha

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Whole Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Skim Milk

$3.50

Brewed Mighty Leaf Iced Tea

$4.99

Hot Tea

$4.50

Doppio

$3.00

Americano

$3.99

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Iced latte

$4.99

ALCOHOL BEVERAGES

Angel's Envy

$14.95

Berry Mojito

$13.95

Between the sheets

$13.95

BLOODY MARY

$12.99

Blue Hawaiian

$13.95

Blue MoFo

$15.95

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.95

BOTTLE OF PROSECCO

$28.95

Bulleit

$8.95

Casamigos blanco

$8.95

Casamigos mezcal

$12.95

Casamigos reposado

$10.95

Champagne Moet & Chandon

$79.95

Chicago Waffles cafe Martini

$13.95

Chocolate Margarita

$13.95

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$11.95

Cognac Margarita

$14.45

Domestic beer

$4.95

Don Julio anejo

$12.95

DON JULIO BLANCO

$7.95

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$9.95

Esmudy Pina

$13.95

GIN COCTAIL

$10.95

Glenlivet 12 years

$9.95

GLENMORANGE 10 YEARS SINGLE MALT

$9.95

HENDRICK'S

$7.95

Hennessy VSOP

$11.95

Hennessy XO

$24.95

High Noon

$5.95

Horchata

$10.95

Imported beer

$4.95

IRISH COFFEE

$11.95

JACK DANIELS

$8.95

Jack Daniels and Coke

$10.95

JAMESON

$8.95

Jefferson Ocean Aged

$15.95

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL

$8.95

Johnnie Walker Red label

$8.95

KETEL ONE

$7.95

Kyiv mule

$10.95

Long Island

$15.95

Macallan double cask

$15.95

Mai Tai

$10.95

MAKERS MARK

$8.95

Mezqual Raspberry

$15.95

MICHELADAS

$8.95

MIMOSA

$8.95

MOJITO

$11.95

Old fashioned

$12.95

Old Forester 1920

$13.95

PALOMA

$10.95

Patron anejo

$11.95

Patron blanco

$7.95

Patron reposado

$9.95

Peach Martini

$13.95

Pierre Ferrand 10 generations

$9.95

Pineapple Margarita

$13.95

Pink Senorita

$13.95

Pisoni Limoncello

$7.95

Pumpkin Cafe Martini

$13.95

Pumpkin Liqueur

$3.99

Pumpkin Liqueur Hot Coco

$10.95

Pumpkin Monster

$14.95

Remy Martin VSOP

$9.95

SCREWDRIVER

$10.95

Shot of Bailey's or Kahlua

$4.95

Spicy cucumber margarita

$13.95

Strawberry Margarita

$13.95

TEMPLTON RYE

$8.95

TITO'S

$7.95

Winter Beauty

$13.95

WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON

$8.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Chicago Waffles is known for serving up creative waffles, colorful pancakes, bold burgers and magical cocktails. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1104 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

