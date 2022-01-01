Main picView gallery

Chicago Waffles- Oak Park 726 Lake Street

review star

No reviews yet

726 Lake Street

Oak Park, IL 60301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Waffles

Bacon & Chicken Waffle

$15.49

Banana cream pie waffle

$13.49

Blueberry cheesecake waffle

$13.49

Cheddar & Short Rib Waffle

$16.99

Chicago’s Waffles Best

$15.99

Chocolate Waffle

$14.99

Cinnamon Liege waffle

$12.99

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$12.99

Cookies and Ice Cream Waffle

$13.49

Green Tea Waffle

$13.49

Heart Healthy Waffle

$14.99

Liege Waffle

$11.49

Mexican Waffle

$13.49

Original Belgian

$11.99

Pumpkin waffle

$12.99

Red Velvet Waffle

$13.99

Savory Liege waffle

$13.49

SP Bacon chicken waffle and Bloody Mary

$19.99

SP Pumpkin waffles with pumpkin liqueur hot coco

$19.99

Waffle chicken sandwich

$14.99

Waffle Flight

$16.99

Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Eggs Your Way

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$15.99

Chop Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Corned Beef Hash Heaven

$16.99

Country Fried Chicken

$14.99

Eggs Your Way-1

$10.49

Eggs Your Way-2

$10.49

Ham Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Healthy Breakfast 2x2x2

$12.49

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$25.99

Omelettes

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$15.99

Build-your-own Omelette

$10.99

Denver Omelette

$15.99

Egg white chicken Omelette

$16.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Mediterranean Omelette

$16.49

Mexican Omelette

$13.99

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$17.99

Steak Omelette

$17.99

Three Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Vegetarian Omelette

$15.99

Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.99

Cinnamon Apple Pancakes

$11.99

Five Pancakes

$10.99

Nutella Pancakes

$11.99

Red Velvet Pancakes

$11.99

Very Berry Pancakes

$11.99

French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$12.99

Red Velvet French Toast

$12.99

VERY BERRY FRENCH TOAST

$14.49

French Toast Flight

$15.49

Crepes

Red White & Blue Crepes

$11.75

Granny’s Special Crepes

$11.75

Stuffed Crepes

$11.75

Banana Nut Crepes

$11.75

Half Orders

1/2 Bacon & Chicken Waffle

$9.25

1/2 Belgian Waffle

$6.25

1/2 Cheddar & Short Rib Waffle

$9.25

1/2 Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$7.25

1/2 Green Tea Waffle

$7.25

1/2 Heart Heathy Waffle

$8.25

1/2 Liege Waffle

$6.25

1/2 Red Velvet Waffle

$7.25

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$7.25

Cinnamon Short Stack

$7.25

Half Egg & Breakfast Meat

$7.25

Red Velvet Short Stack

$7.25

Savory Liege waffle

$6.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.25

Very Berry Short Stack

$7.25

Sides

Bacon very crispy

$5.25

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.25

Breakfast potato

$4.85

Breakfast potatoes with onions

$4.85

Chicken sausage

$5.49

cup of fruits

$5.25

Oatmeal

$7.25

Onions rings

$4.85

Short rib 6oz cheddar and scallions

$8.25

Side 2 Eggs

$4.49

Side Bacon

$5.25

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.25

Side Chicken

$5.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.25

Side English Muffin

$2.49

Side Fresh Fruit

$8.25

Side Ham

$6.25

Side Maple Bacon Breakfast Sausage

$6.25

Side Pancakes

$4.99

Side Sausage Links

$5.49

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.49

Side Turkey Sausage Patties

$5.25

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.99

waffle fries

$4.85

Yogurt & Granola

$7.25

Skillets

BBQ pull pork skillet

$16.99

BUILD YOUR OWN SKILLET

$10.99

Fresh Garden Skillet

$16.25

Healthy Breakfast Skillet

$17.99

Maple Bacon Sausage Skillet

$17.99

Meatlover’s Skillet

$17.99

Mexican Skillet

$17.49

Shakshuka

$15.99

Short rib skillet

$17.99

Steak Skillet

$17.99

Tri color Quinoa

$17.99

On The Beny Side

Duck Benedict

$17.99

Florentino Beny

$15.49

Irish Beny

$15.49

Original Beny

$12.99

Salmon Benedict

$16.99

Waffle Benedict

$18.49

Waffle Benedict Trio

$20.99

South Of The Border

Breakfast Burrito

$14.49

Chicken Flautas

$12.99

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Huevos Ranchenos

$13.99

Steak Quesadilla

$15.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLT

$11.99

Chitown Burger

$16.99

Grilled Cheese

$11.49

Ham and bacon sandwich

$14.99

Impossible burger

$15.99

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$14.49

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$14.99

Old School Burger

$15.99

Pepper and egg sandwich

$13.99

Pulled chipotle chicken sandwich

$15.95

San Francisco Chicken

$16.99

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Salads

Waffles Chop Salad

$15.49

Spinach Salad

$15.49

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.49

Cobb’s Best Salad

$15.49

Special

Ham Steak & Eggs

$9.99

Bacon & Chicken Waffle

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Waffles

$6.99

Kids 1 Egg with Bacon & Potatoes

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$6.99

Kids Beverages

Kids Coke

$2.50

Kids Sprite

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.25

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Kids Tomato Juice

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Sodas

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Mr. Pibb

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Grape Fruit Juice

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Orange juice craft

$13.99

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Coffees & Teas

Coffee

$3.99

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.99

Latte

$4.99

Mocha

$4.99

Americano

$3.99

Doppio

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Whole Milk

$3.75

Skim Milk

$3.75

Brewed Mighty Leaf Iced Tea

$4.99

Hot Tea

$4.75

Iced Americano

$3.99

Iced coffee

$3.99

Iced Latte

$4.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Chocolate milk

$3.75

ALCOHOL BEVERAGES

Baily's or Kahlua shot

$4.95

BERRY MOJITO

$13.95

Between the sheets

$13.95

Between the sheets

$13.95

BLOODY MARY

$12.99

Blue MoFo

$15.95

BLUEBERRY MOJITO

$13.95

Bombay Sapphire

$6.95

Bottle of Prosecco

$28.95

Bottle of red wine

$19.95

Bottle of white wine

$19.95

BOURBON

$8.95

Bulleit bourbon

$8.95

Chicago Waffles cafe Martini

$13.95

Chocolate Margarita

$13.95

Classic Margarita

$11.95

CLASSIC MOJITO

$13.95

Cognac Margarita

$14.45

Domestic beer

$5.45

Don Julio anejo

$12.95

Don Julio blanco

$7.95

Don Julio reposado

$9.95

GLASS OF WINE

$6.95

Glenlivet 12 years

$8.95

Glenmorange 10 years Single Malt

$8.95

Hendrick's

$7.95

Hennessy XO

$22.95

Hennesy VSOP

$9.95

High Noon

$5.95

Horchata

$9.95

Imported beer

$5.45

IRISH COFFEE

$11.95

jack Daniels

$7.95

Jack Daniels and Coke

$9.95

jameson

$7.95

Jefferson Ocean Aged

$15.95

Long Island

$15.95

Mai Tai

$10.95

Makers Mark

$7.95

Mexican Mojito

$11.95

MICHELADA

$8.95

MIMOSA

$8.95

Mojito

$13.95

Moscow Mule

$10.95

Old Fashioned

$12.95

Old Forester 1920

$12.95

PALOMA

$10.95

Patron anejo

$9.95

Patron blanco

$6.95

Patron reposado

$7.95

PINA COLADA

$9.95

Pineapple Margarita

$13.95

Pumpkin Cafe Martini

$13.95

Pumpkin liqueur

$3.99

Pumpkin Liqueur Hot Coco

$10.95

Pumpkin Monster

$14.95

Remy Martin VSOP

$9.95

SCREWDRIVER

$9.95

Spicy cucumber margarita

$13.95

Strawberry Margarita

$13.95

Templeton Rye

$7.95

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.95

The Macallan double cask

$15.95

Tito's

$5.95

Winter Beauty

$13.95

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chicago Waffles is known for serving up creative waffles, colorful pancakes, bold burgers and magical cocktails. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

726 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60301

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amerikas - Nuevo Latino
orange star4.6 • 942
734 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Sagano Sushi - 731 Lake St
orange starNo Reviews
731 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Grape Leaves Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 785
129 s oak park ave Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Citrine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Oak Park Ave Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Fritzi's Delicatessen - 113 North Oak Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
113 North Oak Park Avenue Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Q-BBQ Oak Park
orange star4.6 • 1,181
124 N. Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Park

Maya del Sol
orange star4.7 • 3,320
144 South Oak Park Ave Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Q-BBQ Oak Park
orange star4.6 • 1,181
124 N. Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Amerikas - Nuevo Latino
orange star4.6 • 942
734 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Surf's Up - Oak Park
orange star4.4 • 734
6427 North Ave Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Wild Onion Tied House - Oak Park
orange star4.2 • 372
1111 South Blvd Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Kalamata Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 258
105 N Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Park
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston