Main picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Chicago Waffles - Willowbrook 10S642 Kingery Highway

review star

No reviews yet

10S642 Kingery Highway

WILLOWBROOK, IL 60527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Turkey Sausage Patties
Bacon very crispy
Chicken Flautas

Waffles

Bacon & Chicken Waffle

$9.99

Banana cream pie waffle

$11.95

Blueberry Cheesecake Waffle

$10.99

Cheddar & Short Rib Waffle

$14.95

Chicago’s Waffles Best

$12.99

Chocolate Waffle

$12.99

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$9.99

Cookie and ice cream waffle

$11.99

Green Tea Waffle

$9.99

Heart Healthy Waffle

$11.99

Liege Waffle

$10.99

Mexican Waffle

$10.99

Original Belgian

$8.99

Pumkin Waffle

$12.99

Red Velvet Waffle

$10.99

SP Bacon Chicken waffle and Bloody Mary

$19.99

SP Pumkin waffle and pumpkin liqueur hot coco

$19.99

Waffle Flight

$13.99

Waffle Sandwich

$11.99

Eggs Your Way

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$13.99

Chop Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Corned Beef Hash Heaven

$13.99

Counrty Fried Chx

$12.99

Eggs Your Way-1

$8.99

Eggs Your Way-2

$8.99

Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Healthy Breakfast 2x2x2

$9.99

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$21.99

Omelettes

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$12.99

Build-your-own Omelette

$8.99

Denver Omelette

$12.99

Egg White Chicken Omelette

$13.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Mediterranean Omelette

$13.50

Mexican Omelette

$12.95

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$15.99

Steak Omelette

$15.99

Three Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.99

Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99

Cinnamon Apple Pancakes

$9.99

Five Pancakes

$8.99

Nutella Pancakes

$9.99

Red Velvet Pancakes

$9.99

Very Berry Pancakes

$9.99

French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$10.50

French Toast Flight

$12.99

Red Velvet French Toast

$10.99

Crepes

Banana Nut Crepes

$9.50

Granny’s Special Crepes

$9.50

Red White & Blue Crepes

$9.50

Stuffed Crepes

$9.50

Half Orders

Half Egg & Breakfast Meat

$5.99

1/2 Bacon & Chicken Waffle

$7.99

1/2 Belgian Waffle

$4.50

1/2 Cheddar & Short Rib Waffle

$7.99

1/2 Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$5.50

1/2 Green Tea Waffle

$5.50

1/2 Heart Heathy Waffle

$6.99

1/2 Liege Waffle

$4.99

1/2 Red Velvet Waffle

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$5.99

Cinnamon Short Stack

$5.99

Nutella Pancakes Short Stack

$5.99

Red Velvet Short Stack

$5.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.99

Very Berry Short Stack

$5.99

Sides

Bacon very crispy

$3.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.99

Breakfast potato

$3.99

Breakfast potatoes with onions

$3.99

Cup of fruits

$4.99

Oatmeal

$6.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Short ribs 6oz with cheddar and scallions

$6.99

Side 2 Eggs

$4.25

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Side Chicken

$4.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Side English Muffin

$1.95

Side Fresh Fruit

$7.99

Side Ham

$4.99

Side Maple Bacon Breakfast Sausage

$4.99

Side Pancakes

$3.99

Side Sausage Links

$3.99

Side Toast

$1.95

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Side Turkey Sausage Patties

$3.99

Smoked Salmon Plate

$12.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Yogurt & Granola

$6.99

Chicken sausage

$4.99

Skillets

BBQ pulled pork skillet

$13.99

Build your own skillet

$8.99

Fresh Garden Skillet

$13.50

Healthy Breakfast Skillet

$14.99

Maple Bacon Sausage Skillet

$14.99

Meatlover’s Skillet

$14.99

Mexican Skillet

$14.50

Shakshuka

$12.99

Short rib skillet

$14.99

Steak Skillet

$14.99

Tri color Quinoa

$14.99

On The Beny Side

Duck Benedict

$15.99

Florentino Beny

$12.50

Irish Beny

$12.50

Original Beny

$9.99

Salmon Benedict

$13.99

Waffle Benedict

$15.50

Waffle Benedict Trio

$19.99

South Of The Border

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Chicken Flautas

$11.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Huevos Ranchenos

$11.99

Steak quesadilla

$13.99

Veggie quesadilla

$10.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLT

$10.99

Chitown Burger

$15.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Ham and bacon sandwich

$12.99

Impossible Burger

$13.50

Monte Cristo sandwich

$13.99

Old School Burger

$13.50

Pepper and egg sandwich

$12.99

Pulled chipotle chicken sandwich

$13.50

Pulled pork sandwich

$13.50

San Francisco Chicken

$15.50

Smoked salmon sandwich

$12.50

Turkey Burger

$12.50

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Cobb’s Best Salad

$12.99

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Waffles Chop Salad

$12.99

Specials

SP Bacon Chicken Waffle

$7.99

SP Ham & eggs

$7.99

Waffle & mimosa

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Waffles

$5.99

Kids 1 Egg with Bacon & Potatoes

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$5.99

Kids Beverages

Kids Coke

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Kids Tomato Juice

$2.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Juices

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Orange juice craft

$12.99

Coffees & Teas

Iced Tea

$2.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Coffee

$3.99

Doppio

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Latte

$4.99

Mocha

$4.99

Skim Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Whole Milk

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Americano

$4.99

Iced Americano

$4.99

Iced Latte

$4.99

ALCOHOL BEVERAGES

BLOODY MARY

$12.99

Blue MoFo

$15.95

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.95

BOTTLE OF PROSECCO

$28.95

Chicago Waffles cafe Martini

$11.95

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$11.95

Domestic beer

$3.99

Don Julio anejo

$12.95

Don Julio blanco

$7.95

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$9.95

Glenlivet 12 years

$9.95

Hennessy VSOP

$11.95

Imported beer

$4.99

IRISH COFFEE

$11.95

JACK DANIELS

$8.95

JAMESON

$8.95

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL

$8.95

Knob Creek Rye

$8.95

Kyiv mule

$10.95

Long Island

$15.95

Mai Tai

$10.95

MIMOSA

$8.95

MOJITO

$13.95

Old fashioned

$12.95

Old Forester 1920

$13.95

PALOMA

$10.95

Patron anejo

$11.95

Patron blanco

$7.95

Patron reposado

$9.95

Pineapple Margarita

$13.95

Pumpkin Cafe Martini

$13.95

Pumpkin Liqueur

$3.99

Pumpkin Liqueur Hot Coco

$10.95

Pumpkin Monster

$14.95

SCREWDRIVER

$8.95

Shot of Bailey's or Kahlua

$4.95

Strawberry Margarita

$13.95

TITO'S

$6.95

Winter Beauty

$13.95

WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON

$8.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Chicago Waffles is known for serving up creative waffles, colorful pancakes, bold burgers and magical cocktails. Come in and enjoy!

Location

10S642 Kingery Highway, WILLOWBROOK, IL 60527

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DIGS on CANAL - Downtown Lemont
orange starNo Reviews
316 Canal Street Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale
orange starNo Reviews
29 E 1st Street Hinsdale, IL 60521
View restaurantnext
DJ's Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 340
222 E Chicago Ave Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Neat Kitchen + Bar - 246 N Cass Ave
orange starNo Reviews
246 N Cass Ave Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Tavern On Lagrange - Countryside, IL
orange starNo Reviews
5403 S Lagrange Countryside, IL 60525
View restaurantnext
Vie
orange star4.7 • 669
4471 Lawn Ave Western Springs, IL 60558
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WILLOWBROOK

Wok n Fire - Burr Ridge
orange star4.3 • 2,404
590 Village Center Dr Burr Ridge, IL 60527
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Burr Ridge
orange star4.6 • 1,001
705 Village Center Dr Burr Ridge, IL 60527
View restaurantnext
Stats Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 329
7201 Kingery Hwy WILLOWBROOK, IL 60527
View restaurantnext
Stix & Stones Wood Fired Pizza - 505 Village Center Dr
orange star4.1 • 249
505 Village Center Dr Burr Ridge, IL 60527
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WILLOWBROOK
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston