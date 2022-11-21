Breakfast & Brunch
American
Chicago Waffles - Willowbrook 10S642 Kingery Highway
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Chicago Waffles is known for serving up creative waffles, colorful pancakes, bold burgers and magical cocktails. Come in and enjoy!
10S642 Kingery Highway, WILLOWBROOK, IL 60527
