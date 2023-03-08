Chicago Wings Around the World 108 E 47th St

  • Home
Wingz And Fries

10pc With Fries (2 Flavors)

$13.75

20pc With Fries (3 Flavors)

$26.75

6 Wings With Fries (1 Flavor)

$9.75

15pc With Fries (2 Flavors)

$18.75

20 Pieces (4 Flavors)

$26.00

30 Pieces (4 Flavors)

$42.00

50 Pieces (4 Flavors)

$80.00

100 Pieces (4 Flavors)

$176.00

200 Pieces (4 Flavors)

$350.00

Chicken Tenders

3 Piece Tender

$8.00

5 Piece Tender (1 Flavor)

$9.50

10 Piece Tender (2 Flavors)

$17.50

20 Piece Tenders (2 Flavors)

$27.00

Fish and Chips

CatFish Dinner

$14.00

4 Piece Fish Dinner

$14.00

6 Piece Fish Dinner

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$3.00

2 Pc Fish 3 Shrimp

$14.00

4 Pc Fish 4 Shrimp

$19.00

6 Pc Fish 5 Shrimp

$20.00

3pc Perch Fish

$13.00

7 Jumbo Shrimps W Fries

$13.00

Salad

Honey Jerk Salad

$9.99

Bangin Ranch Salad

$9.99

Parm- Garlic Salad

$9.99

Jango Salad

$9.99

Jerk Salad

$12.25

Ranch Salad

$9.99

Jalapeno Salad

$9.99

Parm- Jalapeno Salad

$9.99

Rude Boy Jerk

Jerk Chicken Fries

$11.25

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$11.25

Jerk Wrap

$12.00

Jerk Loaded Potato

$10.99

Jerk Loaded Potato With Chicken Or Shrimp

$13.99

Specials

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Hush Puppy

$3.99

Side Chicks

Fries

$3.99

4 Pc Mozzarella Stick

$4.00

6 Pc Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Okra

$5.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Water

$1.75

Soda

$1.75

Juice

$2.75

Can Pop

$1.25

Desserts

Lemon Cake

$5.00

Small Taffy Grape Platter

$55.00

C.W.A.W. Kids Meal

2 Piece Chicken Tenders Only One Flavor

$7.00

4 PCS Wingz W/ Fries

$7.00

Chicken Rings

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
108 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653

