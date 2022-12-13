Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicago Dog & Co

review star

No reviews yet

1113 W State Rd 436

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Order Again

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Dogs

Chicago Dog

$5.00

Vienna all beef Hot Dog, topped with mustard, tomato, diced onions, relish, pickle, sport pepper, and celery salt

Polish Sausage

$5.00

Vienna all beef polish sausage, topped with mustard, diced onion, and relish

Maxwell Street Style Polish

$6.00

Vienna all beef polish sausage, deep fried, and topped with mustard, sauteed onions, and sport peppers

Ditka Dog

$8.00

Vienna 1/3 lb all beef spicy polish sausage, deep fried, and topped with mustard, sauteed onions, and sport peppers

Fire Dog

$7.00

Vienna all beef polish sausage, deep fried, and topped with our house-made fire sauce, and sauteed onions

Chili Dog

$4.50

Vienna all beef hot dog topped with chili (no Beans)

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Vienna all beef hot dog topped with chili (no Beans) and cheese sauce

Veggie Dog

$5.00

Feild Roast veggie dog

Plain Dog

$3.25

Vienna all beef hot dog

Cheese Dog

$4.50

Hot Dog No Bun

$1.50

Hot Dog Combo Box

$11.00

Burgers

Single Smash burger

$5.00

A single beef patty smashed thin, topped with melted american cheese and sauteed onions

Double Smash Burger

$6.00

2 Beef patties smashed thin, topped with melted american cheese and sauteed onions

Triple Smash

$8.00

3 beef patties smashed thin, topped with melted american cheese and sauteed onions

Home Run

$12.00

4 beef patties smashed thin, topped meleted american cheese and with our house-made bacon jam, French fries, Spicy giadiniera relish, and fried pickle chips

Chili Cheese Double

$8.00

2 Beef patties smashed thin, topped with melted american cheese, Chili, and Cheese sauce

Spicy Double

$8.00

2 beef patties, topped with our house-made spicy cheese sauce

4 Cheese Triple

$9.00

3 Beef pattiessmashed thin, topped with american, Provolone, Swiss, and Pepper Jack cheeses

Italian Smash

$9.00

A single beef patty smashed thin and topped with melted american cheese, and our house-made italian beef, Cheese sauce, and your choice of mild or spicy giardiniera or sweet peppers

Ditka Burger

$12.00

Our house-made Ditka dog burger, topped with sport pepper glaze, mild giardiniera cheese sauce, and onion straws

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$8.00

Seasond top round, sliced thin and topped with our house-made mild or spicy giardiniera relish or sweet peppers

Italian Sausage Spicy

$7.00

Italian pork sausage topped with sauteed onions and peppers

Italian Sausage and Beef Combo

$10.00

Italian pork sausage topped with our Italian beef and house-made giardiniera relish or sweet peppers

Chicago Steak

$9.00

Italian beef served with sauteed onions and peppers and topped with cheese sauce

Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.00

Deep fried breaded boneless pork loin topped with mustard and sauteed onions

Italian Sausage Mild

$7.00

Italian pork sausage topped with sauteed onions and peppers

Fries

French Fries

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Sweet potato Fries

$3.00

Chili Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Spicy Cheese Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots Cheese

$4.00

Tater Tots Chilli

$4.00

Chilli Cheese Tater Tots

$5.00

Poutine

$7.00

Other

Tamales

$3.00

Supreme 4 Bunch beef tamales

Pepperoni Pizza Puff

$4.00

Iltaco Pizza Puff; Choice of sausage, 4-cheese, or pepperoni

Sausage Pizza Puff

$4.00

Cheese Pizza Puff

$4.00

Cornbread Chili Bowl

$6.00

Side Cup

Side Cup

Catering

9:1 N/C Hot Dog 10qty

$20.00

9:1 Skinless Hot Dog 10qty

$20.00

5:1 Skinless Polish 10qty

$25.00

3:1 Ditka Dog 5qty

$30.00

Field Roast Veggie Dog 8qty

$16.00

Bulk / Catering

9:1 N/C Hot Dog 10qty

$20.00

9:1 Skinless Hot Dog 10qty

$20.00

5:1 Skinless Polish 10qty

$25.00

3:1 Ditka Dog 5qty

$30.00

Field Roast Veggie Dog 8qty

$16.00

Poppy Seed Buns

$10.00

Italian Sausage 20qty

Italian Bread 15qty

$20.00

Italian Beef 5lbs

$60.00

Gonella Bread 6qty

$8.00

Au Jus 1/2gal

$5.00

Mild Giardiniera

$6.00+

Spicy Giardiniera

$6.00+

Sweet Peppers

$6.00+

Neon Green Relish 32oz

$14.00

Diced Onions 32oz

$6.00

Sport 32oz

$16.00

Picke Spear 32oz

$10.00

Sliced Tomato 32oz

$10.00

Mustard Packets 30qty

$3.00

Celery Salt 8oz

$4.00

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Sauerkraut

$5.00+

Cheese Whiz 6.5lbs

$35.00

Vienna Chilli 4lbs

$25.00

Fire Sauce 16oz

$12.00

Sport Peppers 8 Oz

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Bringing Windy City eats, in the sunshine and heat

Location

1113 W State Rd 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Directions

