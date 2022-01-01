  • Home
  • /
  • Mesa
  • /
  • Chicagoland Hotdogs & More - 1900 W Chandler Blvd Ste 15-203
A map showing the location of Chicagoland Hotdogs & More 1900 W Chandler Blvd Ste 15-203View gallery

Chicagoland Hotdogs & More 1900 W Chandler Blvd Ste 15-203

review star

No reviews yet

1152 North Power Road

Mesa, AZ 85205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Vienna Beef Hot Dogs

Vienna Beef Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$4.49+

Cheese Dog

$4.99+

Chili Dog

$5.19+

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.59+

Ditka Hot Sausage 1/3 lb

$9.29

Fire Dog

$6.99

Polish Sausage

$6.99

Veggie Hot Dog

$7.99

Vienna Italian Beef Sandwiches

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.49

BBQ Beef

$9.49

Meatball

$8.19

Cheezy Beef

$10.99

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$8.99

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo

$13.99

Bratwurst

$8.49

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$5.99+

Cheese Burger

$6.99+

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$7.99+

Western Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.99+

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99+

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Gyros

Gyros

$8.99

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken

Chicken Nuggets

$3.49+

Original Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast added with BBQ Sauce and Grilled Onions.

Americana Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast added with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.

Oriental Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast added with a Teriyaki Glaze.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast added with Blackened Cajun Spice.

Alpine Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Breast added with Mushroom & Swiss Cheese.

Italiano Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Breast added with Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Breast added with Bacon and American Cheese.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Corn Dogs

Vienna Beef Corn Dog

$4.29

Mini Corn Dogs

$3.49+

Sliders

Regular Slider

$2.29

Slider with Cheese

$2.39

3 Pack

$6.29

4 Pack

$8.49

6 Pack

$11.99

Western Bacon Cheese Slider

$3.69

French Fries

French Fries

$2.69+

Cheese Fries

$3.49+

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.49+

Cajun French Fries

$2.99+

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Side Orders

Pizza Puff

$3.99

Cup of Chili

$4.49

Fried Mushrooms

$3.59+

Fried Zucchini

$3.59+

Sampler

$5.49+

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Tamale

$2.29

Tamale Supreme with Chili & Cheese

$3.99

Mozzarella Cheese Stick

$2.49+

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$5.49

Comes with small fries and choice of juice.

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.49

Comes with small fries and choice of juice.

Vienna Beef Corn Dog

$6.99

Comes with small fries and choice of juice.

Slider

$5.49

Comes with small fries and choice of juice.

Extras

BBQ

$1.00

Cheese Side

$1.00

Chili Side

$1.00

Cooked Bell Peppers

$1.00

Extra Meatball

$1.50

Hot Giardiniera

$1.00

Mild Giardiniera

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sweet & Sour

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Tzatziki

$1.00

Shakes & Malts

Shake

$4.19

Malt

$4.19

Float

$3.49

Cup of Ice Cream

$2.99

Pringles

Pringles

$2.00

Specials

Basket

$6.69+

Drinks

Green River

$2.75

Pop (Soda)

$2.19+

Bottled Water

$1.19

Gatorade

$2.39+

Juice Box

$0.99

Soda Can

$1.59

Secret Menu

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo Bowl

$11.99

Chili Boat

$3.39

Gym (Jim) Shoe

$12.49

Gyro Burger

$8.99

Gyro Salad

$8.99

Italian Beef Bowl

$8.19

Jalapeno Poppers

$2.99

Meat Lovers Bowl

$13.99

Pizza Burger

$7.99

Pizza Puff Supreme

$4.99

Polynesian

$7.99

The Big Baby

$9.99

The Freddy

$9.49

The Mother in Law

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A little something from The Windy City!

Location

1152 North Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85205

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Willy's - Viewpoint
orange star4.1 • 253
650 N Hawes Rd Mesa, AZ 85207
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Mesa-Power Road
orange starNo Reviews
2837 N Power Rd Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
Nando's Mexican Cafe - Mesa
orange star4.3 • 795
6715 E. McDowell Rd Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
What's Crackin Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
6663 E Mcdowell Rd,Ste 101 Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 11 - Red Mountain
orange star4.6 • 1,949
5910 E Longbow Pkwy Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
B's Fiesta Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1157 N Ellsworth Rd #102 Mesa, AZ 85207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mesa

Princess Food and Deli
orange star4.7 • 4,756
2620 W Broadway Rd Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Worth Takeaway - Downtown Mesa
orange star5.0 • 2,359
218 West Main Street Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,073
6451 E Southern Ave Mesa, AZ 85206
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 11 - Red Mountain
orange star4.6 • 1,949
5910 E Longbow Pkwy Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,532
2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18 Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
orange star4.4 • 1,293
1947 N Lindsay Rd Mesa, AZ 85213
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mesa
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston