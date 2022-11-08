NEW Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles - Chicago 3947 South King Drive
Chicken & Waffles
Aunt Joyce's
Your choice of 1/4 dark fried chicken, 3 wings, 2 pieces white, 2 chicken sausages or turkey bacon served with a waffle, grits or rice and 2 eggs
Kisha’s Creation
2 fried or grilled catfish fillets with a waffle, grits or rice and 2 eggs.
Monique’s Love
Fried chicken breast and your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, potato salad or fries
Sir Glen
2 chicken sausages, 2 waffles and 2 eggs
The Betty Lou
Breast, wing, leg and thigh or choose all white with 2 breasts and 2 wings (no substitutions), comes with 2 waffles
The Darnell
2 fried or grilled catfish fillets with your choice of one of the following: waffle, potato salad or fries
The Saint & Carol
Choose 1/4th dark fried chicken, 3 wings or breast and wing with 2 waffles
Tonya's Choice
Your choice of 3 wings, Breast and Wing, Leg & thigh or 2 Grilled Boneless Thighs with your choice of waffle, potato salad or fries.
The Jimmy L
Fried chicken gizzards, livers or giblets served with your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, potato salad or fries
Omelets & Skillets
June Bear
5 egg chicken sausage omelet served with melted cheese and your choice of one of the following: waffle, home fries or fries
The Rosemary
5 egg grilled or fried chicken omelet served with melted cheese and your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, home fries or fries
Evelyn’s Eggstasy
5 egg veggie omelet served with cheese, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, home fries or fries
Eric's Eggcelent Skillet
Home fried potatoes, eggs, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, cheddar or mozzarella cheese and your choice of chicken, turkey bacon or chicken sausage and wheat or white toast
Soul Food Specials
Grilled Thigh Dinner (2 Piece)
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)
Fried Chicken Dinner Dark (2 Piece)
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread in