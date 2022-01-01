NEW Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles - Oak Park 543 Madison Street
No reviews yet
543 Madison Street
Oak Park, IL 60302
Chicken & Waffles
Aunt Joyce's
Your choice of 1/4 dark fried chicken, 3 wings, 2 pieces white, 2 chicken sausages or turkey bacon served with a waffle, grits or rice and 2 eggs
Kisha’s Creation
2 fried or grilled catfish fillets with a waffle, grits or rice and 2 eggs.
Monique’s Love
Fried chicken breast and your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, potato salad or fries
Sir Glen
2 chicken sausages, 2 waffles and 2 eggs
The Betty Lou
Breast, wing, leg and thigh or choose all white with 2 breasts and 2 wings (no substitutions), comes with 2 waffles
The Darnell
2 fried or grilled catfish fillets with your choice of one of the following: waffle, potato salad or fries
The Saint & Carol
Choose 1/4th dark fried chicken, 3 wings or breast and wing with 2 waffles
Tonya's Choice
Your choice of 3 wings, Breast and Wing, Leg & thigh or 2 Grilled Boneless Thighs with your choice of waffle, potato salad or fries.
The Jimmy L
Fried chicken gizzards, livers or giblets served with your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, potato salad or fries
Omelets & Skillets
June Bear
5 egg chicken sausage omelet served with melted cheese and your choice of one of the following: waffle, home fries or fries
The Rosemary
5 egg grilled or fried chicken omelet served with melted cheese and your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, home fries or fries
Evelyn’s Eggstasy
5 egg veggie omelet served with cheese, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, home fries or fries
Eric's Eggcelent Skillet
Home fried potatoes, eggs, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, cheddar or mozzarella cheese and your choice of chicken, turkey bacon or chicken sausage and wheat or white toast
Soul Food Specials
Grilled Thigh Dinner (2 Piece)
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)
Fried Chicken Dinner Dark (2 Piece)
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)
Fried Chicken Dinner White (2 Piece)
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)
Fried Chicken Dinner White (3 Wings)
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)
Fried Catfish Dinner (2 Fillets)
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)
Grilled Catfish Dinner
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)
The 4 Sider
4 sides only- Choose 4 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)
Combos
2 Piece White with Catfish
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included) and also comes with your choice of 1 fried or grilled catfish fillet
3 Wing with Catfish
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included) and also comes with your choice of 1 fried or grilled catfish fillet
2 Piece Dark with Catfish
Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included) and also comes with your choice of 1 fried or grilled catfish fillet
Down Home Favorites
Bern's Biscuits n' Gravy
3 biscuits smothered in gravy, served with 2 eggs
Malone's
Choose 1/4 dark fried chicken, 3 wings or breast and wing served with collard greens, macaroni & cheese and cornbread
Rev Robinson 1/4 Dark Fried
Leg and thigh with grits or rice, 2 eggs and a biscuit
Rev Robinson 2 Chicken Saus/Turkey Bacon
2 chicken sausage or turkey bacon served with grits or rice, 2 eggs and a biscuit
Rev Robinson's Breast and Wing
Breast and wing served with grits or rice, 2 eggs and a biscuit
Rev C.E. Robinson’s 3 wings
3 wings served with grits or rice, 2 eggs and a biscuit
Nana T's Cornbread Dressing Dinner
Cornbread dressing served with your choice of 2 grilled boneless thighs, 3 wings, breast and wing or leg and thigh comes with your choice of string beans with potatoes or collard greens (comes with cornbread)
Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Add Cheese
Add Chocolate Chips To Any Waffle
Bill's Biscuit
Breast
Cajun Red Beans & Rice
Cheese Grits
The Chicago Waffle
Chicken Sausage
Rene's Chocolate Chip Waffle
Thresa's Cornbread
Dex's Dinner Salad
Extra Butter
Extra Green Peppers (2oz. Serving)
Extra Onions & Tomatoes (2oz. Serving)
Extra Onions (2oz. Serving)
Extra Onions, Tomatoes & Peppers Combination (2oz. Serving)
Extra Red Peppers (2oz. Serving)
Extra Syrup
Extra Tomatoes (2oz. Serving)
Fried Catfish Fillet
Fried Giblets
Fried Gizzards
Fried Livers
Cy'Lie Fries
Fruit Toppings
Gravy (Large)
Greens
Grilled Boneless Chicken Thigh
Grilled Catfish Fillet
Grilled Salmon Fillet
Grits
Jan's Home Fries
Jan's Home Fries w/ Gravy
Leg
Mac & Cheese
Pecan Topping
Toney's Pecan Waffle
Potato Salad
Rice
Rice & Gravy
Thigh
White Toast
Turkey Bacon
Whipped Cream
Wing
Yams
Wheat toast
Nana T's Cornbread Dressing
String Beans & Potatoes
Gravy (Small 2oz.)
Cranberry Sauce (2oz)
Desserts
Juniors
Let's Get It Started
Sandwiches & Salads
Fred’s Chicken Sandwich
Savory fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce and tomatoes and your choice of fries or potato salad
Aya Ito's Salmon Salad
Large salmon salad served with eggs, olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and cheese
Mario’s Catfish Sandwich
Aya Ito's Chicken Salad
Aya Ito's Veggie Salad
Large veggie salad served with eggs, olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and cheese
Aya Ito's Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad
Large fried or grilled chicken salad served with eggs, olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and cheese
Fish
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Pink Lemonade
Lemonade
Raspberry Ice Tea
Fruit Punch
Sunrise (Orange Juice and Lemonade)
Sunset (Ice Tea and Lemonade)
Tonya's Joi (Fruit Punch and Lemonade)
Island Breeze (Lemonade, fruit punch and raspberry ice tea)
Nikki's Strawberry Lemonade (made with real strawberries)
TJ's Sweet Tea
Kent's Unsweetened Ice Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Orange Juice
Milk
Chicken
Catfish Fillets
Breakfast
Sides
Mac & Cheese Full Pan
Greens Full Pan
Yams Full Pan
Potato Salad Full Pan
Smothered Potatoes Full Pan
Red Beans & Rice Full Pan
Rice Full Pan
Dinner Salad Full Pan
Cornbread Full Pan
Peach Cobbler Full Pan
Cornbread Dressing full pan
String Beans w/Potatoes full pan
Banana Pudding full pan
Mac & Cheese 1/2 Pan
Greens 1/2 Pan
Yams 1/2 Pan
Potato Salad 1/2 Pan
Smothered Potatoes 1/2 Pan
Red Beans & Rice 1/2 Pan
Rice 1/2 Pan
Dinner Salad 1/2 Pan
1/2 cornbread
Peach Cobbler 1/2 Pan
String Beans w/Potatoes 1/2 Pan
Banana Pudding 1/2 Pan
1/2 cornbread dressing
Mac & Cheese 1/3 Pan
Greens 1/3 Pan
Yams 1/3 Pan
Potato Salad 1/3 Pan
Smothered Potatoes 1/3 Pan
Red Beans & Rice 1/3 Pan
Rice 1/3 Pan
Red Beans 1/3
Gravy 1/3 Pan
Cornbread dressing 1/3 pan
Deep Dish Sweet Potatoe Pie
Take Out Containers and Chafers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
543 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL 60302
Photos coming soon!