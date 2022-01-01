  • Home
NEW Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles - Oak Park 543 Madison Street

543 Madison Street

Oak Park, IL 60302

Order Again

Chicken & Waffles

Aunt Joyce's

$20.95

Your choice of 1/4 dark fried chicken, 3 wings, 2 pieces white, 2 chicken sausages or turkey bacon served with a waffle, grits or rice and 2 eggs

Kisha’s Creation

$24.95

2 fried or grilled catfish fillets with a waffle, grits or rice and 2 eggs.

Monique’s Love

$14.95

Fried chicken breast and your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, potato salad or fries

Sir Glen

$17.50

2 chicken sausages, 2 waffles and 2 eggs

The Betty Lou

$31.95

Breast, wing, leg and thigh or choose all white with 2 breasts and 2 wings (no substitutions), comes with 2 waffles

The Darnell

$20.95

2 fried or grilled catfish fillets with your choice of one of the following: waffle, potato salad or fries

The Saint & Carol

$20.95

Choose 1/4th dark fried chicken, 3 wings or breast and wing with 2 waffles

Tonya's Choice

Your choice of 3 wings, Breast and Wing, Leg & thigh or 2 Grilled Boneless Thighs with your choice of waffle, potato salad or fries.

The Jimmy L

$17.95

Fried chicken gizzards, livers or giblets served with your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, potato salad or fries

Omelets & Skillets

June Bear

$16.95

5 egg chicken sausage omelet served with melted cheese and your choice of one of the following: waffle, home fries or fries

The Rosemary

$16.95

5 egg grilled or fried chicken omelet served with melted cheese and your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, home fries or fries

Evelyn’s Eggstasy

$16.95

5 egg veggie omelet served with cheese, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with your choice of 1 of the following: waffle, home fries or fries

Eric's Eggcelent Skillet

$17.50

Home fried potatoes, eggs, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, cheddar or mozzarella cheese and your choice of chicken, turkey bacon or chicken sausage and wheat or white toast

Soul Food Specials

Grilled Thigh Dinner (2 Piece)

$20.95

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)

Fried Chicken Dinner Dark (2 Piece)

$19.95

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)

Fried Chicken Dinner White (2 Piece)

$20.95

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)

Fried Chicken Dinner White (3 Wings)

$20.95

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)

Fried Catfish Dinner (2 Fillets)

$21.95

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)

Grilled Catfish Dinner

$22.95

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$25.95

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)

The 4 Sider

$20.95

4 sides only- Choose 4 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included)

Combos

2 Piece White with Catfish

$26.60

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included) and also comes with your choice of 1 fried or grilled catfish fillet

3 Wing with Catfish

$26.60

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included) and also comes with your choice of 1 fried or grilled catfish fillet

2 Piece Dark with Catfish

$25.60

Comes with choice of 3 of the following sides: mac & cheese, yams, cornbread dressing, potato salad, cajun red beans & rice, rice and gravy, rice, collard greens, string beans with potatoes (cornbread included) and also comes with your choice of 1 fried or grilled catfish fillet

Down Home Favorites

Bern's Biscuits n' Gravy

$11.95

3 biscuits smothered in gravy, served with 2 eggs

Malone's

$18.95

Choose 1/4 dark fried chicken, 3 wings or breast and wing served with collard greens, macaroni & cheese and cornbread

Rev Robinson 1/4 Dark Fried

$17.95

Leg and thigh with grits or rice, 2 eggs and a biscuit

Rev Robinson 2 Chicken Saus/Turkey Bacon

$16.95

2 chicken sausage or turkey bacon served with grits or rice, 2 eggs and a biscuit

Rev Robinson's Breast and Wing

$18.95

Breast and wing served with grits or rice, 2 eggs and a biscuit

Rev C.E. Robinson’s 3 wings

$18.95

3 wings served with grits or rice, 2 eggs and a biscuit

Nana T's Cornbread Dressing Dinner

$18.95

Cornbread dressing served with your choice of 2 grilled boneless thighs, 3 wings, breast and wing or leg and thigh comes with your choice of string beans with potatoes or collard greens (comes with cornbread)

Sides

1 Egg

$2.95

2 Eggs

$4.75

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Chocolate Chips To Any Waffle

$1.00

Bill's Biscuit

$1.95

Breast

$6.25

Cajun Red Beans & Rice

$6.95

Cheese Grits

$5.50

The Chicago Waffle

$7.95

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Rene's Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.95

Thresa's Cornbread

$1.95

Dex's Dinner Salad

$6.95

Extra Butter

$0.75

Extra Green Peppers (2oz. Serving)

$1.25

Extra Onions & Tomatoes (2oz. Serving)

$1.25

Extra Onions (2oz. Serving)

$1.25

Extra Onions, Tomatoes & Peppers Combination (2oz. Serving)

$1.25

Extra Red Peppers (2oz. Serving)

$1.25

Extra Syrup

$0.75

Extra Tomatoes (2oz. Serving)

$1.25

Fried Catfish Fillet

$5.95

Fried Giblets

$10.95

Fried Gizzards

$10.95

Fried Livers

$10.95

Cy'Lie Fries

$6.50

Fruit Toppings

$1.00

Gravy (Large)

$4.95

Greens

$6.95

Grilled Boneless Chicken Thigh

$3.95

Grilled Catfish Fillet

$6.50

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$10.95

Grits

$4.50

Jan's Home Fries

$6.50

Jan's Home Fries w/ Gravy

$7.50

Leg

$3.35

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Pecan Topping

$1.00

Toney's Pecan Waffle

$8.95

Potato Salad

$6.95

Rice

$5.95

Rice & Gravy

$6.75

Thigh

$3.35

White Toast

$1.95

Turkey Bacon

$4.25

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Wing

$3.60

Yams

$6.95

Wheat toast

$1.95

Nana T's Cornbread Dressing

$7.25

String Beans & Potatoes

$6.95

Gravy (Small 2oz.)

$0.75

Cranberry Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Desserts

Chicago’s Fried Waffle A La Mode

$7.75

Grandma’s Peach Cobbler

$6.95

Grandma’s Peach Cobbler A La Mode

$8.50

Our famous peach cobbler served with a scoop of ice cream

Mama’s Homemade Sweet Potato Pie

$6.25

Bank's Banana Pudding

$6.25

Juniors

Junior's Kiddie Special

$7.50

Let's Get It Started

Carrots/Celery Sticks

$2.75

Cylie's Chicken Philly Fries

$10.95

Nia Kay's Buffalo Catfish Strips

$14.50

10 buffalo or southern fried (plain) catfish strips served with your choice of ranch or tarter sauce

Party Wing Dings (mix of drums and flats)

Sandwiches & Salads

Fred’s Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Savory fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce and tomatoes and your choice of fries or potato salad

Aya Ito's Salmon Salad

$19.50

Large salmon salad served with eggs, olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and cheese

Mario’s Catfish Sandwich

$15.50

Aya Ito's Chicken Salad

$14.95

Aya Ito's Veggie Salad

$13.50

Large veggie salad served with eggs, olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and cheese

Aya Ito's Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.50

Large fried or grilled chicken salad served with eggs, olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and cheese

Fish

Oak Parker

$25.95

Grilled salmon fillet served with red beans & rice, a small dinner salad and cornbread

Phil B.'s

$21.50

A southern fried or grilled catfish fillet served with 2 eggs, grits or rice and a biscuit

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Sunrise (Orange Juice and Lemonade)

$3.95

Sunset (Ice Tea and Lemonade)

$3.95

Tonya's Joi (Fruit Punch and Lemonade)

$3.95

Island Breeze (Lemonade, fruit punch and raspberry ice tea)

$3.95

Nikki's Strawberry Lemonade (made with real strawberries)

$4.50

TJ's Sweet Tea

$3.50

Kent's Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Milk

$2.95

Chicken

Fried Leg

$1.75

Fried Wing

$1.75

Fried Thigh

$1.75

Fried Breast

$5.25

Grilled Boneless Thigh

$2.50

Baked Wing

$1.90

Baked Leg

$1.90

Baked Thigh

$1.90

Catfish Fillets

Fried Catfish Fillets

$5.25

Grilled Catfish Fillets

$5.75

Breakfast

Biscuits

$1.25

Chicken Sausage Patties

$1.95

Eggs 1/2 Pan

$49.00

Eggs 1/3 Pan

$35.00

Eggs Full Pan

$89.00

Grits 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Grits 1/3 Pan

$25.00

Grits Full Pan

$65.00

Home Fries 1/2 Pan

$49.00

Home Fries 1/3 Pan

$35.00

Home Fries Full Pan

$89.00

Turkey Bacon

$1.95

Sides

Mac & Cheese Full Pan

$99.00

Greens Full Pan

$99.00

Yams Full Pan

$99.00

Potato Salad Full Pan

$99.00

Smothered Potatoes Full Pan

$99.00

Red Beans & Rice Full Pan

$99.00

Rice Full Pan

$65.00

Dinner Salad Full Pan

$75.00

Cornbread Full Pan

$69.00

Peach Cobbler Full Pan

$89.00

Cornbread Dressing full pan

$89.00

String Beans w/Potatoes full pan

$89.00

Banana Pudding full pan

$89.00

Mac & Cheese 1/2 Pan

$59.00

Greens 1/2 Pan

$59.00

Yams 1/2 Pan

$59.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Pan

$59.00

Smothered Potatoes 1/2 Pan

$59.00

Red Beans & Rice 1/2 Pan

$59.00

Rice 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Dinner Salad 1/2 Pan

$49.00

1/2 cornbread

$45.00

Peach Cobbler 1/2 Pan

$55.00

String Beans w/Potatoes 1/2 Pan

$59.00

Banana Pudding 1/2 Pan

$55.00

1/2 cornbread dressing

$59.00

Mac & Cheese 1/3 Pan

$35.00

Greens 1/3 Pan

$35.00

Yams 1/3 Pan

$35.00

Potato Salad 1/3 Pan

$35.00

Smothered Potatoes 1/3 Pan

$35.00

Red Beans & Rice 1/3 Pan

$35.00

Rice 1/3 Pan

$25.00

Red Beans 1/3

$35.00

Gravy 1/3 Pan

$20.00

Cornbread dressing 1/3 pan

$35.00

Deep Dish Sweet Potatoe Pie

$20.00

Take Out Containers and Chafers

50 Takeout Containers

$25.00

Chafers Stand Set

$15.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

543 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL 60302

Directions

