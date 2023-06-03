  • Home
Chicago's Fish Cafe 1900 E 5th St # 31

No reviews yet

1900 E 5th St # 31

Tempe, AZ 85288

Chicago's Fish Cafe

87th St. FISHWICH w/Cheese

$17.00

SANDWICH'S

87th St. Fishwich w/ Cheese

$17.00

Englewood CATFISH PO BOY

$18.00

Englewood CATFISH PO BOY SUPREME

$17.00

Englewood SHRIMP PO BOY

$18.00

Englewood SHRIMP PO BOY SUPREME

$22.00

55th St. FISHWICH SLIDERS

$17.00

MENU ITEMS

K-Town CATFISH DINNER

$18.00

K-Town SHRIMP DINNER

$19.00

Cabrini Green CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

Hyde Park SALMON BURGER W/Cheese

$16.00

Wild 100s FISH & CHIPS

$13.00

East Side SEAFOOD LOADED FRIES

$16.00

SIDES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$4.00

DRINKS

XOIE'S LEMONADE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Seafood with a Southern Twist! Good Fried Shrimp, Fish, and Chicken! Try our 87th St. Fishwich w/Cheese!

Location

1900 E 5th St # 31, Tempe, AZ 85288

Directions

