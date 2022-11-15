Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

Chicana: Vegan Grub

review star

No reviews yet

113 East Commonwealth Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92832

Order Again

Popular Items

Cali-Bae Rito
El Classico
Signature Fries

Breakfast Corner

MexMuffin Sandwich

MexMuffin Sandwich

$8.50

Egg, Sausage Patty, and. American Cheese, smothered in our housemade Aioli sauce.

Pabis Breakfast Burger

Pabis Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Choice of Beyond or Impossible Patty, Egg, Bac'n, Hashbrown, and Cheese, smothered with our homemade Aioli Sauce

Burgers & Melts

Classic Burger & Fries

Classic Burger & Fries

$14.75

Impossible or Beyond Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Thousand Island, Grilled Onions + Side of Fries

Hotty Burger & Fries

Hotty Burger & Fries

$15.75

Impossible or Beyond Patty, American Cheese, Habanero Aioli, Grilled Jalapeños, Lettuce, Grilled Onions and Tomato + Side of Fries

Wild West Burger & Fries

Wild West Burger & Fries

$15.75

Impossible or Beyond Patty, American Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Ring, Bac'n + Side of Fries

Shroom "Steak" Burger & Fries

Shroom "Steak" Burger & Fries

$15.75

Impossible or Beyond Patty, American Cheese, A1 Sauce, Grilled Onions, Grilled Shrooms and Crispy Onions + Side of Fries

Cali Dreamin' Burger & Fries

Cali Dreamin' Burger & Fries

$16.50

Impossible or Beyond Patty, American Cheese, Thousand Island, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Guac and Bac'n, + Side of Fries

Chili Burger & Fries

Chili Burger & Fries

$16.50

Impossible or Beyond Patty, Chili, American Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Grilled Onions + Side of Fries

Philly Melt

Philly Melt

$14.75

Impossible or Beyond Patty, Melted Cheese, Red/ Green Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes and Grilled Jalapeños

Mushroom Melt

Mushroom Melt

$14.75

Melted provolone on your choice of Impossible or Beyond Patty, grilled onion and peppered mushrooms with a drizzle of A1 sauce

Chicana Grub

Cali-Bae Rito

Cali-Bae Rito

$14.75

Choice of Protein, Seasoned Fries, Shredded Cheese, CASHEW Based Sour Cream and Guac

Mexgogi Bae Rito

Mexgogi Bae Rito

$15.75

Slow Cooked Tender and Caramelized Protein topped with scallions, fresh cucumber, cilantro, fresh jalapeno chiles, guac, special siracha & eel sauce.

Mexgogi Classico

Mexgogi Classico

$14.00

Beans, Rice, Slow Cooked Tender and Caramelized Protein topped with scallions, fresh cucumber, cilantro, fresh jalapeno chiles, topped with our special siracha & eel sauce.

El Classico

El Classico

$12.00

Choice of Protein, Cilantro, Onions, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice

El Burrito Mojado

El Burrito Mojado

$14.50

Your choice of protein, rice, beans , topped with our homemade red or green sauce, onions, shredded cheese, sour cream and cilantro.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.50

Red Chilaquiles, fresh rice , pinto beans, cilantro,onion "queso Fresco"

Sopes Duo

Sopes Duo

$12.00

2 Sopes with Your Choice of Protein, Beans, Cabbage, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco

Chili Cheese Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$15.75

Chili, *CASHEW Nacho Cheese, and Grilled Onions

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$14.75

Choice of Protein, Chips, Beans, *CASHEW Nacho Cheese, *CASHEW Sour Cream, Pico and Guac

Birria Grub

Two Medium Sized Tacos con Birria, Melted Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro with your choice of mild or hot sauce.
QuesaBirria Tacos Duo

QuesaBirria Tacos Duo

$12.00Out of stock

Two Medium Sized Tacos, Stuffed with Birria, Melted Queso, Onions and Cilantro with your choice of mild or hot sauce.

QuesaBirria Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Birria, Beans, Onions, Cilantro with your choice of mild or hot sauce

QuesaBirria Nachos

$15.75Out of stock

Chips, Topped with Birria, Beans, Nacho Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, and your choice of mild or hot sauce.

Taco Tuesday

Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$2.50

Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion *Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$2.50Out of stock

Jackfruit Protein, Cilantro, Onion *Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$2.50

Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion *Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.

Mexgogi Taco

Mexgogi Taco

$3.50

Slow Cooked Tender and Caramelized Soy Based Protein, scallions, fresh cucumber, cilantro, fresh jalapenos, topped with homemade Siracha & eel sauce. *Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.

Signature Fries

Signature Fries

Signature Fries

$15.25

Choice of Protein, *CASHEW Nacho Cheese, Pico, *CASHEW Sour Cream, Guac

Mexgogi Fries

Mexgogi Fries

$15.75

Slow Cooked Tender and Caramelized Protein topped with scallions, fresh cucumber, cilantro, fresh jalapeno chiles, topped with our special siracha & eel sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$15.75

Ilah’s Kid Menu

Jr. Grilled Cheese & Fries

Jr. Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich + Side of Fries

Jr. Chick’n Nuggets & Fries

Jr. Chick’n Nuggets & Fries

$8.75+

Wheat based chickn nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce

Jr. Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.75

Choice of Impossible or Beyond patty, cheese, pickles and thousand island. ***** NO ADD ON MODS WILL BE ALLOWED*****

Jr. Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Beans, rice and shredded cheese

Sides

Animaless Fries

Animaless Fries

$8.95

Seasoned Fries, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Topped with Thousand Island

Season Fries

Season Fries

$5.00

Side of Seasoned or Gluten-Free Fries

Mac n’ Cheese

Mac n’ Cheese

$6.00

Housemade Mac N Cheese

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$3.50Out of stock
Side of Beans

Side of Beans

$3.50

Sweets

Jardin: blueberry, lavender, lemon, orange, raspberry, rose
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Traditional soaked cake topped with sweet cream and strawberries. Soy free. Contains nuts and coconuts.

Ding Dong

Ding Dong

$6.25

Ding Dongs by Baked Vegan Sweets

Smores Brownie

Smores Brownie

$5.25Out of stock

By Baked Vegan Sweets

Concha by Soy Concha Bakery

$4.00

Contains soy/gluten

Gansito by Soy Concha Bakery

Gansito by Soy Concha Bakery

$4.00

Vegan take on Mexican classic dessert !

Pumpkin Spice Tres Leches

Pumpkin Spice Tres Leches

$6.95Out of stock

Tres leches but pumpkin infused cake! Seasonal item so grab while you can !

Snix by Sweet & Hazel

Snix by Sweet & Hazel

$3.75
Crunchies Stick by Sweet & Hazel

Crunchies Stick by Sweet & Hazel

$3.25
Pumpkin spice Ding dong

Pumpkin spice Ding dong

$6.25

Contains soy and gluten

Aguas | Drinks

Horchata (Agua Fresca)

Horchata (Agua Fresca)

$5.25Out of stock

Rosemary Mint Lemonade (Agua Fresca)

$5.25
Piña Colada (Agua Fresca)

Piña Colada (Agua Fresca)

$5.25
Weird Tea

Weird Tea

$3.50
Babe Kombucha

Babe Kombucha

$4.75
Fermensch Kombucha

Fermensch Kombucha

$4.50
Tepache (Fermented Drink)

Tepache (Fermented Drink)

$4.00

Jarritos (bottle)

$3.75Out of stock
Mexican Coke (bottle)

Mexican Coke (bottle)

$3.75Out of stock
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Salsas | Sauces

BBQ*

$0.50

Buffalo*

$0.50

Habanero Aioli *

$1.00

Hot Salsa*

$0.50

Housemade Ranch*

$1.00

Mild Salsa*

$0.50

Nacho Cheese*

$2.00

2 ounce CASHEW based Cheez

Sour Cream (cashew based)*

$1.00

Special Siracha Sauce*

$2.00

Thousand Island*

$1.00

Chicana Gear

Chicana Throwback Airbrush Tee

Chicana Throwback Airbrush Tee

$22.00
Chicana Baseball T

Chicana Baseball T

$26.00

Chicana Pez Baseball Tee

Croc Pin - Chico Bun

Croc Pin - Chico Bun

$5.50
Croc Pin - Cuco

Croc Pin - Cuco

$5.50
Classic Tote (Lavender)

Classic Tote (Lavender)

$15.25Out of stock
Classic Tote (Canvas)

Classic Tote (Canvas)

$15.25
Classic Heart Design (Lavender)

Classic Heart Design (Lavender)

$25.00

This has a design both on left pocket and back of shirt. (Tote not included)

Chicana X Allison’s Goods

Limited Release-Tres Leches Candle

Limited Release-Tres Leches Candle

$25.00

This is a collaboration with Fullerton Vegan candle company Allison’s Goods . Limited release !

The Vegan KARTEL

The Vegan KARTEL Tee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cali-Mexican inspired plant based grub.

113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

CHICANA: Plant Based Grub image
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub image
Main pic

