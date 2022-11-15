Vegan
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers
Chicana: Vegan Grub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cali-Mexican inspired plant based grub.
Location
113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas! - 1050 w Valencia Dr
4.5 • 15
1050 w Valencia Dr Fullerton, CA 92836
View restaurant