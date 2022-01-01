Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chicas Tacos Beverly Grove

10 Reviews

$$

8312 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Order Again

Popular Items

Market Burrito
The Crispy Taco*
Beer Battered Fish Taco

Dine In

Select this option if you are DINNING IN at Chicas Tacos.

DINE IN

Select this option if you are DINNING IN at Chicas Tacos.

Tacos

Our tacos are made fresh with non-GMO corn tortillas and award-winning flour tortillas
Shrimp Taco*

Shrimp Taco*

$5.49

Corn tortilla (Flour optional), sautéed marinated shrimp, shaved cabbage, morita aioli, pickled red onion and cilantro

Peppered Steak Taco

Peppered Steak Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, guacamole, smoky morita salsa, radish, cilantro

Slow Braised Steak Taco

Slow Braised Steak Taco

$4.89Out of stock

Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Beer Battered Fish Taco

Beer Battered Fish Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan

Jackfruit Taco

Jackfruit Taco

$4.49

Marinated Jackfruit on a Corn Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Cilantro

The Crispy Taco*

The Crispy Taco*

$4.99

Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and plant based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.

The Crispy Taco Supreme*

The Crispy Taco Supreme*

$5.49

Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and supreme it up with our plant-based avocado sauce with Daiya plant-based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.

Two Taco Combo

Two Taco Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa

Four Taco Combo

Four Taco Combo

$20.00Out of stock

Your choice of any four of our tacos, served with chips and salsa

Burritos and Bowls

Market Bowl

Market Bowl

$10.49Out of stock

Your choice of protein, cilantro rice, beans, morita salsa, guacamole, market veggies, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro

Chicas Bowl

Chicas Bowl

$10.49Out of stock

Your choice of protein, quinoa, beans, romaine, radish, cherry tomato pico de gallo, pickled onion, avocado salsa, cilantro

Market Burrito

Market Burrito

$10.49

Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy

Chicas Burrito

Chicas Burrito

$10.49Out of stock

Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, quinoa, beans, romaine, cherry tomato pico de gallo, pickled red onion, avocado salsa Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy

Not Tacos.

Peppered Steak Deep Dish

Peppered Steak Deep Dish

$15.99

We start by layering corn tortillas & our three cheese blend add in your choice of protein and topped with Morita Salsa, Queso Crema, Radishes, Scallion and Cilantro

Braised Beef Deep Dish

Braised Beef Deep Dish

$15.99Out of stock

We start by layering corn tortillas & our three cheese blend add in your choice of protein and topped with Salsa Verde, Radishes, Scallions and Cilantro

Chicken Deep Dish

Chicken Deep Dish

$15.99

We start by layering corn tortillas & our three cheese blend, add in your choice of protein and top it with Morita Crema, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco and Cilantro

Nachos

Nachos

$8.49

Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips

Plant Based Nachos

Plant Based Nachos

$8.49

Nut-free vegetable based queso, morita salsa, guacamole, scallion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.49

Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro

Pizzas

The OG Pizza

The OG Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Two 12" flour tortillas with a three cheese blend. Baked and topped with Choriman Red Chicken chorizo, queso fresco, house salsa, morita salsa, pickled jalapenos, cilantro and fresh lime.

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Two 12" flour tortillas with a three cheese blend. Baked and topped with chicken, chipotle bbq sauce, chipotle lime crema, pickled red onion, cilantro and scallions

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Sides

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.49

House-made guacamole served with non-GMO tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

House-made salsa roja with non-GMO tortilla chips

Plant Based Queso w chips

Plant Based Queso w chips

$7.49

Nut-free vegetable based queso, pickled jalapenos & carrots, tortilla chips

Street Corn

Street Corn

$4.99

Whole grilled corn, creamy dressing, queso fresco, chili pepper, cilantro

Side Beans

$1.99

Mix of pinto and black beans

Side Cilantro Rice

$1.99
Chips

Chips

$1.49

Non-GMO tortilla chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.99

Made fresh in-house daily

House Salsa

House Salsa

$0.99
Morita Salsa

Morita Salsa

$0.99

Smoked pepper salsa

Tomatillo/Salsa Verde

Tomatillo/Salsa Verde

$0.99
Habanero Sauce

Habanero Sauce

$0.99
Warm Flour Tortillas (2)

Warm Flour Tortillas (2)

$0.99

Warm Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.75
Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots

Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots

$0.99

Pickled in house

Plant Based Queso Only

Plant Based Queso Only

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla

$3.99

Kid's Taco

$2.99

Non-GMO corn tortilla served with your choice of meat only.

Kid's Burrito

$4.99Out of stock

Our award-winning flour tortilla with beans, rice and shredded cheese only.

Kid's Side Rice

$1.99

Kid's Side Beans

$1.99

Kid's Side Beans over Rice

$3.99

Family Meal

Family Fiesta Box

Family Fiesta Box

$49.50

Our Fiesta box come with your choice of protein with all the toppings. Served with bean, rice, chips and salsa. Serves 8-10

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box - by Abbot's Butcher

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box - by Abbot's Butcher

$52.50

Our fiesta box served with Abbot's Butcher plant-based meat and all the toppings & crispy corn tortillas. Served with rice, beans, chips and salsa. Serves 9.

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$5.49Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.85Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$1.49
Topo Chico Sparkling Plain

Topo Chico Sparkling Plain

$2.99Out of stock
Coconut Cream Horchata (V)

Coconut Cream Horchata (V)

$3.99Out of stock
Hibiscus Pineapple Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.99
Cold Brew Horchata (V)

Cold Brew Horchata (V)

$4.99Out of stock
Later Days Cold Brew

Later Days Cold Brew

$6.50Out of stock
Mexican Coke 1/2 Litro

Mexican Coke 1/2 Litro

$3.99

Alcoholic Beverages

Margarita Rocks - Salt

Margarita Rocks - Salt

$10.00

Fresh lime juice, agave nectar, infused blue agave reposado, salt and fresh limes. Available in individual or 32 oz serving.

Margaritas for 4

$40.00
Paloma

Paloma

$10.00

Fresh grapefruit juice, infused blue agave reposado, hint of cinnamon, topped with mexican squirt

Modelo

Modelo

$6.00
Sonrisa Lager

Sonrisa Lager

$8.00

A Mexican style lager brewed by Common Space

Sonrisa - 4 Pack

$25.00

Catering Drinks

1/2 Gallon Agua Fresca

$25.00

Catering Food

20 Taco Fiesta Box

20 Taco Fiesta Box

$120.00

Enjoy 20 ready made tacos for your home of office fiesta.

40 Taco Fiesta Box

40 Taco Fiesta Box

$240.00

Enjoy 40 ready made tacos for your home or office fiesta!

Catering Guacamole

$16.00

Catering Queso

$14.00

Catering Plant-based Queso

$14.00

Catering Caesar

$35.00

Catering Vegetable

$30.00

Catering Salsa

$3.95

Catering Beans

$35.00

Catering Rice

$30.00
Family Fiesta Box

Family Fiesta Box

$49.50

Build your own taco box. The Chicas Fiesta Box includes your choice of protein, (2) 16oz containers of beans and (2) containers of rice, (2) bags of chips, corn tortillas, salsa, and garnish of onions & cilantro. Level up by adding guacamole or our house made margaritas or palomas.

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box

$52.50

Build your own Abbot's Butcher plant-based Taco Box. The Chicas Fiesta Box includes Impossible meat, (2) 16oz containers of beans and (2) containers of rice, (2) bags of chips, (8) crispy corn tortillas, salsa, and garnish including Daiya plant-based cheese. Level up by adding guacamole or our house made margaritas or palomas.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery! Our team has been vaccinated and confirmed covid-free and we keep to the highest health standards adding extra sanitizing of work stations, self-ordering kiosks while offering contactless curbside pick up, delivery and walk up to go. Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.

Location

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

Gallery
Chicas Tacos image
Chicas Tacos image
Chicas Tacos image

