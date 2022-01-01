Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicas Tacos Beverly Grove
10 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery! Our team has been vaccinated and confirmed covid-free and we keep to the highest health standards adding extra sanitizing of work stations, self-ordering kiosks while offering contactless curbside pick up, delivery and walk up to go. Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.
Location
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
