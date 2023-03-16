Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicas Tacos at Rodeo39

review star

No reviews yet

12885 Beach Blvd, Unit 14

Stanton, CA 90680

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco*
Slow Braised Steak Taco
Peppered Steak Taco

Dine In

Select this option if you are DINNING IN at Chicas Tacos.

DINE IN

Select this option if you are DINNING IN at Chicas Tacos.

Food - Pick-up & Delivery

Tacos

Our tacos are made fresh with non-GMO corn tortillas and award-winning flour tortillas
Two Taco Combo

Two Taco Combo

$10.00

Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa

Peppered Steak Taco

Peppered Steak Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, guacamole, smoky morita salsa, radish, cilantro

Four Taco Combo

Four Taco Combo

$20.00

Your choice of any four of our tacos, served with chips and salsa

Slow Braised Steak Taco

Slow Braised Steak Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Pork Belly Taco

Pork Belly Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, sweet & sour pork belly, chili flakes, sriracha, sweet chili, brussel sprouts, pickled red onion, cabbage, green onion.

Shrimp Taco*

Shrimp Taco*

$5.49

Corn tortilla (Flour optional), sautéed marinated shrimp, shaved cabbage, morita aioli, pickled red onion and cilantro

Beer Battered Fish Taco

Beer Battered Fish Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan

The Crispy Taco*

The Crispy Taco*

$4.99

Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and plant based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.

The Crispy Taco Supreme*

The Crispy Taco Supreme*

$5.49

Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and supreme it up with our plant-based avocado sauce with Daiya plant-based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.

Burritos and Bowls

Market Bowl

Market Bowl

$10.49

Your choice of protein, cilantro rice, beans, morita salsa, guacamole, market veggies, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro

Market Burrito

Market Burrito

$10.49

Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy

Not Tacos.

Peppered Steak Deep Dish

Peppered Steak Deep Dish

$15.99

We start by layering corn tortillas & our three cheese blend add in your choice of protein and topped with Morita Salsa, Queso Crema, Radishes, Scallion and Cilantro

Braised Beef Deep Dish

Braised Beef Deep Dish

$15.99

We start by layering corn tortillas & our three cheese blend add in your choice of protein and topped with Salsa Verde, Radishes, Scallions and Cilantro

Chicken Deep Dish

Chicken Deep Dish

$15.99

We start by layering corn tortillas & our three cheese blend, add in your choice of protein and top it with Morita Crema, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco and Cilantro

Nachos

Nachos

$8.49

Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips

Plant Based Nachos

Plant Based Nachos

$8.49

Nut-free vegetable based queso, morita salsa, guacamole, scallion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.49

Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Sides

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.49

House-made guacamole served with non-GMO tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

House-made salsa roja with non-GMO tortilla chips

Chips

Chips

$1.49

Non-GMO tortilla chips

Plant Based Queso w chips

Plant Based Queso w chips

$7.49

Nut-free vegetable based queso, pickled jalapenos & carrots, tortilla chips

Plant Based Queso Only

Plant Based Queso Only

$5.00
Street Corn

Street Corn

$4.99

Whole grilled corn, creamy dressing, queso fresco, chili pepper, cilantro

Side Beans

$1.99

Mix of pinto and black beans

Cilantro Rice

$1.99
Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.99

Made fresh in-house daily

House Salsa

House Salsa

$0.99
Morita Salsa

Morita Salsa

$0.99

Smoked pepper salsa

Tomatillo/Salsa Verde

Tomatillo/Salsa Verde

$0.99
Habanero Sauce

Habanero Sauce

$0.99
Warm Flour Tortillas (2)

Warm Flour Tortillas (2)

$0.99

Warm Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.75
Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots

Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots

$0.99

Pickled in house

Family Meal

Family Fiesta Box

Family Fiesta Box

$49.50

Our Fiesta box come with your choice of protein with all the toppings. Served with bean, rice, chips and salsa. Serves 8-10

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box - by Abbot's Butcher

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box - by Abbot's Butcher

$52.50

Our fiesta box served with Abbot's Butcher plant-based meat and all the toppings & crispy corn tortillas. Served with rice, beans, chips and salsa. Serves 9.

Drinks - Pick-up & Delivery

Non-Alcoholic

Hibiscus Pineapple Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.99
Coconut Cream Horchata (V)

Coconut Cream Horchata (V)

$3.99
Cold Brew Horchata (V)

Cold Brew Horchata (V)

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.49
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.99
Later Days Cold Brew

Later Days Cold Brew

$6.50
Mexican Coke 1/2 Litro

Mexican Coke 1/2 Litro

$3.99

Catering

Catering Drinks

1/2 Gallon Agua Fresca

$25.00

Catering Food

20 Taco Fiesta Box

20 Taco Fiesta Box

$120.00

Enjoy 20 ready made tacos for your home of office fiesta.

40 Taco Fiesta Box

40 Taco Fiesta Box

$240.00

Enjoy 40 ready made tacos for your home or office fiesta!

Catering Guacamole

$16.00

Catering Queso

$14.00

Catering Plant-based Queso

$14.00

Catering Caesar

$35.00

Catering Vegetable

$30.00

Catering Salsa

$3.95

Catering Beans

$35.00

Catering Rice

$30.00
Family Fiesta Box

Family Fiesta Box

$49.50

Build your own taco box. The Chicas Fiesta Box includes your choice of protein, (2) 16oz containers of beans and (2) containers of rice, (2) bags of chips, corn tortillas, salsa, and garnish of onions & cilantro. Level up by adding guacamole or our house made margaritas or palomas.

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box

$52.50

Build your own Abbot's Butcher plant-based Taco Box. The Chicas Fiesta Box includes Impossible meat, (2) 16oz containers of beans and (2) containers of rice, (2) bags of chips, (8) crispy corn tortillas, salsa, and garnish including Daiya plant-based cheese. Level up by adding guacamole or our house made margaritas or palomas.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery! Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.

Location

12885 Beach Blvd, Unit 14, Stanton, CA 90680

Directions

