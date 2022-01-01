Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicas Tacos - Venice at Whole Foods Market

21 Reviews

$$

225 Lincoln Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

Tacos

Our tacos are made fresh with non-GMO corn tortillas and award-winning flour tortillas
Peppered Steak Taco

Peppered Steak Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, guacamole, smoky morita salsa, radish, cilantro

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Beer Battered Fish Taco

Beer Battered Fish Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan

Jackfruit Taco

Jackfruit Taco

$4.49

Marinated Jackfruit on a Corn Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Cilantro

The Crispy Taco

The Crispy Taco

$4.99

Seasoned plant-based Abbot's Butcher Meat, iceberg, radish, citrus vinaigrette, plant-based cheddar on a crispy corn shell

Two Taco Combo

Two Taco Combo

$10.00

Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa

Four Taco Combo

Four Taco Combo

$20.00

Your choice of any four of our tacos, served with chips and salsa

Burritos and Bowls

Market Bowl

Market Bowl

$10.49

Your choice of protein, cilantro rice, beans, morita salsa, guacamole, market veggies, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro

Market Burrito

Market Burrito

$10.49

Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy

Not Tacos.

Nachos

Nachos

$8.49

Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips

Plant Based Nachos

Plant Based Nachos

$8.49

Nut-free vegetable based queso, morita salsa, guacamole, scallion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.49

Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Sides

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.49

House-made guacamole served with non-GMO tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

House-made salsa roja with non-GMO tortilla chips

Plant Based Queso w chips

Plant Based Queso w chips

$7.49

Nut-free vegetable based queso, pickled jalapenos & carrots, tortilla chips

Plant Based Queso Only

Plant Based Queso Only

$5.00

Side Beans

$1.99

Mix of pinto and black beans

Side Cilantro Rice

$1.99
Warm Flour Tortillas (2)

Warm Flour Tortillas (2)

$0.99

Warm Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.75
Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots

Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots

$0.99

Pickled in house

Chips

Chips

$1.49

Non-GMO tortilla chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.99

Made fresh in-house daily

House Salsa

House Salsa

$0.99
Morita Salsa

Morita Salsa

$0.99

Smoked pepper salsa

Tomatillo/Salsa Verde

Tomatillo/Salsa Verde

$0.99
Habanero Sauce

Habanero Sauce

$0.99

Family Meal

Taco Fiesta Box

Taco Fiesta Box

$49.50

Our Fiesta box come with your choice of protein with all the toppings. Served with bean, rice, chips and salsa. Serves 8-10

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box - by Abbot's Butcher

Plant-Based Ground Beef Fiesta Box - by Abbot's Butcher

$52.50

Our fiesta box served with Abbot's Butcher plant-based meat and all the toppings & crispy corn tortillas. Served with rice, beans, chips and salsa. Serves 9.

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$1.49
Coconut Cream Horchata (V)

Coconut Cream Horchata (V)

$3.99
Hibiscus Pineapple Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.99
Cold Brew Horchata (V)

Cold Brew Horchata (V)

$4.99

Catering Drinks

1/2 Gallon Agua Fresca

$25.00

Catering Food

20 Taco Fiesta Box

20 Taco Fiesta Box

$120.00

Enjoy 20 ready made tacos for your home of office fiesta.

40 Taco Fiesta Box

40 Taco Fiesta Box

$240.00

Enjoy 40 ready made tacos for your home or office fiesta!

Catering Guacamole

$16.00

Catering Queso

$14.00

Catering Plant-based Queso

$14.00

Catering Caesar

$35.00

Catering Vegetable

$30.00

Catering Salsa

$3.95

Catering Beans

$35.00

Catering Rice

$30.00
Taco Fiesta Box

Taco Fiesta Box

$49.50

Build your own taco box. The Chicas Fiesta Box includes your choice of protein, (2) 16oz containers of beans and (2) containers of rice, (2) bags of chips, corn tortillas, salsa, and garnish of onions & cilantro. Level up by adding guacamole or our house made margaritas or palomas.

Impossible Fiesta Box

Impossible Fiesta Box

$52.50

Build your own IMPOSSIBLE plant-based Taco Box. The Chicas Fiesta Box includes Impossible meat, (2) 16oz containers of beans and (2) containers of rice, (2) bags of chips, (8) crispy corn tortillas, salsa, and garnish including Daiya plant-based cheese. Level up by adding guacamole or our house made margaritas or palomas.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery! Our team has been vaccinated and confirmed covid-free and we keep to the highest health standards adding extra sanitizing of work stations, self-ordering kiosks while offering contactless curbside pick up, delivery and walk up to go. Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.

Location

225 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

