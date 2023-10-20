Chips & Dips (3p)

Guacamole & Chips (V+)
$11.00

housemade guacamole and chips

Salsa & Chips (V+)
$5.00

choose 1, 2, or 3 of our Salsa

Chicharrones
$9.00

crispy skins, lime & chile

Queso Dip
$9.00

charred padron peppers, cilantro

Trio of Salsa & Chips
$12.00

Antojitos snacks & sharables (3p)

Caesar Salad (V)
$11.00

grilled romaine, avocado ceaser, breadcrumbs

Sweet Corn Esquites (V)
$10.00

sweet corn, chipotle crema, queso fresco, lime

Smoked Mushroom Empanadas (V)
$10.00

sweet peppers, queso oaxaca, crema

Zuchinni & Arugula Quesadilla (V)
$9.00

salsa macha

Steak Fries
$16.00

grilled skirt steak, guacamole, pico, fries

TJ Hot Dog
$9.50

Teton Waters beef dog wrapped in bacon, chipotle mayo, pickled peppers, avocado

Chilaquiles (V)
$9.00

Tacos (3p)+Rice & Beans

Baja Fish Tacos + Rice and Beans
$15.00

mahi mahi, cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo

Carnitas Tacos + Rice and Beans
$13.00

pickled red onion, avocado crema, cilantro, cotija cheese

Chicken Tinga Tacos + Rice and Beans
$13.00

salsa rojo, queso fresco, cilantro

Crunchy Shrimp Tacos + Rice and Beans
$14.00

sweet corn crema, avocado salsa, lime & cilantro slaw

Gringo Tacos + Rice and Beans
$17.00

grilled skirt steak, crispy cheese "blanket", avocado salsa, arugula

Smoked Maitake Mushroom Tacos + Rice and Beans (V)
$14.00

poblano & onion rajas, garlic crema

Snapper Al Pastor Tacos + Rice and Beans
$17.00

pineapple, red onion, morita tomatillo salsa

Vegan Chorizo Tacos (V+)+ Rice and Beans
$15.00

avocado salsa, cilantro

Platos (3p)

Chorizo Burger and Fries
$15.00

cheese, avocado, serrano mayo, red onion, fries

Citrus Roasted 1/2 Chicken
$22.00

spring onion, guajillo chili crema, black beans

Market Fish
$31.00

squash, charred orange salsa verde, black beans

Fajitas
$26.00+

roasted peppers, charred red onion petals, blistered shishito peppers, guacamole, chipotle crema, rice sofrito, black beans, tortillas

Ayocate Beans
$4.00

oregano, avocado leaf

Avocado & Radish
$5.00

sea salt, lime, olive oil

Burracho Beans
$5.00

mezcal, bacon, cotija cheese

Grilled Zucchini
$4.00

poblano crema, cotija cheese

Rice Sofrito
$4.00

smoked tomato

Postres (3p)

Churros
$9.00

crispy dough, oaxacan chocolate

Caramelized Pineapple Upsidedown Cake
$9.00

cake, lime cream

Kids Menu (3p)

KIDS Quesadilla
$5.00
KIDS Chicken Quesadilla
$10.00
KIDS Bean&Cheese Tacos
$8.00
KIDS Chicken&Cheese Tacos
$10.00