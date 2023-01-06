Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chi Chi Vegan

review star

No reviews yet

1 Moreland Avenue Southeast

STE F

Atlanta, GA 30316

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BAJA FISH
CARNE ASADA
MUSHROOM ASADA (SF, GF)

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Flour tortilla, vegan eggs, black-beans, pico, salsa, hash browns.

Waffle

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan waffle with butter and maple syrup. Soy Free.

Hash-brown Rounds

$4.00Out of stock
Simply Orange Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$4.00
La Colombe Coffee Vanilla Oat

La Colombe Coffee Vanilla Oat

$4.75

TACOS

VEGAN STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION, CHIPOTLE CREMA
POLLO & PINEAPPLE

POLLO & PINEAPPLE

$5.00

VEGAN CHICK'N, PINEAPPLE, SALSA, CILANTRO, ONION. CONTAINS SOY

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$5.00

VEGAN STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION, CHIPOTLE CREMA. CONTAINS SOY

BAJA FISH

BAJA FISH

$6.00

CRISPY VEGAN FISH, CABBAGE, SWEET CHILI SAUCE. CONTAINS SOY

FALAFEL (SF, GF)

FALAFEL (SF, GF)

$5.00

FALAFEL, LETTUCE, PICO, TZATZIKI SAUCE, PICKELD ONION. GLUTEN FREE CORN TORTILLA UPON REQUEST.

BLACK-BEAN LUAU (SF, GF)

BLACK-BEAN LUAU (SF, GF)

$5.00

🌶 BLACK-BEANS, CILANTRO, PINEAPPLE, JALAPENO, SWEET CHILI SAUCE. GLUTEN FREE CORN TORTILLA UPON REQUEST.

FRIED GREEN TOMATO (SF, GF)

FRIED GREEN TOMATO (SF, GF)

$5.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO, CABBAGE, PEACHES, CHIPOTLE CREMA. GLUTEN FREE CORN TORTILLA UPON REQUEST.

MUSHROOM ASADA (SF, GF)

MUSHROOM ASADA (SF, GF)

$5.00

GRILLED MUSHROOMS, CILANTRO, ONION, CHIPOTLE CREMA. GLUTEN FREE CORN TORTILLA UPON REQUEST.

TACO PACK

2 TACO PACK

2 TACO PACK

$10.00

Pick 2 tacos of your choice.

3 TACO PACK

3 TACO PACK

$15.00

Pick 3 tacos of your choice.

4 TACO PACK

4 TACO PACK

$20.00

Pick 4 tacos of your choice.

5 TACO PACK

5 TACO PACK

$25.00

Pick 5 tacos of your choice.

6 TACO PACK

6 TACO PACK

$30.00

Pick 6 tacos of your choice.

STREET FARE

CHICK'N QUESIDILLA

CHICK'N QUESIDILLA

$14.50

VEGAN CHICK'N, CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHIPOTLE CREMA.

STEAK QUESIDILLA

STEAK QUESIDILLA

$14.50

VEGAN STEAK, CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHIPOTLE CREMA

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA (SF)

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA (SF)

$16.00

CRISPY BURRITO FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS ,FAJITA VEGGIES, SERVED WITH QUESO & PICO.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$15.00

TORTILLA CHIPS, LETTUCE, BLACK BEANS, CORN SALAD, PICO, QUESO. PICK YOUR PROTEIN.

SPICY BURRITO (SF)

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, jalapeños, cilantro and house-made Fire Sauce. Soy Free.

SIDES

MEXICAN CORN (SF, GF)

MEXICAN CORN (SF, GF)

$6.00

CORN ON THE COBB, VEGAN MAYO, CHEESE, CHILI LIME SEASONING, CILANTRO

GUAC & CHIPS (SF, GF)

GUAC & CHIPS (SF, GF)

$8.50
PLANT BASED QUESO & CHIPS (SF, GF)

PLANT BASED QUESO & CHIPS (SF, GF)

$6.00

🌶HOUSE MADE PLANT BASED QUESO. GLUTEN FREE, SOY FREE, TREE NUT FREE, VEGAN.

EXTRA SAUCE

CILANTRO LIME RICE 5.5oz

CILANTRO LIME RICE 5.5oz

$3.50
BLACK BEANS 5.50Z

BLACK BEANS 5.50Z

$3.50

Chips

$2.00

SWEETS

MANGONADA

MANGONADA

$8.00

🌶 MANGO SORBET, CHAMOY, CHILLI LIME

PEACH CHIMICHANGA

PEACH CHIMICHANGA

$10.00

DEEP FRIED TORTILLA WITH PEACH PIE FILLING.

DRINKS

PEACE TEA PEACHY

PEACE TEA PEACHY

$3.75Out of stock
MANGO AGUA FRESCA (MINUTE MAID)

MANGO AGUA FRESCA (MINUTE MAID)

$3.75
SMART WATER

SMART WATER

$3.75
COKE

COKE

$3.75
Simply Orange Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$4.00
La Colombe Coffee Vanilla Oat

La Colombe Coffee Vanilla Oat

$4.75
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.75

TOPO CHICO

$3.75
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Next level plant-based fare that satisfies vegans and non vegans.

Location

1 Moreland Avenue Southeast, STE F, Atlanta, GA 30316

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wylie & Rum
orange starNo Reviews
45 Moreland Avenue Southeast Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
orange starNo Reviews
777 Memorial Drive SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Muchacho - Reynoldstown
orange star4.5 • 563
904 Memorial Drive Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
ChicknCone
orange starNo Reviews
780 Memorial Drive Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - Little Five Points
orange star4.8 • 40
1117 Euclid Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Huddy BBQ - 351 Moreland Avenue Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
351 Moreland Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston