Chi Chi Vegan
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Next level plant-based fare that satisfies vegans and non vegans.
Location
1 Moreland Avenue Southeast, STE F, Atlanta, GA 30316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
No Reviews
777 Memorial Drive SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant