Chi Chi Vegan - North Druid Hills

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2566 Briarcliff Road Northeast

Suite 101

Atlanta, GA 30329

DRINKS

PEACE TEA PEACHY

PEACE TEA PEACHY

$3.75
SMART WATER

SMART WATER

$3.75
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.75
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.75

TOPO CHICO

$3.75

MEXICAN FANTA

$3.75

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.75
Call for Open Hours

Next level plant-based fare that satisfies vegans and non vegans.

2566 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30329

