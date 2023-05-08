Chi Chi Vegan - North Druid Hills
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Next level plant-based fare that satisfies vegans and non vegans.
Location
2566 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30329
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Pepper Taqueria- Decatur
No Reviews
2149 Briarcliff Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant