Chichos Sabor a Cuba

review star

No reviews yet

15424 Farm to Market Rd 1825 Ste 240

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Popular Items

Pollo Frito

$14.50

Two chicken drumsticks marinated overnight, ovenbaked and deep fried for a perfect crispy skin and juicy inside. Serve with your choice of rice, one side and cuban-style slaw

Bistec Encebollado

$16.50

Thinly sliced beefsteak marinated overnight in a cuban mojo, pan fried with onions.Serve with your choice of rice, one side and cuban-style slaw

Crea tu Pizza

$8.50

All of our pizzas are prepared with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Food Menu

Aperitivos

Appetizers
Chichos Basket

$14.99

Tender fried pork chunks, ham and cheese croquettes, yuca fries, tostones and cuban-style slaw.

Basket de Pollo Frito

$13.99

Tender and juicy fried chicken legs, ham and cheese croquettes, fries, tostones and cuban-style slaw.

$10.99

Tender fried pork chunks, yuca fries and cuban-style slaw.

Basket de Tostones Rellenos

$6.95

3 Fried plantain cups fill with your choice of Ropa Vieja, Chicken or Pork Stew.

Basket de Croquetas

$5.99

Ham and Cheese croquettes.

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

$9.99

Roasted pork, sliced honey ham, swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles on hot pressed bread

Sandwich de Ropa Vieja

$8.99

Loaded with ropa vieja and maduros.

Sandwich de Pollo

$8.99

Roasted chicken breast, grilled veggies, garlic-red pepper aioli and mozzarella cheese on hot pressed bread.

Sandwich de Vegetales Asados

$7.50

Grilled veggies, garlic red pepper aioli and mozzarella cheese on hot pressed bread.

Meal Plates

Lechon Asado

$15.50Out of stock

Traditional Cuban-style roasted pork.

Costillas de Cerdo Frita

$15.50

Fried tener pork ribs

Masa de Cerdo Frita

$15.50

Tender fried pork chunks. Serve with your choice of rice, one side and cuban-style slaw

Chuleta de Cerdo Frita

$15.50

Two pork chop pan fried with onions. Serve with your choice of rice, one side and cuban-style slaw

Fricase de Cerdo

$15.50

Pork stewed cooked in a tomato base sauce with garlic, onion, peppers and cuban spices. Serve with your choice of rice, one side and cuban-style slaw

Ropa Vieja

$16.50

Shredded beef cooked slow in a tomato base sauce, seasoned with cuban spices, onion, garlic, sweet peppers and green olives.Serve with your choice of rice, one side and cuban-style slaw

Bistec Encebollado

$16.50

Thinly sliced beefsteak marinated overnight in a cuban mojo, pan fried with onions.Serve with your choice of rice, one side and cuban-style slaw

Pollo Frito

$14.50

Two chicken drumsticks marinated overnight, ovenbaked and deep fried for a perfect crispy skin and juicy inside. Serve with your choice of rice, one side and cuban-style slaw

Cuban-Style Pizzas

Crea tu Pizza

$8.50

All of our pizzas are prepared with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Cuban-Style Pasta

Espagueti de Queso

$8.99

Spaguetti noodles, tomato base sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Espagueti de Jamon

$10.99

Spaguetti noodles, tomato base sauce, mozzarella cheese and ham.

Espagueti de Pollo

$10.99

Spaguetti noodles, tomato base sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast.

Espagueti de Chorizo

$10.99

Spaguetti noodles, tomato base sauce, mozzarella cheese and spanish-style chorizo.

Espagueti de Bacon

$10.99

Spaguetti noodles, tomato base sauce, mozzarella cheese and bacon.

Espagueti de Vegetales

$9.50

Spaguetti noodles, tomato base sauce, mozzarella cheese and roasted veggies.

Kids Menu

Espagueti de Queso(Nino)

$5.99

Spaguetti noodles, tomato base sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Espagueto de Jamon(Nino)

$6.99

Spaguetti noodles, tomato base sauce, mozzarella cheese and ham.

Nuggets de Pollo

$7.50

Chicken nuggets and fries

Pollo Frito(Nino)

$8.99

Fried chicken leg, white rice and Fries

Sides

Papas Fritas a la carta

$3.99

Fries

Tostones a la carta

$4.99

Fried smashed green plantains

Maduros a la carta

$4.99

Fried sweet plantains

Yuca Frita a la carta

$4.99

Yucca fries

Ensalada a la carta

$2.99

Cuban-style slaw (8 oz)

Chuleta de Cerdo Frita a la carta

$6.99

Two pork chop pan fried with onions

Bistec Encebollado a la carta

$7.50

Thinly sliced beefsteak marinated overnight in a cuban mojo, pan fried with onions

Pollo Frito a la carta

$5.99Out of stock

Two chicken drumsticks marinated overnight, ovenbaked and deep fried for a perfect crispy skin and juicy inside.

Masa de Cerdo Frita a la carta

$6.99Out of stock

Tender fried pork chunks

Ropa Vieja a la Carta

$7.50

Shredded beef cooked slow in a tomato base sauce, seasoned with cuban spices, onions, garlic,sweet peppers and green olives.

Costillas de Cerdo Frita a la carta

$6.99

Fried pork ribs

Fricase de Cerdo a la Carta

$6.99

Pork stewed cooked in a tomato base sauce with garlic, onions, peppers and cuban spices.

Arroz Blanco a la carta

$2.99

Steam white rice cooked with butter

Congris a la carta

$3.99

Black beans and rice cooked together in the same pot with cuban spices.

Frijoles Colorados a la carta

$3.99

Red bean soup

Garlic-lime and cilantro mojo

$0.50

Mayo-Ketchup

$0.50

Garlic-Red peppers Aioli

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Drinks

NA-Beverages

Batido de Mamey

$3.99

Mamey fruit smootie made with sugar and milk.

Jugo de Mango

$3.75

Organic mango juice

Malta

$3.00

Materva

$3.00

taste similar to cream soda

Jupina

$3.00

Pineapple soda

Ironbeer

$3.00

Similar to Coca Cola flavor.

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$3.00

Orange

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Ice tea

$3.00

Bottled Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling water

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Cup of ice water

Beer

Palma

$7.00

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Coffee

Cafe Cubano

$2.50

Cuban espresso

Cortadito

$3.50

Cuban espreso with a splash of sweet foamy milk.

Cafe con leche

$3.99

Spanish late. Available hot or cold and in different flavors

Sweets

Desserts

Pastelito de Guayaba

$2.25Out of stock

Guava pastry

Pastelito de Coco

$2.25

Coconut pastry

Pastelito de Guayaba y Queso

$2.25Out of stock

Guava and Cream Cheese pastry

Senoritas

$3.50Out of stock

Napoleon filled with layers of homemade vanilla cream and dulce de leche , topped with icing sugar

Flan

$3.50

Sliced of milk custard with caramel

Pudin con Pasas

$3.50

Cuban-style bread pudin with raisins

Capuchino

$3.99

Sponge cake soaked in a light vanilla syrup filled with homemade vanilla cream and dulce de leche, topped with meringue icing

Flan Entero

$25.00Out of stock

Whole milk custard with caramel

Mantecados

$5.99

Cuban-style shortbread cookies

Biscochos

$3.99

Cuban-style ladyfinger cookies

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade Confort food and desserts made the cuban way!

Location

15424 Farm to Market Rd 1825 Ste 240, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Directions

