Chicho's Subs 32 Market Sq SE, Unit 126
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Chicho's Subs, where we serve up a delectable array of freshly crafted sandwiches that are sure to tantalize your taste buds! Nestled in the heart of Downtown Roanoke, our cozy eatery offers a welcoming ambiance perfect for grabbing a quick bite or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends and family.
Location
32 Market Sq SE, Unit 126, Roanoke, VA 24011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - Downtown Roanoke
3.8 • 1,103
108 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurant