Bantam And Biddy Atlantic Station

264 19th Street NW

Atlanta, GA 30363

Build a Biscuit
Sauteed Salmon
Latte

SNACKS & SOUP

Vegetarian Chili

$6.00+

Organic Black Bean Soup

$5.00+

Chicken Brunswick Stew

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Crispy Chicken Wings

$8.95+

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

Tender App

$4.95+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Pimento Cheese

$5.50

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Xtra Carrots & Celery

$1.00

Xtra GF Crackers

$1.00

OVEN ROASTED

1/4 Chicken

$13.25

1/2 Chicken

$15.95

Whole Chicken

$12.00

1/4 Chicken NO SIDES

$5.99

1/2 Chicken NO SIDES

$8.99

ENTREES

a la carte Salmon

$9.25

a la carte Shrimp (5)

$8.25

Chicken Soup

$14.00

Meatloaf

$16.00

Sauteed Salmon

$16.95

Shrimp Basket

$15.25

Tender Entree

$16.00

Veggie Plate

$14.95

Catfish and waffles

$20.00

fish basket with fries

$15.00

2 chick waffle (RW)

$25.00Out of stock

Cinn roll waffle

$12.50

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

Banana Bread Waffle

$12.50

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Cheddar Waffle

$10.00

Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle

$14.50

The Southern

$14.95

Southern Deluxe

$18.00

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$12.50

Single Pancake

$4.50

Bacon

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Grits

$3.75

Biscuit

$2.00

SANDWICHES

Blackened Chicken Burger

$14.50

BLT

$10.00

California Club

$12.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$9.00

Royale With Cheese

$12.50

Fried Fish Po' Boy

$15.00

SALADS

Big Greek Salad

$10.50

Power House Salad

$10.50

Spinach Salad

$10.50

Southern Cobb

$10.50

SIDES

Broccoli Jalapeno Slaw

$3.75

Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Corn

$3.75

Creamed Grits

$3.75

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$3.75

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Green Beans

$3.75

House Cut Fries

$3.75

Kale Caesar Salad

$3.75

NO CHOICE

$3.75

Okra & Jalapenos

$3.75

Pickled Beets & Goat Cheese

$3.75

Quinoa & Spinach Salad

$3.75

Sauteed Spinach & Garlic

$3.75

Side of Cornbread

$3.75

Side Salad

$3.75

Spicy Collard Greens

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Collards+Peas

$4.25Out of stock

EXTRAS

Xtra Wasabi

$0.50

Xtra Piri Piri

$0.50

Xtra Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Xtra Balsamic

$0.50

Xtra Caesar

$0.50

Xtra Beer Mustard

$0.50

Xtra BBQ

$0.50

Xtra Creole Mayo

$0.50

Xtra Mayo

$0.50

Xtra Blue Chz Crumbles

$0.50

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.50

Xtra Salsa Verde

$0.50

Xtra Ketchup

Xtra Maple Syrup

$0.50

Xtra Honey Butter

$0.50

Side Udis GF Toast

$2.50

Side MultiGrain Toast

$1.50

Side White Toast

$1.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Lemon Pepper seasoning

$0.50

FAMILY MEALS

FAMILY MEAL

$55.00

LITTLE CLUCKERS

Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$8.00

Kids Vegetable Plate

$8.00

BREAKFAST

3-Egg Burrito

$10.00

3-Egg Omelette

$12.95

Banana Bread Waffle

$12.50

Big Chicken Skillet

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Breakfast Tacos

$8.00+

Build a Biscuit

$4.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Cheddar Waffle

$10.00

Chicken & Waffle

$14.50

Chilaquiles

$12.50

French Toast

$10.00

Protein Scramble

$12.95

Southern Deluxe

$18.00

The Southern

$14.95

Western Omelette

$12.95

Cinnamon Roll waffle

$12.50Out of stock

Shrimp + Grits

$17.00

catfish + waffles

$20.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Eggs

$6.00

Cheddar Biscuit

$2.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Granola & Milk

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Home Fries

$3.50

Multigrain Toast

$1.50

Sd Bacon

$4.00

Sd Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Sd Pork Sausage

$4.00

Single Pancake

$4.50

Udis GF Toast

$2.50

White Toast

$1.50

Yogurt & Granola

$4.00

Side of gravy

$1.50

3 Tenders

$4.00

6 tenders

$9.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Blue Corn Tea

$6.00

Bottle of Soda

$2.50

Can of Soda

$2.50

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Green Monster

$6.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

KIDS Chocolate Milk

$2.50

KIDS Juice

$2.50

KIDS Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jalapeno

$6.00

Wild Berry Limeade

$6.00

Lemonade refill

$1.00

Blue corn tea refill

$1.00

REG OJ

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Apple Zing

$6.00

Oat milk

$3.00

Fiji water

$3.50

Employee Drink

$1.00

COFFEE

Americano

$2.75+

Bourbon Latte

$4.50+

AA Coffee

$2.50

Cafe Cielo

$5.00

Cafe Sua Da

$5.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Chai Chocolate

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$3.75

Cortadito

$3.00

Creme Brulee

$4.50+

Employee Espresso

$1.50

Espresso

$2.50+

Horchata Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Latte

$3.50+

Lavender Latte

$4.50+

Macchiatto

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Pumpkin Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin White Mocha

$4.50+Out of stock

S'Mores Latte

$4.50+

The Wilson

$5.00

ICED Coffee

$3.50

BODEGA

All-Purpose Flour (1 Qt.)

$3.00

Bag GF Pasta

$5.00

Carrot Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Wasabi Honey

$6.00

Bantam Chicken Salad (1 Pint)

$12.00

Basmati Rice (1 Qt.)

$3.00

BioSilk Hand Sanitizer

$18.00

Brown Eggs

$4.00

Charleston Bloody Mary Mix

$9.00

Doux South Angry Pickles

$8.50

Dry Black Beans

$3.00

Fresh Salmon Filet

$9.00

Gallon of Milk

$8.00

Georgia Grinders Crunchy Peanut Butter

$6.00

Gluten Free Cookie

$2.50

Granulated Sugar (1 Qt.)

$3.00

Half & Half

$5.00

Heavy Cream

$5.00

Inglehoffer Sweet Hot Mustard

$4.00

John Wm. Macy's Cheese Straws

$4.25

Latex Gloves (100)

$12.00

Loaf of Bread

$6.00

Logan Turnpike Stone Ground Grits

$8.00

Mask

$0.50

Mt. Valley Spring Water

$3.50

Paper Towel Roll

$2.00

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Roasted Coffee, Whole Bean

$6.00

Tates Chocolate Walnut Cookies

$6.00

Toilet Paper (1 Roll)

$1.50

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

264 19th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

Directions

