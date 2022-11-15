Chick-A-Boom imageView gallery

Chick-A-Boom 1946 Delmar Dr

172 Reviews

$

1946 Delmar Dr

Folcroft, PA 19131

Order Again

Chicken Fries

Boom Fries BBQ

$16.99

Boom Fries Buffalo

$16.99

Boom Fries Honey Garlic Parmesan

$16.99

Boom Fries Honey Mustard

$16.99

Boom Fries Jalapeño Honey

$16.99

Boom Fries Mango Habanero

$16.99

Boom Fries Original

$16.99

Boom Fries Sweet Thai Chili

$16.99

Boom Wings

Boom Party Wings BBQ

Boom Party Wings BBQ

$12.99Out of stock
Boom Party Wings Buffalo

Boom Party Wings Buffalo

$12.99Out of stock
Boom Party Wings Honey Garlic Parm

Boom Party Wings Honey Garlic Parm

$12.99Out of stock
Boom Party Wings Honey Mustard

Boom Party Wings Honey Mustard

$12.99Out of stock
Boom Party Wings Mango Habanero

Boom Party Wings Mango Habanero

$12.99Out of stock
Boom Party Wings Sweet Thai

Boom Party Wings Sweet Thai

$12.99Out of stock
Boom Party Wings Original/Plain

Boom Party Wings Original/Plain

$12.99Out of stock
Boom Party Wings Jalapeño Honey

Boom Party Wings Jalapeño Honey

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Combo

BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$16.99
Buffalo Combo

Buffalo Combo

$16.99
Honey Garlic Parmesan Combo

Honey Garlic Parmesan Combo

$16.99
Honey Mustard Combo

Honey Mustard Combo

$16.99
Jalapeño Honey Combo

Jalapeño Honey Combo

$16.99
Limit Honey Buff Bacon Ranch Combo

Limit Honey Buff Bacon Ranch Combo

$16.99
Mango Habanero Combo

Mango Habanero Combo

$16.99
Original Chicken Combo

Original Chicken Combo

$16.99
Sweet Thai Chili Combo

Sweet Thai Chili Combo

$16.99

Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$12.49
Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$12.49
Honey Garlic Parmesan Sandwich

Honey Garlic Parmesan Sandwich

$12.49
Honey Mustard Sandwich

Honey Mustard Sandwich

$12.49
Jalapeño Honey Sandwich

Jalapeño Honey Sandwich

$12.49
Limit Honey Buff Bacon

Limit Honey Buff Bacon

$12.49
Mango Habanero Sandwich

Mango Habanero Sandwich

$12.49
Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$12.49
Sweet Thai Chili Sandwich

Sweet Thai Chili Sandwich

$12.49

Tender Combo

Sweet Thai Chili Tender Combo

$16.99

Plain Tender Combo

$16.99

Tender

Sweet Thai Chili Tender

$12.49

Plain Tender

$12.49

Drinks

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$3.49
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.49Out of stock
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$3.49Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99+
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1946 Delmar Dr, Folcroft, PA 19131

Directions

Chick-A-Boom image

