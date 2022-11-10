Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chick'n Fun 27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd

Tampa, FL 33544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 - BONELESS COMBO
#10 - WINGS & SHRIMP COMBO
French Fries

COMBOS

#1 - WINGS COMBO

#1 - WINGS COMBO

$11.99

5 Wings with Fries & Drink

#2 - BONELESS COMBO

#2 - BONELESS COMBO

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings with Fries & Drink

#3 - CHICKEN STRIPS COMBO

#3 - CHICKEN STRIPS COMBO

$10.99

5 Chicken Strips with Fries & Drink

#4 - LG SHRIMP COMBO

#4 - LG SHRIMP COMBO

$11.99

10 Large Shrimp with Fries & Drink

#5 - FISH COMBO

#5 - FISH COMBO

$10.99

1 pc Basa or Tilapia with Fries & Drink

#6 - BURGER COMBO

#6 - BURGER COMBO

$10.99

Beef, Chicken or Fish Burger with Fries & Drink

#7 - PHILLY COMBO

#7 - PHILLY COMBO

$11.99

Steak, Chicken or Shrimp Philly with Fries & Drink

#8 - GYRO COMBO

#8 - GYRO COMBO

$11.99

Original, Chicken or Shrimp Gyro with Fries & Drink

#9 - GIZZARDS COMBO

#9 - GIZZARDS COMBO

$10.99

Gizzard with Fries & Drink

#10 - WINGS & SHRIMP COMBO

#10 - WINGS & SHRIMP COMBO

$16.99

5 Wings & 10 Large Shrimp with Fries & Drink

CHICKEN

5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.99
20 Wings

20 Wings

$24.99
30 Wings

30 Wings

$36.99
50 Wings

50 Wings

$58.99
5 Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$5.99
10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$8.99
20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$15.99
5 pc. Chicken Strips

5 pc. Chicken Strips

$6.99
10 pc. Chicken Strips

10 pc. Chicken Strips

$11.99
1/2 lb. Gizzards

1/2 lb. Gizzards

$6.99
1 lb. Gizzards

1 lb. Gizzards

$10.99

SANDWICHES

Philly

Philly

$8.99

Steak, Chicken or Large Shrimp Philly Sandwich

Burger

Burger

$6.99

Beef, Chicken or Fish Burger

Gyro

Gyro

$8.99

Original, Chicken or Large Shrimp Gyro

FRESH BOWLS

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken Served Over Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers and Hot Peppers

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$10.99

Grilled Steak Served Over Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers and Hot Peppers

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$10.99

Fried or Grilled Shrimp Served Over Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers and Hot Peppers

Tilapia Bowl

$10.99

Grilled or Fried Tilapia Served Over Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers and Hot Peppers

Basa Bowl

$10.99

Grilled or Fried Basa Served Over Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers and Hot Peppers

Veggie Bowl

$8.99

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers and Hot Peppers

PASTA ALFREDO

Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Chicken Served Over Alfredo Pasta with Corn on the Cob & a Roll

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$14.99

Large Shrimp Served Over Alfredo Pasta with Corn on the Cob & a Roll

Calamari Pasta

$14.99

Calamari Served Over Alfredo Pasta with Corn on the Cob & a Roll

Scallops Pasta

$14.99

Scallops Served Over Alfredo Pasta with Corn on the Cob & a Roll

Steak Pasta

$14.99

Steak Served Over Alfredo Pasta with Corn on the Cob & a Roll

Pasta Alfredo

$10.99

Alfredo Pasta with Corn on the Cob & a Roll

SEAFOOD

1 pc. Fish

1 pc. Fish

$4.99

1 pc. Fried or Grilled Basa or Tilapia

2 pc. Fish

2 pc. Fish

$8.99

2 pc. Fried or Grilled Basa or Tilapia

10 pc. Large Shrimp

10 pc. Large Shrimp

$6.99

10 pc. of Grilled or Fried Large Shrimp

15 pc. Large Shrimp

15 pc. Large Shrimp

$9.99

15 pc. Fried or Grilled Large Shrimp

5 pc. Oysters

5 pc. Oysters

$6.99

5 pc. Oysters

10 pc. Oysters

10 pc. Oysters

$12.99

10 pc. Oysters

Mussels

Mussels

$10.99

1 lb. Mussels

Scallops

Scallops

$9.99

1/2 lb. Scallops

Calamari Rings

Calamari Rings

$8.99

6 oz. Calamari Rings

Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$8.99

6 oz. Clam Strips

Catfish Strips

Catfish Strips

$6.99

1/2 lb. Catfish Strips

Conch

$6.99

6 pc. Conch

Crab Leg Dinner

Crab Leg Dinner

$22.99

1 Cluster Crab Legs with 10 Large Shrimp, Corn & Potatoes

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$13.99

10 Large Shrimp with Rice, Corn & Potatoes

SALADS

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken Served Over Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheese & Croutons.

STEAK SALAD

$10.99

Grilled Steak Served Over Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheese & Croutons.

SHRIMP SALAD

$10.99

Grilled or Fried Shrimp Served Over Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheese & Croutons.

FISH SALAD

$10.99

Grilled or Fried Basa or Tilapia Served Over Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheese & Croutons.

GYRO SALAD

$10.99

Gyro Meat Served Over Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheese & Croutons.

CLASSIC SALAD

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheese & Croutons.

KIDS MEAL

Kids Boneless Chicken

$6.99

5 pc. Kids Boneless Chicken with Fries & Drink

SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$3.79
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Yellow Rice & Black Beans

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$5.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.99

Curly Cheese Fries

$7.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.99

6 Hush Puppies

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

BEVERAGES

Thirsty Drink

$2.49

Choose from Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Pink Lemonade, Rootbeer, Fanta Cherry, Hi-C Fruit Punch, Fresh Brew Tea or Blue Powerade

Super Thirsty Drink

$2.99

Choose from Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Pink Lemonade, Rootbeer, Fanta Cherry, Hi-C Fruit Punch, Fresh Brew Tea or Blue Powerade

Milkshake

$5.99

Choose from Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Mango, Lemonade or Strawberry/Mango

Smoothies

$5.99

Choose from Strawberry, Mango, Lemonade, Strawberry/Mango or Strawberry/Lemonade

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$3.99
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.99

COCOLATE CAKE

$4.99

DRESSINGS & SAUCES

Blue Cheese

$0.50
Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Italian

Italian

$0.50
Greek

Greek

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50
Wing Sauce

Wing Sauce

$0.50
BBQ

BBQ

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup Packets

Hot Sauce Packets

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd, Tampa, FL 33544

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel
orange starNo Reviews
27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)
orange star4.2 • 1,585
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
900 Degrees New York Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6027 Wesley Grove Boulevard Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Falabella Family Bistro
orange star4.5 • 101
6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105 Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Falafel Factory -KRATE
orange starNo Reviews
5903 GOLDVIEW PKWY UNIT 107 Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Urban Sweets
orange starNo Reviews
5903 Goldview Parkway, Unit 103 Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel
orange star4.3 • 2,183
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel
orange star4.4 • 1,908
3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)
orange star4.2 • 1,585
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)
orange star4.2 • 1,585
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Noble Crust Wesley Chapel
orange star4.8 • 1,510
28330 Paseo Drive Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Wesley Chapel FL (Wiregrass)
orange star4.4 • 675
2000 Piazza Avenue Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Dade City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston