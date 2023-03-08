Chick N Max Willis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the better chicken sandwich. Chick N Max offers premium chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, almond wood smoked chicken and wings.
Location
12312 Interstate 45 North, Suite 100, Willis, TX 77318
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crust Pizza Co. - Willis, TX
No Reviews
909 W Montgomery st, Suite 100 Willis, TX 77378
View restaurant
Pizza Shack Willis - 115 West Montgomery Street
No Reviews
115 West Montgomery Street Willis, TX 77378
View restaurant