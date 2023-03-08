Main picView gallery

Chick N Max Willis

review star

No reviews yet

12312 Interstate 45 North

Suite 100

Willis, TX 77318

Food Menu

Sandwich

Max's Legendary Sandwiches
Original Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

Original Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$8.00

Two hand breaded tenders, brioche bun with pickles. Served with a side.

Chicken and Waffles to the Max Combo

Chicken and Waffles to the Max Combo

$9.50

Two hand breaded tenders, pepper jack cheese, bacon, Max's spicy sauce on two sweet waffle buns. Served with a side.

Loaded Bama Combo

Loaded Bama Combo

$9.50

Two hand breaded tenders, zesty Alabama White BBQ Sauce, creamy coleslaw, brioche bun with pickle. Served with a side.

Sriracha Hot Honey Combo

Sriracha Hot Honey Combo

$9.00

Two hand breaded tenders, buttermilk garlic sauce, sriracha hot honey, bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun. Served with a side.

Nashville Hot Combo

Nashville Hot Combo

$9.50

Two hand breaded tenders topped with spicy seasoning, white BBQ sauce, creamy coleslaw, brioche bun with pickles. Served with a side.

Sweet & Spicy Sandwich Combo

Sweet & Spicy Sandwich Combo

$9.50

Two hand breaded tenders, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy jalapeno strips, cucumbers, seasoned tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with a side.

Classic Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken Combo

Classic Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken Combo

$8.00

Almond wood smoked chicken, bread & butter pickles, buttermilk garlic sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side.

Smoked Chicken BLT Combo

Smoked Chicken BLT Combo

$9.50

Pepper jack cheese, pulled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Max Sauce, potato bun with bread and butter pickles. Served with a side. Add guac and make it California style for $1!

Maple & Bacon Sandwich Combo

Maple & Bacon Sandwich Combo

$9.00

Pulled smoked chicken, chopped bacon, a drizzle of maple syrup, cheddar cheese and mayo on a potato bun. Served with a side.

Chipotle Chicken and Bacon Combo

Chipotle Chicken and Bacon Combo

$9.50

Choice of Smoked or Fried Chicken, chipotle mayo, crispy jalapeños, coleslaw, bacon, seasoned tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese on a toasted sandwich roll. Served with a side.

Craving Cajun Combo

Craving Cajun Combo

$9.50

Choice Smoked or Fried Chicken, Cajun seasoning, bread and butter pickles, tomatoes, remoulade sauce on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with a side.

General Chow Combo

General Chow Combo

$9.50

Two hand breaded tenders, sweet chili sauce, crisped sesame seeds, Asian slaw and seasoned tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with a side.

Smoked

Almond Wood Smoked
Half Chicken Meal Combo

Half Chicken Meal Combo

$12.00

Slow smoked over almond wood. Served with a side and choice of bread.

Chicken Breast Quarter Combo

Chicken Breast Quarter Combo

$9.00

Slow smoked over almond wood. Served with a side and choice of bread.

Leg Quarter Combo

Leg Quarter Combo

$8.00

Slow smoked over almond wood. Served with a side and choice of bread.

Wichita Smoked Quarter Combo

Wichita Smoked Quarter Combo

$9.00

Topped with homemade Nashville Seasonings, drizzled Sriracha Hot Honey, nestled on Texas Toast with pickles and a dollop of potato salad. Served with a side

Smoked Wings Combo

Smoked Wings Combo

Max's signature wings slow smoked over almond wood. Served with a side.

Tender & Popcorn Chicken

2 Tender Combo

2 Tender Combo

$8.00

Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.

3 Tender Combo

3 Tender Combo

$9.00

Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.

4 Tender Combo

4 Tender Combo

$11.00

Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.

5 Tender Combo

5 Tender Combo

$12.00

Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.

Regular Popcorn Chicken Combo

Regular Popcorn Chicken Combo

$7.50

Bite sized all white meat chicken fried light golden brown. Served with a side.

Large Popcorn Chicken Combo

Large Popcorn Chicken Combo

$9.50

Bite sized all white meat chicken fried light golden brown. Served with a side.

Extra Large Popcorn Chicken Combo

Extra Large Popcorn Chicken Combo

$12.50

Bite sized all white meat chicken fried light golden brown. Served with a side.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$9.00

Two Belgian waffles topped with popcorn chicken and powdered sugar.

Kids Meals

Kids Popcorn Chicken Combo

Kids Popcorn Chicken Combo

$6.00

Bite sized all white meat chicken fried light golden brown. Served with your choice of a side and a small drink.

Kids Corn Dog Combo

$5.00

Chicken Corn Dog served with your choice of a side and a small drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese Combo

$6.00

Served with your choice of a side and a small drink.

Salads

Club Salad - Smoked Chicken

Club Salad - Smoked Chicken

$8.50

Smoked chicken with super greens, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, pickled red onions, bread and butter pickles, cornbread croutons.

Club Salad - Fried Chicken

Club Salad - Fried Chicken

$8.50

Popcorn chicken with super greens, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, pickled red onions, bread and butter pickles, cornbread croutons.

Quinoa Power Bowl

Quinoa Power Bowl

$9.50

Smoked chicken, five-grain quinoa, super greens, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh guacamole, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions and roasted pumpkin seeds.

Family Meals

Tender Family Meal

Tender Family Meal

$35.00

12 tenders, 2 family sides and 4 choices of bread. SUNDAY SPECIAL: Save $5.00 off the Family Tender Meal on Sundays!!

Family Feast

Family Feast

$40.00

12 hand breaded tenders, 3 family sides. and your choice of either 12 smoked wings, 1/2 smoked chicken or 3/4 pounds of almond wood smoked pulled chicken

Bucket of Tenders

Bucket of Tenders

$30.00

20 tenders hand breaded and fried light golden brown.

Wing Platter

Wing Platter

$25.00

20 of Max's original smoked wings

Pound Pulled Chicken

$12.50

Our signature almond wood smoked chicken.

3 Pound Popcorn Chicken

$35.00
Wednesday 30 Wing Special

Wednesday 30 Wing Special

$20.00

Wing it Wednesday! 30 of Max's original smoked wings. Available Wednesdays only.

1/2 Gallon of Tea

$6.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries Reg

Seasoned Fries Reg

$3.00
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Reg

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Reg

$3.00
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Reg

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Reg

$3.00
Creamy Coleslaw Reg

Creamy Coleslaw Reg

$3.00
Crispy Onion Rings Reg

Crispy Onion Rings Reg

$3.00
Smoked White Beans Reg

Smoked White Beans Reg

$3.00
Southern Turnip Greens Reg

Southern Turnip Greens Reg

$3.00
Garden Salad Reg

Garden Salad Reg

$3.00
Devil Egg Potato Salad Reg

Devil Egg Potato Salad Reg

$3.00
Hushpuppies Reg

Hushpuppies Reg

$3.00
Seasoned Fries Large

Seasoned Fries Large

$4.00
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Large

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Large

$4.00
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Large

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Large

$4.00
Creamy Coleslaw Large

Creamy Coleslaw Large

$4.00
Crispy Onion Rings Large

Crispy Onion Rings Large

$4.00
Smoked White Beans Large

Smoked White Beans Large

$4.00
Southern Turnip Greens Large

Southern Turnip Greens Large

$4.00
Garden Salad Large

Garden Salad Large

$4.00
Devil Egg Potato Salad Large

Devil Egg Potato Salad Large

$4.00
Hushpuppies Large

Hushpuppies Large

$4.00
Seasoned Fries Family Size

Seasoned Fries Family Size

$6.00
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Family Size

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Family Size

$6.00
Mashed Potatoes & GravyFamily Size

Mashed Potatoes & GravyFamily Size

$6.00
Creamy Coleslaw Family Size

Creamy Coleslaw Family Size

$6.00
Crispy Onion Rings Family Size

Crispy Onion Rings Family Size

$6.00
Smoked White Beans Family Size

Smoked White Beans Family Size

$6.00
Southern Turnip Greens Family Size

Southern Turnip Greens Family Size

$6.00
Garden Salad Family Size

Garden Salad Family Size

$6.00
Devil Egg Potato Salad Family Size

Devil Egg Potato Salad Family Size

$6.00
Hushpuppies Family Size

Hushpuppies Family Size

$6.00
Extra Cornbread

Extra Cornbread

$1.50
Extra Toast

Extra Toast

$1.00

Beverages

Tea Reg

$2.25

Sweet Tea Reg

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Pepsi Reg

$2.25

Diet Pepsi Reg

$2.25

Sierra Mist Reg

$2.25

Root Beer Reg

$2.25

Mountain Dew Reg

$2.25

Dr Pepper Reg

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper Reg

$2.25

Strawberry Reg

$2.25

Cream Soda Reg

$2.25

Lemonade Reg

$2.25

Tea Lg

$2.75

Sweet Tea Lg

$2.75

Pepsi Lg

$2.75

Diet Pepsi Lg

$2.75

Sierra Mist Lg

$2.75

Root Beer Lg

$2.75

Mountain Dew Lg

$2.75

Dr Pepper Lg

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper Lg

$2.75

Strawberry Lg

$2.75

Cream Soda Lg

$2.75

Lemonade Lg

$2.75

Desserts

Brownies

Brownies

$1.50
Cookie - Chocolate Chip

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$1.50
Cookie - White Macadamia

Cookie - White Macadamia

$1.50

Extra Sauces

Max Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Original Red

$0.25

Jalapeno Lime

$0.25

Gravy

$0.25

Ghost Pepper

$0.25

Spicy BBQ

$0.25

Habenero

$0.25

Bama Sauce

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Buttermilk Garlic

$0.25

Hot Honey

$0.25

Ketchup

Retail

Bottle Sauce

Original Fry Seasoning

Original Fry Seasoning

$4.99
Secret Fry Seasoning

Secret Fry Seasoning

$4.99
Flamin' Fowl

Flamin' Fowl

$6.99
Bottle of Original Hot Sauce

Bottle of Original Hot Sauce

$4.99
Bottle of Jalepeno Sauce

Bottle of Jalepeno Sauce

$4.99
Bottle of BBQ Sauce

Bottle of BBQ Sauce

$6.99

Almond Wood

Almond Wood

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Home of the better chicken sandwich. Chick N Max offers premium chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, almond wood smoked chicken and wings.

12312 Interstate 45 North, Suite 100, Willis, TX 77318

