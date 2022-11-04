Chick'nCone imageView gallery

Chick'nCone GA-Alpharetta-#08-001

review star

No reviews yet

5215 Windward Pkwy, Suite A

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chick'nCone Meal
Chick’nCone
Caj'nFries

Combo Meals

Sandwich Meal

Sandwich Meal

$10.89

Chick'nSandwich, side, and a drink!

Tenders Meal 3 piece

$11.89

3 Tenders, a side, and a drink!

Tender Meal 4 piece

$12.89

4 Tenders, a side, and a drink!

Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$12.89

Chick'nCone, a side, and a drink!

Kids Meal

$6.89

Drinks

Water

Water

20oz Bottled Sodas or a refreshing bottle of water!

Fountian Drink

$1.99

Bottled Drink

$2.25

Slushy

$2.50

Dessert

Waffle Crunch Shake

$5.89

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

XL + T-Shirt

$22.00

Hat

$25.00

A La Carte

Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone

$8.89

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Chick'nSandwich

Chick'nSandwich

$6.89

Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Individual Tenders

Individual Tenders

$2.49

Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to choose your sauce!

Caj'nCorn

$2.89+

Caj'nCorn 5.5oz

$2.89

Mac'nCheese

$2.89+

Mac (5oz)

$2.89

Caj'nFries

$3.89

Extra Sauce

$0.69

Need more sauce? We know! Choose from our 6 amazing flavors so you can dip or pour the way you like.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

#SoCluckinGood

Location

5215 Windward Pkwy, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Directions

Gallery
Chick'nCone image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
5310 Windward Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
The Local Wood Fired Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5315 Windward Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
French Gourmet Bistro
orange star4.3 • 380
5310 Windward Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Pho And Co - 5310 Windward Pkwy. Milton GA 30004
orange starNo Reviews
5310 Windward Parkway Milton, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Village park Alpharetta
orange starNo Reviews
12300 Morris Rd Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston