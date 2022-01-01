Restaurant header imageView gallery

ChicknCone

No reviews yet

780 Memorial Drive

Suite 1A

Atlanta, GA 30316

Order Again

Popular Items

Caj'nFries
Chick'n Cone
Chick'nSandwich

Combo Meals

Sandwich Meal

Sandwich Meal

$12.79

Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a side and a drink! Pickles Included

Tender Meal 3 piece

Tender Meal 3 piece

$12.79

Chicken Tenders 3 pieces with a side.

Tender Meal 4 piece

Tender Meal 4 piece

$13.79

Chicken Tenders 4 pieces with a side

Chick'n Cone Meal

Chick'n Cone Meal

$13.79

Crispy fried chicken, tossed in a signature sauce, served in a hand rolled waffle cone! Comes with a side and a drink!

Kids Meal

$6.89

Kids Meal comes with 2 Chicken Tender and 1 Side and 1 Drink

Chick'nBowl Meal

Chick'nBowl Meal

$15.79

ChicknBowl Layers of Fries, Chopped Up Fried Chicken Tenders, a Scoop of MacnCheese and Pick a Sauce.

A La Carte

Chick'n Cone

Chick'n Cone

$9.89

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Chick'nSandwich

Chick'nSandwich

$7.89

Crispy fried chicken, topped with your favorite sauce, pickles, and served in a split top brioche roll!

Individual Tenders

Individual Tenders

$2.49

Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to pick your sauce!

Caj'nCorn

Caj'nCorn

$2.89+
Mac'nCheese (8 oz)

Mac'nCheese (8 oz)

$2.89+
Caj'nFries

Caj'nFries

$3.89
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.69

Need more sauce? We know! Choose from our 6 amazing flavors so you can dip or pour the way you like.

Saucy FRIES

Saucy FRIES

$5.89

Fries Fries ADD Sauce Sauce Yummy!!!

Drinks

Bottle Water AquaFina

$2.25

Refreshing bottle of water!

Fountian Drink

$1.99

Pepsi Products

Slushy

$2.25

Slushy to Refresh You

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Hand Rolled Waffle Cones with Saucy Chicken Tenders, Pick a Sauce Today #SoCluckinGood #chicknconeatl Go to Our Website for Online Ordering chicknconeatl.com

Location

780 Memorial Drive, Suite 1A, Atlanta, GA 30316

Directions

Consumer pic
Chick’nCone image
BG pic
Chick’nCone image

