Chick'nCone UT

2348 Guadalupe Street

Austin, TX 78705

Combo Meals

Chick’nSandwich Meal

$10.98

Air fried chicken with your choice of sauce in a Brioche Bun!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Chick’nTenders 4pc Meal

$11.79

4 pieces of air fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Chick'nCone Meal

$11.98

Air fried chicken with your sauce of choice tossed in a handmade waffle cone!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Mac'nCone Meal

$12.98

Air fried chicken with your sauce of choice tossed with a mac'ncheese mix in a handmade waffle cone!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink. Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Chick'nCheese Sandwich Meal

$11.98

Air fried chicken with Cheese in a Brioche Bun!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Cheese'nBacon Sandwich Meal

$12.49

Air fried chicken with Cheese and Bacon in a Brioche Bun!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Kiddie Cone Meal

$6.99

1 Air fried chicken tender with your sauce of choice tossed in a small handmade waffle cone!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Entrees

Chick’nSandwich

$6.99

Air Fried Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Chick’nTenders (4pc) + Individual Tenders

$7.80

4 Air Fried chicken tenders. Choose your additional quantity of tenders and make sure to add some dipping sauces!

Chick’nCone

$7.99

Air Fried Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Mac'nCone

$8.99

Air Fried Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce mixed with Mac'nCheese and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Chick'nCheese Sandwich

$7.99

Air Fried Crispy chicken with Cheese tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Cheese'nBacon Sandwich

$8.50

Air Fried Crispy chicken with Cheese and Bacon tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Sides & More

Extra Sauce

Need more sauce? We know! Choose from our 6 amazing flavors or specials so you can dip or pour the way you like.

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Air Fried Cajun Fries!!

Mac'nCheese (8oz)

$4.70

You should never skip the Mac. 8oz cup with nice and cheesy Mac'nCheese with just a sprinkle of served with love!

Caj'nCorn (8oz)

$4.15Out of stock

8oz cup of warm Caj'nCorn

Queso Fries

$4.55Out of stock

Air Fried Cajun Fries but covered with Queso!!

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla, Chocolate or Cookies & Cream Ice Cream. Dine In and Grab & Go will come inside a handmade waffle cone, if its to go, we'll put it in a cup with waffle pieces!

Waffle Crunch Shake

$4.45

Treat yourself with a creamy Milk Shake! Vanilla with a waffle sprinkle or chocolate with an extra of chocolate Syrup!

Drinks

Fountain Drink or Kitchen Tea

$2.35

A great selection of Pepsi beverages or Freshly Brewed Kitchen Tea. Don't forget the ice! Try the Stubborn line from Pepsi for Draft Cola and Low Cal Cola or the Vanilla Cream Soda and the Classic Root Beer!

Bottled Soda or Water

$2.87

20oz Bottled Sodas or a refreshing bottle of water!

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.10Out of stock

8.4 oz Red Bull Energy Drink!

Slushy

$4.15

A non alcoholic Slushy great for summer days!

Waffle Crunch Shake

$4.45

Treat yourself with a creamy Milk Shake! Vanilla with a waffle sprinkle or chocolate with an extra of chocolate Syrup!

Beer (Alcohol)

$2.99

Treat yourself with a refreshing beer, you deserve it!

Austin Eastcider (Alcohol)

$3.99

Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider! How do you like them apples?

WhiteClaw (Alcohol)

$3.99

White Claw Seltzer, variety of flavors!

Hook'mRita Frozen Margarita (Alcohol)

$5.99

Try our Hook'mRita Frozen Margarita! Can you take two?

Tequila Red Bull (Alcohol)

$5.99Out of stock

Red Bull in a tequila cocktail!

Bev Gris Pinot Grigio (Alcohol)

$6.20

She’s bright and a lil’ fizzy with light and refreshing notes of elderflower, pear, and a zesty grapefruit finish!

Bev Rose (Alcohol)

$6.20

She’s crisp, dry and a lil’ fizzy with aromatics of fresh strawberry and raspberry, paired with a crisp white peach finish.

Swag

Get yourself some swag and show off your love as a Chick'nCone fan!
T- Shirt

$16.50Out of stock

Chick'nShirt!! Swag for Fans!

Hat

$14.75Out of stock

Chick'nTrucker Hat!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Air fired Chicken and waffles! Always Fresh, always Fast, always Friendly!

Location

2348 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

