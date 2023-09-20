Popular Items

Chick'nTender Meal

$13.99

Our Cut Fresh, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken & Homemade Caj'nfries. Choose your favorite sauce(s)!

Mac'nCheese

$4.99

Creamy Garlic-Parm-Infused Mac'nCheese!


Combo Meals

Chick'nCone Meal

$14.25

Our famous Chick'nCone, Homemade Caj'nfries, and a Drink. Delivery/Take-Out Orders Packaged Separately. All Waffle Cones are Prepared Fresh; Delivery Time May Affect Waffle Cone Conditions.

Chick'nSandwich Meal

$10.99

Our famous Chick'nSandwich, Homemade Caj'nfries, and a Drink. Add your favorite Toppings!

Chick'nBowl

$14.25

The Ultimate Comfort Food! Cut Fresh, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken, Homemade Caj'nFries & Creamy Mac'nCheese tossed in your favorite sauce.

Chick'nWings

$14.99

Try Our New Chick'nWings! Tender, Juicy & Seasoned to Perfection! *We Prepare All Orders Fresh! 14 Minute Wait Time*

A La Carte

Chick’nCone

$9.99

Cut Fresh, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken tossed with your favorite sauce & served in our Homemade Hand-Rolled Waffle Cone! Delivery/Take-Out Orders Packaged Separately. All Waffle Cones are Prepared Fresh; Delivery Time May Affect Waffle Cone Conditions.

Chick'nSandwich

$6.99

Cut Fresh, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken paired with a Toasted Brioche Bun! Add Creamy Mac'nCheese, Pickles, Melted Cheese, & Crispy Bacon.

Caj'nFries

$4.99

Homemade - Cut Fresh Caj'nFries!

Mac'nCheese

$4.99

Creamy Garlic-Parm-Infused Mac'nCheese!

Caj'nCorn

$4.99Out of stock

Homemade - Sweetened Caj'n Infused Corn!

Caj'nSlaw

$4.99

Grandma's - Caj'n Infused Coleslaw!

Chick'nTender

$2.69

Individual Chick'nTender. Cut Fresh, Hand-Breaded Daily!

Naked Chick'nTender

$2.50

Individual Naked Chick'nTender! No breading - Seasoned to Perfection!

Chick'nWing

$1.50

Individual Chick'nWing. Tender, Juicy & Seasoned to Perfection!

Extra Sauce

$0.69

Need more sauce? Let's get that Perfect Dip!

Drinks

Waffle Crunch Shake

$7.50

With a variety of flavors, Our Famous Waffle Crunch Shake is #SoCluckinGood!

Alcoholic Beverages

$6.00

21 or older! Valid Id's must be present.

Fountain Drink

$2.69
Dr. Pepper Float

$5.00

Try Our New Dr. Pepper Float! Cold Dr. Pepper and Vanilla Ice Cream.

Celsius

$5.00

Energy!

Bottled Water

$2.00