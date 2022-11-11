A map showing the location of Chick'nCone OH-Hamilton-#06-001View gallery
Chicken

Chick'nCone OH-Hamilton-#06-001

104 Reviews

$$

134 Riverfront Plaza

Hamilton, OH 45011

Popular Items

Chick'nCone Meal
Chick'n Cone
Sandwich

Combo Meals

Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$11.89

Chick'nCone, Ice Cream and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Sandwich Meal

Sandwich Meal

$10.89

Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Tenders Meal

$9.49+

Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Kids Meal

$5.89

Party Box

$14.99

Drinks

Water

Water

$1.50

20oz Bottled Sodas or a refreshing bottle of water!

Dr pepper

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet pepsi

$2.00

Mt dew

$2.00

Diet Mt dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Fruit punch

$2.00

Sierra mist

$2.00

Slushy Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Slushy fruit punch

$2.50

Bai

$2.50

Bang drink

$3.00

Sparkling cans

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper bottle

$1.75Out of stock

Tea

$2.65

Ice water

$0.50

Bud Light Draft Beer

$3.25

Mich Ultra Draft Beer

$3.50

Miller Lite Draft Beer

$3.50

Selzer on Tap

$4.00

Boozy Slushies

$7.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.25

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.25

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.25

High Noon Vodka

$4.00

DORA

$1.00

Kicker

$2.00

Corona

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.00

Bourbon

$7.00

Budweiser

$3.25

Margarita Rocks

$7.00

White Claw

$4.00

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud Light Selzer

$4.00

Mix Drink

$7.00

Rhinegeist Truth 16oz

$4.50

Rhinegeist Bubbles 16oz

$4.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

$5 Strawberry Lemonade-Boozy

$5.00Out of stock

Red Blue Boozy

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$4.00

Hot Chocolate (Dine in)

$2.00

Coffee (Dine in)

$2.00

Boozy Hot Chocolate (Dine in)

$6.00

Boozy Coffee(Dine in)

$6.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.50

16 oz beer

$5.00

A La carte

Chick'n Cone

$7.89

Sandwich

$5.89

Tenders

$1.75

5.5 oz Mac

$2.75

8 oz Mac

$3.75

5.5 corn

$2.75

8 oz corn

$3.75

Kids Cone

$4.99

Ice Cream

$3.89

Cone Only

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.55

French Fries

$3.00

Delivery Fee

$2.00

Egg Breakfast Cone with Bacon

$7.00Out of stock

Egg Breakfast Cone with Sausage

$7.00Out of stock

Eggs and Bacon

$6.00Out of stock

Eggs and Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

Milkshake

$4.69

Chick'n Bowl

$11.89
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

134 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton, OH 45011

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!



Map
