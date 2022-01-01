Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch

Chick'nCone

No reviews yet

$

1919b N Shepherd

Houston, TX 77008

Popular Items

Chick'nCone Meal
Chick’nCone
Cajun Fries

Combo Meals

Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$13.89

Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!

Chick’nSandwich Meal

Chick’nSandwich Meal

$12.89

Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!

Chick’nTenders Meal

Chick’nTenders Meal

$13.89+

Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!

A La Carte

Cone Flight

Cone Flight

$25.00
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$4.29

Famous Cajun Fries!

Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone

$8.49

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Chick’nSandwich

Chick’nSandwich

$7.49

Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Chick’nTenders

Chick’nTenders

$2.89

Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!

Extra Side Sauce

Extra Side Sauce

Mac'nCheese Side

Mac'nCheese Side

$5.59

Mac'nCheese Mixer

$1.79
Empty cone

Empty cone

$2.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.29
Boozy slush

Boozy slush

$6.99

Choose from Frozen Wine or Frozen Marg!

Add-on Boozy slush (Combo Add-on)

Add-on Boozy slush (Combo Add-on)

$4.99

Beer

$5.49Out of stock

Add-on Beer

$3.20Out of stock
Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$6.99

Cool off with a yummy treat! Pick your favorite flavor with or without alcohol

Add-on Milkshake

Add-on Milkshake

$4.99
Joe Tea

Joe Tea

$4.99
Add on Joe Tea

Add on Joe Tea

$2.99

Swag

Beer Mug

$15.00
T-Shirt Houston

T-Shirt Houston

$25.00

Unisex Sizing S, M, L, XL. Bright Turquoise or Bright Orange

Mask

$10.00

To Go Option

Ready to Eat

Separated

Separated

Catering

Deposit

$10.00

Combo Meals

Sandwich Meal

Sandwich Meal

$12.89

Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Tenders Meal 3 piece

$13.89

Tender Meal 4 piece

$15.89
Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$13.89

Chick'nCone, Ice Cream and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Kids Meal

$6.49

A La Carte

Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone

$8.49

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Chick'nSandwich

Chick'nSandwich

$7.49

Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Individual Tenders

Individual Tenders

$2.89

Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to choose your sauce!

Caj'nCorn

$2.89+

Caj'nCorn 5.5oz

$2.89

Mac'nCheese

$2.89+

Mac (5oz)

$2.89

Caj'nFries

$4.29

Extra Sauce

$0.69

Need more sauce? We know! Choose from our 6 amazing flavors so you can dip or pour the way you like.

Drinks

Water

Water

20oz Bottled Sodas or a refreshing bottle of water!

Fountian Drink

$2.29

Bottled Water

$2.29

Margarita Slushy

$6.99

Dessert

Waffle Crunch Shake

$4.59
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1919b N Shepherd, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery
Chick'nCone image
Chick'nCone image

