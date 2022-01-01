A map showing the location of Chick'nCone FL-Miami-Wynwood-#03-001View gallery
Chicken

Chick'nCone FL-Miami-Wynwood-#03-001

93 Reviews

$$

2039 nw 1st pl

Miami, FL 33127

Order Again

Popular Items

Chick'nCone Meal
Chick’nSandwich
Chick’nTenders Meal

A La Carte

Fries

Fries

$4.50

Famous Cajun Fries!

Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone

$8.99

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Chick’nSandwich

Chick’nSandwich

$7.99

Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Chick’nTenders

Chick’nTenders

$1.75

Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!

Extra Side Sauce

$0.50

Cajun Fries

$4.50

COMBO UPGRADE

$4.00

Mac’n, cheese scoop

$2.00

Combo Meals

Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$12.99

Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... #SoCluckinGood!

Chick’nSandwich Meal

Chick’nSandwich Meal

$11.99

Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink...

Chick’nTenders Meal

Chick’nTenders Meal

$9.50+

Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Perfect for dipping!

Chick'n Fries

$10.00

Drinks

Fountain

$2.00

Water

$2.00

JUICE UPGRADE!!!

$2.50

Natural juices

Pineapple strawberry lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry passion

$4.50

Natural lemonade

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2039 nw 1st pl, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
