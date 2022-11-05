Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Chick'nCone Pacifica, CA

330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D

Pacifica, CA 94044

Popular Items

Combo Meals

$14.25

Crispy Air Fried Chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand-rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood. Served with your choice of side, and a drink... you can even put Mac inside the Cone!

$13.25

A toasted brioche roll filled with our Air Fried Chick'nTenders & coated with your choice of sauce. your choice of side, and a drink!

$12.45+

Our Air Fried Chick'nTenders are Served with your choice of sauce. Choose 3 or 5 tenders, a side, and a drink!

A La Carte

$9.25

Air Fried Crispy Chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand-rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

$8.25

A toasted brioche roll filled with our Air Fried Chick'nTenders & coated with your choice of sauce.

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Need more sauce? We know! Choose from our 6 amazing flavors so you can dip or pour the way you like.

$3.50+

Buttery off-the-cob corn marinated in our Caj'n seasoning

$3.50+

Our Creamy Mac'nCheese

$3.50

Crispy Fries seasoned with our Caj'n seasoning.

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Dessert

$6.50

Our thick milkshakes topped with hand-made waffle crunch.

Merch

T-Shirt

$20.00

Masks

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are the first Chick'nCone on the West Coast and the First Industrial Air Fryer Concept in the Bay Area! With our fresh food, fast service, and friendly staff, eating at Chick'nCone® is a selfie-worthy experience you’ll want to share with your family & friends!

330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D, Pacifica, CA 94044

