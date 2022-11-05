Chicken
Chick'nCone Pacifica, CA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are the first Chick'nCone on the West Coast and the First Industrial Air Fryer Concept in the Bay Area! With our fresh food, fast service, and friendly staff, eating at Chick'nCone® is a selfie-worthy experience you’ll want to share with your family & friends!
Location
330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D, Pacifica, CA 94044
Gallery