Chick'nCone imageView gallery

Chick'nCone KY-Paducah-#04-001

review star

No reviews yet

1515 Broadway

Paducah, KY 42001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chick’nTenders Meal
Chick'nCone Meal
Chick’nSandwich Meal

Combo Meals

Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$10.89

Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink.

Chick’nSandwich Meal

Chick’nSandwich Meal

$9.89

Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink.

Chick’nTenders Meal

Chick’nTenders Meal

$10.89

4 tenders, Fries and Drink.

Kids Box

$6.49

A La Carte

Chick’nSandwich

Chick’nSandwich

$5.89

Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone

$7.89

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Chick’nTenders

Chick’nTenders

$2.25

Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!

Caj'nFries

Caj'nFries

$3.50

Famous Cajun Fries!

Mac'nCheese

$3.50Out of stock

Caj'nCorn

$3.50Out of stock

Extra Side Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1515 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001

Directions

Gallery
Chick'nCone image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli - 118 Market House Square
orange starNo Reviews
118 Market House Square Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
J Bella's Pizzeria - Lone Oak Location
orange starNo Reviews
2805 Lone Oak Road Paducah, KY 42003
View restaurantnext
Rolling Hills Country Club - 701 Lakeview Drive
orange starNo Reviews
701 Lakeview Drive Paducah, KY 42003
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Paducah
orange starNo Reviews
451 Jorden Dr Suite K Paducah, KY 42071
View restaurantnext
THE STATION BURGER
orange starNo Reviews
5101 Hinkleville Rd Ste 535 Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Rocket Fired Pizza - Olivet Church Road
orange star4.7 • 911
3235 Olivet Church Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Paducah

Rocket Fired Pizza - Olivet Church Road
orange star4.7 • 911
3235 Olivet Church Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Strickland's Seafood Restaurant - Paducah
orange star4.6 • 825
900 North 32nd Street Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Strickland's Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 825
548 North 32nd Street Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Backwoods BBQ
orange star4.3 • 698
5172 Hinkleville Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Purple Toad Winery - 4275 Old US Hwy 45 S
orange star4.7 • 423
4275 Old US Hwy 45 S Paducah, KY 42003
View restaurantnext
Paducah Beer Werks
orange star4.5 • 175
301 N 4th St Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paducah
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Carbondale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston